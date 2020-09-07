2020 RED BUD TWO NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

Moto one results for the 250 and 450 classes at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan for round five of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Check back throughout the day as results are updated. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)

250 Moto One

It was a couple of the Star Racing Yamaha boys out front early in the first 250 moto, with Ty Masterpool taking the lead of the group and Shane McElrath towing in just behind. RJ Hampshire would eventually get by the both of them, only to venture off the track late in the race, allowing the lead to McElrath. As they crossed the line, it was McElrath, RJ Hampshire and then the 83 Geico Honda of Jett Lawrence. Here are the full 250 moto one results:

1 Shane McElrath 2 RJ Hampshire 3 Jett Lawrence 4 Ty Masterpool 5 Dylan Ferrandis 6 Mitchell Harrison 7 Justin Cooper 8 Alex Martin 9 Stilez Robertson 10 Brandon Hartranft 11 Jeremy Martin 12 Hunter Lawrence 13 Derek Drake 14 Nick Gaines 15 Jo Shimoda 16 Carson Mumford 17 Mason Gonzales 18 Darian Sanayei 19 Cameron Mcadoo 20 Jerry Robin 21 Hardy Munoz 22 Joseph Crown 23 Jalek Swoll 24 Kevin Moranz 25 Ryder Floyd 26 Joshua Varize 27 Gabe Gutierres 28 Ezra Hastings 29 Brett Greenley 30 Mathias Jorgensen 31 Maxwell Sanford 32 Colton Eigenmann 33 Walter White 34 Conner Burger 35 Austin Root 36 Tre Fierro 37 Marcus Phelps 38 Gared Steinke 39 Brock Papi 40 Gage Schehr

450 Moto One

In the 450s, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo all came through the first turn at the front of the pack, but Cianciarulo was able to take control of the lead early on. For about half the race, it seemed like the top ten swapped positions a hundred times. Cianciarulo was able to hold on for his first career 450 moto win ahead of teammate Eli Tomac and the rest. Here are the full 450 moto one results: