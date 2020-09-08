2020 RED BUD TWO NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINT STANDINGS

Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne may not have repeated their Friday successes again today, but they still leave Red Bud with the points leads, even bigger ones than before the day started. In the 250 class, RJ Hampshire did make up some ground on the two front runners in the little bike class, though, moving up to third in the championship and within 46 points of the points lead. Adam Cianciarulo’s Monday victory also pushed him up into third in his rookie 450 championship. Here are the fully updated 250 and 450 class point standings after round five of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)

250 Points

1  Jeremy Martin 216
2  Dylan Ferrandis 207
3  R.J. Hampshire 170
4  Shane McElrath 166
5  Alex Martin 158
6  Justin Cooper 132
7  Jett Lawrence 127
8  Cameron McAdoo 125
9  Mitchell Harrison 101
10  Brandon Hartranft 95
11  Derek Drake 84
12  Carson Mumford 76
13  Stilez Robertson 70
14  Jo Shimoda 68
15  Mason Gonzales 67
16  Ty Masterpool 54
17  Nick Gaines 44
18  Hunter Lawrence 43
19  Pierce Brown 36
20  Darian Sanayei 24
21  Hardy Munoz 23
22  Lance Kobusch 18
23  Jerry Robin 16
24  Ezra Hastings 14
25  Jalek Swoll 12
26  Joey Crown 12
27  Gared Steinke 11
28  Austin Root 9
29  Zack Williams 6
30  Jordan Bailey 6
31  Joshua Varize 5
32  Dilan Schwartz 5
33  Maxwell Sanford 4
34  Mathias Jorgensen 3
35  Derek Kelley 3

450 Points

1  Zach Osborne 212
2  Marvin Musquin 184
3  Adam Cianciarulo 170
4  Eli Tomac 165
5  Justin Barcia 160
6  Blake Baggett 146
7  Chase Sexton 140
8  Broc Tickle 125
9  Christian Craig 112
10  Dean Wilson 97
11  Joey Savatgy 96
12  Max Anstie 89
13  Fredrik Noren 60
14  Henry Miller 59
15  Jason Anderson 58
16  Justin Bogle 42
17  Jake Masterpool 41
18  Justin Rodbell 35
19  Benny Bloss 29
20  Cooper Webb 29
21  Coty Schock 28
22  John Short 21
23  Jeremy Smith 18
24  Ben LaMay 17
25  Justin Hoeft 12
26  Tyler Bowers 12
27  Luke Renzland 11
28  Grant Harlan 10
29  Matthew Hubert 9
30  Chase Felong 8
31  Felix Lopez 5
32  Jeffrey Walker 4
33  Jared Lesher 3
34  Cory Carsten 3
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag