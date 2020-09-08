2020 RED BUD TWO NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINT STANDINGS

Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne may not have repeated their Friday successes again today, but they still leave Red Bud with the points leads, even bigger ones than before the day started. In the 250 class, RJ Hampshire did make up some ground on the two front runners in the little bike class, though, moving up to third in the championship and within 46 points of the points lead. Adam Cianciarulo’s Monday victory also pushed him up into third in his rookie 450 championship. Here are the fully updated 250 and 450 class point standings after round five of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)

