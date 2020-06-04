2020 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 12: 450 QUALIFYING

Coming into Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City for the second time in four days, the question of the day was all about Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. Could he do it again? The conditions would be very different from Sunday’s race; round 12 would be held at night with considerably cooler temperatures. The fact that other riders had adjusted to the altitude was also clear after the first qualifying session. Jason Anderson, who notoriously struggles at altitude, set the fastest time. In session two, Anderson was fast again, but Blake Baggett grabbed the fastest time on the very last lap of qualifying. In combined standings, Baggett was fastest of the afternoon with Anderson second and Tomac third. For extended coverage of Monster Energy Supercross, round 12, click here.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Blake Baggett 44.770

2 Jason Anderson 44.961

3 Eli Tomac 44.989

4 Dean Wilson 44.993

5 Ken Roczen 45.118

6 Cooper Webb 45.261

7 Martin Davalos 45.474

8 Malcolm Stewart 45.487

9 Zach Osborne 45.681

10 Justin Brayton 45.851

11 Benny Bloss 46.436

12 Justin Barcia 46.437

13 Adam Enticknap 46.484

14 Aaron Plessinger 46.709

15 Alex Ray 47.016

16 Chad Reed 47.106

17 Ryan Breece 47.118

18 Justin Hill 47.186

19 Tyler Bowers 47.260

20 Joshua Cartwright 47.492

21 Cade Clason 47.725

22 Fredrik Noren 47.943

23 Kyle Cunningham 48.115

24 Vince Friese 48.132

25 Logan Karnow 48.306

26 Nick Schmidt 48.400

27 Kyle Chisholm 48.423

28 Carlen Gardner 48.585

29 Tevin Tapia 48.986

30 Adam Cianciarulo 49.273

31 Theodore Pauli 49.810

32 Mason Kerr 49.844

33 Carter Stephenson 50.024

34 Alexander Nagy 50.132

35 Josh Greco 50.607

36 Preston Taylor 50.784

37 Scotty Wennerstrom 50.857

38 Deven Raper 51.250

39 Jake Hogan 54.360

