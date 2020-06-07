2020 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 13 PRE-RACE: RAIN IN THE FORECEAST

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season is heading into the 13th round (two a week) at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City. Rain hit the stadium on Saturday and word is that practice today will be limited, which ultimately means that the riders will visit the track one time for a 10-minute qualifying session before the racing starts.

Behind the scenes notes:

Jeremy Martin has plugged the plug on his racing for the year. He’s running the risk of pointing out in the 250-class, which is not good for his career since he has no 450-ride set up for next year. He is on the comeback from a serious injury in 2018 and will most likely return racing for the Geico Honda, who does not field a 450-effort.

Jeremey Martin is out for Salt Lake City SX.

Adam Cianciarulo  will not return to racing as he suffered a nasty injury after getting pummeled in round 11. AC has four acute lower back fractures. He has set his sights on returning for the outdoors.

AC got tagged by his teammate and then took a big hit from Cooper Webb at round 11 of the SX series. He’s out for the remainder of the season.
