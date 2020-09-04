2020 RED BUD 1 NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINT STANDINGS

Zach Osborne rebounds from his disappointing ride at Ironman last weekend to regain the points he lost in the 450 class, while Jeremy Martin now takes over the points lead in the 250s. That also means that Dylan Ferrandis is now not only down in second, but also twelve points down. Here are the full updated point standings after the Red Bud 1 National MX. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud 1 National MX, click here).

250 Class

1  Jeremy Martin 181
2  Dylan Ferrandis 169
3  Alex Martin 133
4  Shane McElrath 130
5  R.J. Hampshire 128
6  Cameron McAdoo 109
7  Justin Cooper 102
8  Jett Lawrence 94
9  Brandon Hartranft 83
10  Derek Drake 69
11  Mitchell Harrison 68
12  Carson Mumford 62
13  Stilez Robertson 55
14  Mason Gonzales 53
15  Jo Shimoda 47
16  Pierce Brown 36
17  Hunter Lawrence 34
18  Nick Gaines 32
19  Ty Masterpool 28
20  Hardy Munoz 23
21  Darian Sanayei 19
22  Lance Kobusch 18
23  Ezra Hastings 14
24  Joey Crown 12
25  Jerry Robin 11
26  Gared Steinke 11
27  Austin Root 9
28  Jalek Swoll 6
29  Zack Williams 6
30  Jordan Bailey 6
31  Joshua Varize 5
32  Dilan Schwartz 5
33  Maxwell Sanford 4
34  Mathias Jorgensen 3
35  Derek Kelley 3

450 Class

1  Zach Osborne 172
2  Marvin Musquin 146
3  Justin Barcia 133
4  Eli Tomac 129
5  Adam Cianciarulo 125
6  Chase Sexton 116
7  Blake Baggett 106
8  Broc Tickle 96
9  Christian Craig 86
10  Dean Wilson 77
11  Max Anstie 72
12  Joey Savatgy 69
13  Jason Anderson 58
14  Henry Miller 51
15  Fredrik Noren 48
16  Justin Rodbell 30
17  Justin Bogle 29
18  Benny Bloss 29
19  Cooper Webb 29
20  Coty Schock 28
21  Jake Masterpool 28
22  John Short 19
23  Jeremy Smith 16
24  Ben LaMay 12
25  Tyler Bowers 12
26  Luke Renzland 11
27  Matthew Hubert 9
28  Chase Felong 8
29  Justin Hoeft 7
30  Grant Harlan 5
31  Jeffrey Walker 4
32  Jared Lesher 3
33  Cory Carsten 3
34  Felix Lopez 2
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag