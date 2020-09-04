2020 RED BUD 1 NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINT STANDINGS

Zach Osborne rebounds from his disappointing ride at Ironman last weekend to regain the points he lost in the 450 class, while Jeremy Martin now takes over the points lead in the 250s. That also means that Dylan Ferrandis is now not only down in second, but also twelve points down. Here are the full updated point standings after the Red Bud 1 National MX. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud 1 National MX, click here).
250 Class
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|181
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|169
|3
|Alex Martin
|133
|4
|Shane McElrath
|130
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|128
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|109
|7
|Justin Cooper
|102
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|94
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|83
|10
|Derek Drake
|69
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|68
|12
|Carson Mumford
|62
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|14
|Mason Gonzales
|53
|15
|Jo Shimoda
|47
|16
|Pierce Brown
|36
|17
|Hunter Lawrence
|34
|18
|Nick Gaines
|32
|19
|Ty Masterpool
|28
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|23
|21
|Darian Sanayei
|19
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|18
|23
|Ezra Hastings
|14
|24
|Joey Crown
|12
|25
|Jerry Robin
|11
|26
|Gared Steinke
|11
|27
|Austin Root
|9
|28
|Jalek Swoll
|6
|29
|Zack Williams
|6
|30
|Jordan Bailey
|6
|31
|Joshua Varize
|5
|32
|Dilan Schwartz
|5
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|4
|34
|Mathias Jorgensen
|3
|35
|Derek Kelley
|3
450 Class
|1
|Zach Osborne
|172
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|146
|3
|Justin Barcia
|133
|4
|Eli Tomac
|129
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|125
|6
|Chase Sexton
|116
|7
|Blake Baggett
|106
|8
|Broc Tickle
|96
|9
|Christian Craig
|86
|10
|Dean Wilson
|77
|11
|Max Anstie
|72
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|69
|13
|Jason Anderson
|58
|14
|Henry Miller
|51
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|48
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|30
|17
|Justin Bogle
|29
|18
|Benny Bloss
|29
|19
|Cooper Webb
|29
|20
|Coty Schock
|28
|21
|Jake Masterpool
|28
|22
|John Short
|19
|23
|Jeremy Smith
|16
|24
|Ben LaMay
|12
|25
|Tyler Bowers
|12
|26
|Luke Renzland
|11
|27
|Matthew Hubert
|9
|28
|Chase Felong
|8
|29
|Justin Hoeft
|7
|30
|Grant Harlan
|5
|31
|Jeffrey Walker
|4
|32
|Jared Lesher
|3
|33
|Cory Carsten
|3
|34
|Felix Lopez
|2
