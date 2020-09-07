2020 RED BUD TWO NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

Moto one results for the 250 and 450 classes at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan for round five of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Check back throughout the day as results are updated. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)
250 Moto One
It was a couple of the Star Racing Yamaha boys out front early in the first 250 moto, with Ty Masterpool taking the lead of the group and Shane McElrath towing in just behind. RJ Hampshire would eventually get by the both of them, only to venture off the track late in the race, allowing the lead to McElrath. As they crossed the line, it was McElrath, RJ Hampshire and then the 83 Geico Honda of Jett Lawrence. Here are the full 250 moto one results:
|1
|Shane McElrath
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|7
|Justin Cooper
|8
|Alex Martin
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|11
|Jeremy Martin
|12
|Hunter Lawrence
|13
|Derek Drake
|14
|Nick Gaines
|15
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|Carson Mumford
|17
|Mason Gonzales
|18
|Darian Sanayei
|19
|Cameron Mcadoo
|20
|Jerry Robin
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|22
|Joseph Crown
|23
|Jalek Swoll
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|25
|Ryder Floyd
|26
|Joshua Varize
|27
|Gabe Gutierres
|28
|Ezra Hastings
|29
|Brett Greenley
|30
|Mathias Jorgensen
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|32
|Colton Eigenmann
|33
|Walter White
|34
|Conner Burger
|35
|Austin Root
|36
|Tre Fierro
|37
|Marcus Phelps
|38
|Gared Steinke
|39
|Brock Papi
|40
|Gage Schehr
450 Moto One
In the 450s, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo all came through the first turn at the front of the pack, but Cianciarulo was able to take control of the lead early on. For about half the race, it seemed like the top ten swapped positions a hundred times. Cianciarulo was able to hold on for his first career 450 moto win ahead of teammate Eli Tomac and the rest. Here are the full 450 moto one results:
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2
|Eli Tomac
|3
|Zachary Osborne
|4
|Justin Barcia
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|6
|Blake Baggett
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|8
|Chase Sexton
|9
|Broc Tickle
|10
|Christian Craig
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|Max Anstie
|14
|Jake Masterpool
|15
|Ben LaMay
|16
|Justin Bogle
|17
|Grant Harlan
|18
|Robbie Wageman
|19
|John Short
|20
|Jeremy Smith
|21
|Felix Lopez
|22
|Justin Rodbell
|23
|Coty Schock
|24
|McClellan Hile
|25
|Justin Hoeft
|26
|Jerry Lorenz III
|27
|Henry Miller
|28
|Matthew Hubert
|29
|Jared Lesher
|30
|Bryce Backaus
|31
|Jeffrey Walker
|32
|Adam Enticknap
|33
|Timothy Crosby
|34
|Bryce Hansen
|35
|Joshua Berchem
|36
|Tyler Bowers
|37
|Scott Meshey
|38
|Tristan Lane
|39
|Alex Ray
|40
|Tristan Lewis
Comments are closed.