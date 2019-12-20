2020 RACE CALENDAR: THE WRAP

The first races of the new season are upon us. Get your calendar out and plan your weekends. Unfortunately, you only have 52 weeks to work with. Virtually all of these dates are tentative, but this post will be updated as more information becomes available, so if your club isn’t listed, check back.
GNCC SCHEDULE
The Grand National Cross Country Championship will have a 14-event schedule for 2020. Making a comeback to the series schedule for the first time since 2015 will be the Windmill Park or Mountain Ridge GNCC located in Somerset, Pennsylvania, for round six. Contact GNCC.com
Feb 22 – 23, Union, SC — Big Buck
March 7, – Palatka, FL — Wild Bore
March 14 – 15, Washington, GA — The General
April 4 – 5, Morganton, NC — Steele Creek
April 18 – 19, Society Hill, SC Camp Coker Bullet
May 2 – 3, Somerset, PA — Mountain Ridge
May 16 – 17, Bowling Green, KY — Gladiator
May 30, Millfield, OH — The John Penton
June 27 – 28, Snowshoe, WV — Snowshoe
Aug 1, Hurricane Mills, TN — Loretta Lynn’s
Sept 12 – 13, Beckley WV Mountaineer
Sept 26 – 27, Odessa, NY — Tomahawk
Oct 10 – 11, Mount Morris, PA — Mason Dixon
Oct 24 – 25, Crawfordsville, IN — Ironman
Dec 11 – 12, Morgantown, WV — Banquet
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
The AMA National Enduro Series is organized by the NEPG and will have Steward Baylor debuting his new Sherco in February to defend his championship. Contact nationalenduro.com.
Feb. 2, Wedgefield, SC — Sumter National
March 22, Turkey, TX — Caprock Canyon National
April 26, Forest Hill, LA — Cajun Classic National
June 7, Greensboro, GA — Cherokee National
June 21 Huntersville, MN — Huntersville National
July 26 Cross Fork, PA — Rattlesnake National
August 23, Chandlersville, OH –Grassman National
September 20, Park Hills, MO — Lead Belt National
October 4, Matthews, IN — Muddobbers National
November 1, Stanton, AL — Gobbler Getter National
2019 AMA ISDE QUALIFIER SERIES
Two American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series will be used to determine which amateur off-road racers will represent the United States at the 95th edition of the FIM International Six Days Enduro in Rivanazzano Terme, Italy, on Aug. 31-Sept. 5.
West
Feb. 15-16: Taft, Calif., AMA/WORCS Sprint Enduro
March 21-22: Red Mountain, Calif., AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
April 18-19: Murphy, Idaho, JSM Adventures
East
March 28-29: Statesville, N.C., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
May 2-3: Battle Creek, Mich., AMA Michigan Sprint Enduros
May 8-9 (Friday and Saturday): Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Feb 8 – 9 Gaston SC — GTR Complex
Feb 29 March 1 Garfield GA — Lane Farm MX
March 28 – 29, Henderson NC — NCMP
May 9 – 10 Union SC
May 23 – 24 Glen Daniel WV — Hidden Valley
June 13 – 14 Bristol VA — Harleywood
July 18 – 19 Fairmont City PA — LLR
Aug 8 -9 Young Harris GA — Rockcrusher
AMA HARE SCRAMBLE
The AMA sanctions hare scrambles competition divided up by east and west region. For East, contact amaeastharescrambles.com/. Out west, it’s westharescramble.com/, although the 2020 schedule isn’t finalized yet.
EAST
02/16/2020, Union, SC Mid East Harescrambles
03/01/2020, VA Virginia X-Country Series
05/03/2020, NJ MCI
05/24/2020. NY New York Offroad Association
06/14/2020, East/West Shootout TBD
08/09/2020, NJ D2 – NJFOD
08/23/2020, PA RRMC
10/04/2020, NJ MMC
11/01/2020 , VA Mid East Harescrambles
AMA NATIONAL HARE & HOUND
Jacob Argubright will return to defend his well-earned National Hare and Hound title starting on January 25th in Lucerne. Contact nationalhareandhound.com/
ROUND 1: LUCERNE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 25/26
ROUND 2: POST, TEXAS FEBRUARY 22/23
ROUND 3: THE MINT 400 MARCH 6/7
ROUND 4: MURPHY, ID MARCH 21/22
ROUND 5: JERICHO, UT APRIL 4
ROUND 6: JERICHO, UT APRIL 18
ROUND 7: PANACA, NV AUGUST 22ND
ROUND 8: NIGHTINGALE, NV OCTOBER 10/11
ROUND 9: LUCERNE VALLEY, CA OCTOBER 24/25
WORCS GP & WORCS SPRINT
WORCS has a very busy schedule between operating its motorcycle GP series, Sprint Enduro series and SxS series. Almost all are on separate weekends aside from the Vegas round held in the Orleans casino. New tracks for 2020 – Blythe, Prineville, OR and Cahuilla. Go to worcsracing.com/.
WORCS GP
Jan 24 – 26, Primm Nevada
Feb. 21 – 23, Taft, CA
March 20- 22, Lake Havasu, AZ
April 17 – 19, Blythe, CA
May 1 – 3 Las Vegas, NV
May 29 – 31, Cahuilla, CA
July 17- 19, Prineville, Oregon
Sept. 18 – 20, Glen Helen, CA
Oct. 18 – 20, TBD
WORCS SPRINT
Feb 14 – 15, Taft, CA
June 5 – 7, Cahuilla, CA
July 24 – 25, Prineville, OR
Sept 25 – 26, Glen Helen, CA
AMA NATIONAL GP CHAMPIONSHIP
The National Grand Prix Championship, formerly known as D37 Big 6, will expand its schedule for 2020. The only dates that are somewhat official at this point are the returning venues, and some of those are uncertain. The additional venues that have been discussed are Prairie City in Sacramento and Mesquite, Nevada. Check out www.ngpcseries.com/ for the latest updates.
1 SoCal GP Maverick Stadium, Adelanto 01/18/2020
2 Dirt Diggers MC Honolulu Hills Raceway, Taft 02/08/2020
3 Prarie Dogs GP Glen Helen Raceway 02/29/2020
4 Hilltoppers GP 29 Palms Rodeo Grounds 03/28/2020
5 Shamrocks GP Primm, NV 04/25/2020
6 Viewfinders GP Ridgecrest, CA 10/03/2020
7 Prospectors GP Gorman MX Track 10/31/2020
8 Vikings GP Lake Havasu 12/12/2020
9 & 10 TBA
BEST IN THE DESERT
Jan 10 – 11, Parker AZ — Parker 250
March 20 – 22, Laughlin, NV. –U.S. Sesert Scrambles Championship
April 30 -May 3, Alamo NV — Silver State 300
Aug 12 – 15, Las Vegas, NV — Vegas To Reno
Sept 24 – 27, Tonopah NV — Battle Born 250
Oct 22 – 25, Parker AZ — Bluewater challenge
SCORE
March 27 – 28 San Felipe 250
June 3 – 7 Baja 500
Sept 16 – 20 Baja 400
Nov 16 – 21 Baja 1000 ( point to point)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN ENDURO CIRCUIT
MARCH 7 LONESTAR 1 ENDURO (RESTART) KALGARY, TX
MARCH 8 LONESTAR 2 ENDURO (RESTART) KALGARY, TX
MARCH 22CAPROCK 1 ENDURO (RELIABILITY) TURKEY, TX
MAY 9 SANDWASH ENDURO (RELIABILITY) CRAIG, CO
MAY 31 HARD ROCK ENDURO (RESTART) CANON CITY, CO
JULY 11 SAN ISABEL ENDURO (RELIABILITY) SAN ISABEL, CO
JULY 26 SNOWSHOE ENDURO (RELIABILITY) GRAND JUNCTION, CO
AUG 8 SHADY BURRO DAY 1 ENDURO (RESTART) CANNON CITY, CO
AUG 9 SHADY BURRO DAY 2 ENDURO (RESTART) CANNON CITY, CO
SEPT 6 WEBE MONTE VISTA ENDURO (RESTART) MONTE VISTA, CO
SEPTEMBER TBD INYAN KARA ENDURO (RELIABILITY) UPTON, WY
OCTOBER TBD BOONDOCKERS ENDURO (RESTART) MATADOR, TX
TEXAS CROSS COUNTRY RACING ASSOCIATION
This is actually last year’s schedule to give you an idea of how the year will lay out. Check back as this will be updated soon.
Feb. 23-24 Perrin-Whit
Mar. 9-10 Avinger Poker Run – Vintage
Mar. 23-24 Jacksboro – NP Poker Run – Vintage
Apr. 6-7 Santos South – NPA/C Vintage
Apr. 20-21 North Bryson
May 4-5 Union Grove Vintage
May 18-19 Crossbar – NP Poker Run
Sept. 14-15 Busbee Ranch – NP Vintage
Sept. 28-29 Malakoff
Oct. 12-13 Cowbone Creek – Cleburne Vintage
Oct. 26-27 Caddo Creek
Nov. 9-10 Cowbone #2 – 3D Racing Vintage
Nov. 23-24 Rocky Ridge Poker Run
VIRGINIA CHAMPIONSHIP HARE SCRAMBLES SERIES
3/15 Joe Lloyd Memorial / Honda Suzuki of Lynchburg @ Rivers Edge
3/29/20 Ruckersville GP (new)
4/5/20 Knockdown Hare Scramble
4/19/20 April Fools @ Oak Ridge
5/3/20 Blue Ridge 1
5/17/20 Central Virginia
5/31/20 Kairos Hare Scramble (new)
6/14/20 Peninsula
6/28/20 Hillbilly
8/16/20 Blue Ridge 2
8/30/20 Coyote Run
9/13/20 TBD (new)
9/27/20 Iron Mountain @ Kairos
10/11/20 Rattlesnake
10/25/20 Pipsico
MID SOUTH CROSS COUNTRY RACING
Rounds 1 – 6 of the 2019 – 2020 season have taken place
Rd. 7 – 1-12-20 Truslow XC Sarah, MS
Rd. 8 – 1-26-20 Miller Creek Pontotoc, MS
Rd. 9 – 2-16-20 The Egyptian Crab Orchard, IL
Rd. 10 – 3-1-20 Loretta Lynn’s Hurricane Mills, TN
Rd. 11 – 3-22-20 Fox Hollow Nunnelly, TN
Rd. 12 – 4-5-20 Barren Hollow Hurricane Mills, TN
FLORIDA TRAIL RIDERS
1-04 –05 HS #7 Suncoast Brooksville, FL
1-25 –26 HS #8 PBTTR, Okeechobee, FL
2-08 –09 HS #9 TCTR, Indiantown, FL
2-23 Enduro #6 CFTR, Richloam FL
2-29 –3-1 HS #10 Big O, Okeechobee, FL
3-01 Enduro #7 CERA Sandlapper, Salley, SC
3-15 Enduro #8 Apollo TBD
3-21 –22 HS #11 NCTB Dade City, FL
3-29 Enduro #9 DDR Ormond Beach, FL
4-04 –05 HS #12 ApolloSamsula, FL
4-18 –19 HS #13 Sunrunners, Bartow, FL
5-02 –03 HS #14 RCDR, Gatorback
ECEA ENDURO/HARE SCRAMBLES
March 8, Greenbriar Enduro Port Elizabeth, NJ
March 15, Curly Fern Enduro Shamong, NJ
March 22, Sandy Lane Enduro Egg Harbor City, NJ
March 28, Tri-County Hare Scramble VENUE TBA
April 5, Clock Run Enduro Chatsworth, NJ
April 18, Ormand Farms Hare Scramble Millville, NJ
April 26, Delaware Enduro Delaware City, DE
May 2, Stump Jumper Hare Scramble West Creek, NJ
May 16, OXBO Hare Scramble Frackville, PA
May 24, Broad Mountain Enduro Pottsville, PA
June 6, Broken Anvil Hare Scramble Three Springs, PA
June 14, Ridge Run Enduro Deposit, NY
June 20, Reading Offroad Hare Scramble Tamaqua, PA
June 27, Family Fun Day with CDR Millville, NJ
June 28, [email protected] Mountain Blain, PA
July 4, Tough-Like-RORR Tamaqua, PA
July 12, Barbed Wire Enduro Gillett, PA
July 18, Shotgun Hare Scramble Sugarloaf, PA
July 26, Brandywine National Enduro Cross Fork, PA
August 1, Mountain Top Hare Scramble NEW EVENT TBA
August 9, Three Springs Enduro Three Springs, PA
August 16, IDR Enduro King Ferry, NY
August 16, Michaux Dual Sport Biglerville, PA
August 22, Big Bull Hare Scramble Clifford, PA
August 30, Beehive Enduro Mauricetown, NJ
September 13, Michaux Enduro Orrtanna, PA
September 19, STER Hare Scramble TENTATIVE,Venue TBA
October 3, Fall Brawl Hare Scramble Millville, NJ
October 11, RORR Dual Sport TBA
October 17, PBER/SJER Hare Scramble West Creek, NJ
October 25, Scrub Pine Enduro Vincentown, NJ
October 31, Hammer Run Dual Sport Port Elizabeth, NJ
November 8, Stump Jumper Enduro Barnegat, NJ
November 15, Pine Hill Enduro Vincentown, NJ
November 22, PBER Dual Sport Chatsworth, NJ
December 6, Dirty Santa Dual Sport – Fun Run DVTR-DelVal Trail Riders
AMERICAN WOODS RACING
AWRCS Address: 244 Lasher Road Kittanning PA 16201
Phone:(412) 607-0960 | (412) 445-2502
March 28/29. Scrubgrass ohv park. 1130 ridge rd Templeton PA.
April 25/26.
May 23/24. Seven springs
June 13/14
July 4/5
July 25/26
August 15/16
August 29/30
September 19/20. Strip miner
October 17/18. Rock run recreation park Patton PA
SRA
January 26 — Glen Helen, Devore, CA
February 16– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
March 22– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
April 26– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
May 24– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
June 21– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
July 19– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
August 23– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
September 27– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
October 25– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
November 22– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
December 13– Glen Helen, Devore, CA
Check back later, this is a work in progress
–Ron Lawson
