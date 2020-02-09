2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS: 450 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb finally broke through to win his first race of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, but he had to go through the fastest man of the day to do it. Adam Cianciarulo has set fast time in every race this year, and he was looking good to score his first win until Webb hunted him down. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.

