2020 SALT LAKE SUPERCROSS ROUND 12: MCELRATH WINS 250s AGAIN!

The showdown between Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath continued as the 250 East riders lined up for the second consecutive race at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The points are now tied, with McElrath taking another main event, but Sexton might well have turned in one of the most impressive rides of his career. He went down early and had to fight his way back to the front to keep a piece of the red plate. For extended coverage of Monster Energy Supercross, round 12, click here.

HEAT ONE

Chase Sexton got the holeshot with Garrett Marchbanks soon tucking into second. On the second lap, Enzo Lopes went down hard while racing for third. Before long, the race was a blowout, with Sexton checking out and Marchbanks all alone in second. It was a full 10 seconds back to third place Kyle Peters by the time the white flag came out. In the end, it was Sexton, Marchbanks, Kyle Peters, Chris Blose, Jace Owens, Chase Marquier, John Short, Lorenzo Locrucio and Jo Shimoda crossing the finish line.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Garrett Marchbanks

3 Kyle Peters

4 Chris Blose

5 Jace Owen

6 Chase Marquier

7 John Short

8 Lorenzo Locurcio

9 Jo Shimoda

10 Joshua Osby

11 Kevin Moranz

12 Coty Schock

13 Carter Halpain

14 Justin Rodbell

15 Maxwell Sanford

16 Logan Leitzel

17 Vincent Murphy

18 Dillon Cloyed

19 Enzo Lopes

20 Grant Harlan

HEAT TWO

Shane McElrath started off up front as expected. Pierce Brown was doing well until he went down on the second lap, leaving the order McElrath, Colt Nichols, Justin Starling, Jeremy Martin and Jalek Swoll. Nichols bobbled at the halfway mark, but only lost a few spots. Martin was four second back in second when McElrath made an off-course excursion with four laps to go. In the final laps, the race was evenly spread out, but there was some excitement in watching Brown work his way up. On the final lap, he passed two riders to finish eighth and make the main with one place to spare. Jerry Robin got that final spot.

1 Shane Mcelrath

2 Jeremy Martin

3 Colt Nichols

4 Justin Starling

5 Jalek Swoll

6 Jordan Bailey

7 Darian Sanayei

8 Pierce Brown

9 Jerry Robin

10 Dustin Winter

11 Curren Thurman

12 Hunter Sayles

13 Wilson Fleming

14 Lane Shaw

15 Chad Saultz

16 Luke Neese

17 Travis Delnicki

18 Kyle Dillin

19 Kameron Barboa

20 Nick Gaines

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

1 Wilson Fleming

2 Joshua Osby

3 Dustin Winter

4 Curren Thurman

5 Luke Neese

6 Kevin Moranz

7 Coty Schock

8 Hunter Sayles

9 Carter Halpain

10 Chad Saultz

11 Logan Leitzel

12 Travis Delnicki

13 Dillon Cloyed

14 Justin Rodbell

15 Maxwell Sanford

16 Vincent Murphy

17 Kameron Barboa

18 Lane Shaw

19 Kyle Dillin

20 Grant Harlan

21 Enzo Lopes

22 Nick Gaines

MAIN EVENT

Colt Nichols got a fantastic holeshot with his teammate Shane McElrath in second. Chase Sexton was fourth, but crashed and was hit by Piece Brown on the second lap. He remounted all the way back in 17th place. Nichols and McElrath began to check out with Jace Owen in third. It didn’t take long for Sexton to get into the top 10. His teammate Jeremy Martin soon moved into third, so at least Sexton had an ally up front. McElrath passed his teammate Nichols before the halfway point in the race and picked up the pace slightly. But Sexton was moving up quickly and soon found himself in fifth, with only Jalek Swoll, Martin and Nichols between him and his primary rival. With three laps to go, Sexton was in fourth, 7 seconds behind Martin, who in turn, was 10 second behind Nichols. That was too much to make up, and Sexton minimized his damages and will come back to battle on Sunday.

1 Shane McElrath

2 Colt Nichols

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Chase Sexton

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Kyle Peters

7 Jalek Swoll

8 Jo Shimoda

9 Chris Blose

10 Pierce Brown

11 Jace Owen

12 Jordan Bailey

13 John Short

14 Joshua Osby

15 Lorenzo Locurcio

16 Curren Thurman

17 Justin Starling

18 Chase Marquier

19 Dustin Winter

20 Darian Sanayei

21 Wilson Fleming

22 Jerry Robin