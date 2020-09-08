2020 RED BUD TWO NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINT STANDINGS

Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne may not have repeated their Friday successes again today, but they still leave Red Bud with the points leads, even bigger ones than before the day started. In the 250 class, RJ Hampshire did make up some ground on the two front runners in the little bike class, though, moving up to third in the championship and within 46 points of the points lead. Adam Cianciarulo’s Monday victory also pushed him up into third in his rookie 450 championship. Here are the fully updated 250 and 450 class point standings after round five of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)
250 Points
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|216
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|207
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|170
|4
|Shane McElrath
|166
|5
|Alex Martin
|158
|6
|Justin Cooper
|132
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|127
|8
|Cameron McAdoo
|125
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|101
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|95
|11
|Derek Drake
|84
|12
|Carson Mumford
|76
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|70
|14
|Jo Shimoda
|68
|15
|Mason Gonzales
|67
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|54
|17
|Nick Gaines
|44
|18
|Hunter Lawrence
|43
|19
|Pierce Brown
|36
|20
|Darian Sanayei
|24
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|23
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|18
|23
|Jerry Robin
|16
|24
|Ezra Hastings
|14
|25
|Jalek Swoll
|12
|26
|Joey Crown
|12
|27
|Gared Steinke
|11
|28
|Austin Root
|9
|29
|Zack Williams
|6
|30
|Jordan Bailey
|6
|31
|Joshua Varize
|5
|32
|Dilan Schwartz
|5
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|4
|34
|Mathias Jorgensen
|3
|35
|Derek Kelley
|3
450 Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|212
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|184
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|170
|4
|Eli Tomac
|165
|5
|Justin Barcia
|160
|6
|Blake Baggett
|146
|7
|Chase Sexton
|140
|8
|Broc Tickle
|125
|9
|Christian Craig
|112
|10
|Dean Wilson
|97
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|96
|12
|Max Anstie
|89
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|60
|14
|Henry Miller
|59
|15
|Jason Anderson
|58
|16
|Justin Bogle
|42
|17
|Jake Masterpool
|41
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|35
|19
|Benny Bloss
|29
|20
|Cooper Webb
|29
|21
|Coty Schock
|28
|22
|John Short
|21
|23
|Jeremy Smith
|18
|24
|Ben LaMay
|17
|25
|Justin Hoeft
|12
|26
|Tyler Bowers
|12
|27
|Luke Renzland
|11
|28
|Grant Harlan
|10
|29
|Matthew Hubert
|9
|30
|Chase Felong
|8
|31
|Felix Lopez
|5
|32
|Jeffrey Walker
|4
|33
|Jared Lesher
|3
|34
|Cory Carsten
|3
