2020 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 12: 450 QUALIFYING

Coming into Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City for the second time in four days, the question of the day was all about Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. Could he do it again? The conditions would be very different from Sunday’s race; round 12 would be held at night with considerably cooler temperatures. The fact that other riders had adjusted to the altitude was also clear after the first qualifying session. Jason Anderson, who notoriously struggles at altitude, set the fastest time. In session two, Anderson was fast again, but Blake Baggett grabbed the fastest time on the very last lap of qualifying. In combined standings, Baggett was fastest of the afternoon with Anderson second and Tomac third. For extended coverage of Monster Energy Supercross, round 12, click here.
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Blake Baggett 44.770
2 Jason Anderson 44.961
3 Eli Tomac 44.989
4 Dean Wilson 44.993
5 Ken Roczen 45.118
6 Cooper Webb 45.261
7 Martin Davalos 45.474
8 Malcolm Stewart 45.487
9 Zach Osborne 45.681
10 Justin Brayton 45.851
11 Benny Bloss 46.436
12 Justin Barcia 46.437
13 Adam Enticknap 46.484
14 Aaron Plessinger 46.709
15 Alex Ray 47.016
16 Chad Reed 47.106
17 Ryan Breece 47.118
18 Justin Hill 47.186
19 Tyler Bowers 47.260
20 Joshua Cartwright 47.492
21 Cade Clason 47.725
22 Fredrik Noren 47.943
23 Kyle Cunningham 48.115
24 Vince Friese 48.132
25 Logan Karnow 48.306
26 Nick Schmidt 48.400
27 Kyle Chisholm 48.423
28 Carlen Gardner 48.585
29 Tevin Tapia 48.986
30 Adam Cianciarulo 49.273
31 Theodore Pauli 49.810
32 Mason Kerr 49.844
33 Carter Stephenson 50.024
34 Alexander Nagy 50.132
35 Josh Greco 50.607
36 Preston Taylor 50.784
37 Scotty Wennerstrom 50.857
38 Deven Raper 51.250
39 Jake Hogan 54.360
450 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Jason Anderson 46.268
2 Dean Wilson 46.352
3 Eli Tomac 46.384
4 Zach Osborne 46.515
5 Cooper Webb 46.641
6 Ken Roczen 46.649
7 Malcolm Stewart 47.224
8 Martin Davalos 47.272
9 Blake Baggett 47.486
10 Justin Brayton 47.507
11 Justin Barcia 48.000
12 Chad Reed 48.376
13 Justin Hill 48.411
14 Kyle Cunningham 48.668
15 Vince Friese 48.760
16 Aaron Plessinger 48.820
17 Benny Bloss 48.929
18 Tyler Bowers 48.963
19 Adam Cianciarulo 49.273
20 Kyle Chisholm 51.262
450 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 Alex Ray 48.981
2 Adam Enticknap 49.051
3 Joshua Cartwright 49.541
4 Carlen Gardner 49.788
5 Fredrik Noren 50.085
6 Ryan Breece 50.188
7 Nick Schmidt 50.761
8 Logan Karnow 50.814
9 Cade Clason 50.938
10 Theodore Pauli 51.574
11 Alexander Nagy 51.739
12 Josh Greco 51.926
13 Tevin Tapia 52.043
14 Mason Kerr 52.158
15 Preston Taylor 52.395
16 Scotty Wennerstrom 52.585
17 Carter Stephenson 53.352
18 Deven Raper 53.411
19 Jake Hogan 1:02.868
