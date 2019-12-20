2020 RACE CALENDAR: THE WRAP

The first races of the new season are upon us. Get your calendar out and plan your weekends. Unfortunately, you only have 52 weeks to work with. Virtually all of these dates are tentative, but this post will be updated as more information becomes available, so if your club isn’t listed, check back.

GNCC SCHEDULE

The Grand National Cross Country Championship will have a 14-event schedule for 2020. Making a comeback to the series schedule for the first time since 2015 will be the Windmill Park or Mountain Ridge GNCC located in Somerset, Pennsylvania, for round six. Contact GNCC.com

Feb 22 – 23, Union, SC — Big Buck

March 7, – Palatka, FL — Wild Bore

March 14 – 15, Washington, GA — The General

April 4 – 5, Morganton, NC — Steele Creek

April 18 – 19, Society Hill, SC Camp Coker Bullet

May 2 – 3, Somerset, PA — Mountain Ridge

May 16 – 17, Bowling Green, KY — Gladiator

May 30, Millfield, OH — The John Penton

June 27 – 28, Snowshoe, WV — Snowshoe

Aug 1, Hurricane Mills, TN — Loretta Lynn’s

Sept 12 – 13, Beckley WV Mountaineer

Sept 26 – 27, Odessa, NY — Tomahawk

Oct 10 – 11, Mount Morris, PA — Mason Dixon

Oct 24 – 25, Crawfordsville, IN — Ironman

Dec 11 – 12, Morgantown, WV — Banquet

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

The AMA National Enduro Series is organized by the NEPG and will have Steward Baylor debuting his new Sherco in February to defend his championship. Contact nationalenduro.com.

Feb. 2, Wedgefield, SC — Sumter National

March 22, Turkey, TX — Caprock Canyon National

April 26, Forest Hill, LA — Cajun Classic National

June 7, Greensboro, GA — Cherokee National

June 21 Huntersville, MN — Huntersville National

July 26 Cross Fork, PA — Rattlesnake National

August 23, Chandlersville, OH –Grassman National

September 20, Park Hills, MO — Lead Belt National

October 4, Matthews, IN — Muddobbers National

November 1, Stanton, AL — Gobbler Getter National

2019 AMA ISDE QUALIFIER SERIES

Two American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series will be used to determine which amateur off-road racers will represent the United States at the 95th edition of the FIM International Six Days Enduro in Rivanazzano Terme, Italy, on Aug. 31-Sept. 5.

West

Feb. 15-16: Taft, Calif., AMA/WORCS Sprint Enduro

March 21-22: Red Mountain, Calif., AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro

April 18-19: Murphy, Idaho, JSM Adventures

East

March 28-29: Statesville, N.C., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

May 2-3: Battle Creek, Mich., AMA Michigan Sprint Enduros

May 8-9 (Friday and Saturday): Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association

FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Feb 8 – 9 Gaston SC — GTR Complex

Feb 29 March 1 Garfield GA — Lane Farm MX

March 28 – 29, Henderson NC — NCMP

May 9 – 10 Union SC

May 23 – 24 Glen Daniel WV — Hidden Valley

June 13 – 14 Bristol VA — Harleywood

July 18 – 19 Fairmont City PA — LLR

Aug 8 -9 Young Harris GA — Rockcrusher

AMA HARE SCRAMBLE

The AMA sanctions hare scrambles competition divided up by east and west region. For East, contact amaeastharescrambles.com/. Out west, it’s westharescramble.com/, although the 2020 schedule isn’t finalized yet.

EAST

02/16/2020, Union, SC Mid East Harescrambles

03/01/2020, VA Virginia X-Country Series

05/03/2020, NJ MCI

05/24/2020. NY New York Offroad Association

06/14/2020, East/West Shootout TBD

08/09/2020, NJ D2 – NJFOD

08/23/2020, PA RRMC

10/04/2020, NJ MMC

11/01/2020 , VA Mid East Harescrambles

AMA NATIONAL HARE & HOUND

Jacob Argubright will return to defend his well-earned National Hare and Hound title starting on January 25th in Lucerne. Contact nationalhareandhound.com/

ROUND 1: LUCERNE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 25/26

ROUND 2: POST, TEXAS FEBRUARY 22/23

ROUND 3: THE MINT 400 MARCH 6/7

ROUND 4: MURPHY, ID MARCH 21/22

ROUND 5: JERICHO, UT APRIL 4

ROUND 6: JERICHO, UT APRIL 18

ROUND 7: PANACA, NV AUGUST 22ND

ROUND 8: NIGHTINGALE, NV OCTOBER 10/11

ROUND 9: LUCERNE VALLEY, CA OCTOBER 24/25

WORCS GP & WORCS SPRINT

WORCS has a very busy schedule between operating its motorcycle GP series, Sprint Enduro series and SxS series. Almost all are on separate weekends aside from the Vegas round held in the Orleans casino. New tracks for 2020 – Blythe, Prineville, OR and Cahuilla. Go to worcsracing.com/.

WORCS GP

Jan 24 – 26, Primm Nevada

Feb. 21 – 23, Taft, CA

March 20- 22, Lake Havasu, AZ

April 17 – 19, Blythe, CA

May 1 – 3 Las Vegas, NV

May 29 – 31, Cahuilla, CA

July 17- 19, Prineville, Oregon

Sept. 18 – 20, Glen Helen, CA

Oct. 18 – 20, TBD

WORCS SPRINT

Feb 14 – 15, Taft, CA

June 5 – 7, Cahuilla, CA

July 24 – 25, Prineville, OR

Sept 25 – 26, Glen Helen, CA

AMA NATIONAL GP CHAMPIONSHIP

The National Grand Prix Championship, formerly known as D37 Big 6, will expand its schedule for 2020. The only dates that are somewhat official at this point are the returning venues, and some of those are uncertain. The additional venues that have been discussed are Prairie City in Sacramento and Mesquite, Nevada. Check out www.ngpcseries.com/ for the latest updates.

1 SoCal GP Maverick Stadium, Adelanto 01/18/2020

2 Dirt Diggers MC Honolulu Hills Raceway, Taft 02/08/2020

3 Prarie Dogs GP Glen Helen Raceway 02/29/2020

4 Hilltoppers GP 29 Palms Rodeo Grounds 03/28/2020

5 Shamrocks GP Primm, NV 04/25/2020

6 Viewfinders GP Ridgecrest, CA 10/03/2020

7 Prospectors GP Gorman MX Track 10/31/2020

8 Vikings GP Lake Havasu 12/12/2020

9 & 10 TBA

BEST IN THE DESERT

Jan 10 – 11, Parker AZ — Parker 250

March 20 – 22, Laughlin, NV. –U.S. Sesert Scrambles Championship

April 30 -May 3, Alamo NV — Silver State 300

Aug 12 – 15, Las Vegas, NV — Vegas To Reno

Sept 24 – 27, Tonopah NV — Battle Born 250

Oct 22 – 25, Parker AZ — Bluewater challenge

SCORE

March 27 – 28 San Felipe 250

June 3 – 7 Baja 500

Sept 16 – 20 Baja 400

Nov 16 – 21 Baja 1000 ( point to point)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN ENDURO CIRCUIT

MARCH 7 LONESTAR 1 ENDURO (RESTART) KALGARY, TX

MARCH 8 LONESTAR 2 ENDURO (RESTART) KALGARY, TX

MARCH 22CAPROCK 1 ENDURO (RELIABILITY) TURKEY, TX

MAY 9 SANDWASH ENDURO (RELIABILITY) CRAIG, CO

MAY 31 HARD ROCK ENDURO (RESTART) CANON CITY, CO

JULY 11 SAN ISABEL ENDURO (RELIABILITY) SAN ISABEL, CO

JULY 26 SNOWSHOE ENDURO (RELIABILITY) GRAND JUNCTION, CO

AUG 8 SHADY BURRO DAY 1 ENDURO (RESTART) CANNON CITY, CO

AUG 9 SHADY BURRO DAY 2 ENDURO (RESTART) CANNON CITY, CO

SEPT 6 WEBE MONTE VISTA ENDURO (RESTART) MONTE VISTA, CO

SEPTEMBER TBD INYAN KARA ENDURO (RELIABILITY) UPTON, WY

OCTOBER TBD BOONDOCKERS ENDURO (RESTART) MATADOR, TX

TEXAS CROSS COUNTRY RACING ASSOCIATION

This is actually last year’s schedule to give you an idea of how the year will lay out. Check back as this will be updated soon.

Feb. 23-24 Perrin-Whit

Mar. 9-10 Avinger Poker Run – Vintage

Mar. 23-24 Jacksboro – NP Poker Run – Vintage

Apr. 6-7 Santos South – NPA/C Vintage

Apr. 20-21 North Bryson

May 4-5 Union Grove Vintage

May 18-19 Crossbar – NP Poker Run

Sept. 14-15 Busbee Ranch – NP Vintage

Sept. 28-29 Malakoff

Oct. 12-13 Cowbone Creek – Cleburne Vintage

Oct. 26-27 Caddo Creek

Nov. 9-10 Cowbone #2 – 3D Racing Vintage

Nov. 23-24 Rocky Ridge Poker Run

VIRGINIA CHAMPIONSHIP HARE SCRAMBLES SERIES

3/15 Joe Lloyd Memorial / Honda Suzuki of Lynchburg @ Rivers Edge

3/29/20 Ruckersville GP (new)

4/5/20 Knockdown Hare Scramble

4/19/20 April Fools @ Oak Ridge

5/3/20 Blue Ridge 1

5/17/20 Central Virginia

5/31/20 Kairos Hare Scramble (new)

6/14/20 Peninsula

6/28/20 Hillbilly

8/16/20 Blue Ridge 2

8/30/20 Coyote Run

9/13/20 TBD (new)

9/27/20 Iron Mountain @ Kairos

10/11/20 Rattlesnake

10/25/20 Pipsico

MID SOUTH CROSS COUNTRY RACING

Rounds 1 – 6 of the 2019 – 2020 season have taken place

Rd. 7 – 1-12-20 Truslow XC Sarah, MS

Rd. 8 – 1-26-20 Miller Creek Pontotoc, MS

Rd. 9 – 2-16-20 The Egyptian Crab Orchard, IL

Rd. 10 – 3-1-20 Loretta Lynn’s Hurricane Mills, TN

Rd. 11 – 3-22-20 Fox Hollow Nunnelly, TN

Rd. 12 – 4-5-20 Barren Hollow Hurricane Mills, TN

FLORIDA TRAIL RIDERS

1-04 –05 HS #7 Suncoast Brooksville, FL

1-25 –26 HS #8 PBTTR, Okeechobee, FL

2-08 –09 HS #9 TCTR, Indiantown, FL

2-23 Enduro #6 CFTR, Richloam FL

2-29 –3-1 HS #10 Big O, Okeechobee, FL

3-01 Enduro #7 CERA Sandlapper, Salley, SC

3-15 Enduro #8 Apollo TBD

3-21 –22 HS #11 NCTB Dade City, FL

3-29 Enduro #9 DDR Ormond Beach, FL

4-04 –05 HS #12 ApolloSamsula, FL

4-18 –19 HS #13 Sunrunners, Bartow, FL

5-02 –03 HS #14 RCDR, Gatorback

ECEA ENDURO/HARE SCRAMBLES

March 8, Greenbriar Enduro Port Elizabeth, NJ

March 15, Curly Fern Enduro Shamong, NJ

March 22, Sandy Lane Enduro Egg Harbor City, NJ

March 28, Tri-County Hare Scramble VENUE TBA

April 5, Clock Run Enduro Chatsworth, NJ

April 18, Ormand Farms Hare Scramble Millville, NJ

April 26, Delaware Enduro Delaware City, DE

May 2, Stump Jumper Hare Scramble West Creek, NJ

May 16, OXBO Hare Scramble Frackville, PA

May 24, Broad Mountain Enduro Pottsville, PA

June 6, Broken Anvil Hare Scramble Three Springs, PA

June 14, Ridge Run Enduro Deposit, NY

June 20, Reading Offroad Hare Scramble Tamaqua, PA

June 27, Family Fun Day with CDR Millville, NJ

June 28, [email protected] Mountain Blain, PA

July 4, Tough-Like-RORR Tamaqua, PA

July 12, Barbed Wire Enduro Gillett, PA

July 18, Shotgun Hare Scramble Sugarloaf, PA

July 26, Brandywine National Enduro Cross Fork, PA

August 1, Mountain Top Hare Scramble NEW EVENT TBA

August 9, Three Springs Enduro Three Springs, PA

August 16, IDR Enduro King Ferry, NY

August 16, Michaux Dual Sport Biglerville, PA

August 22, Big Bull Hare Scramble Clifford, PA

August 30, Beehive Enduro Mauricetown, NJ

September 13, Michaux Enduro Orrtanna, PA

September 19, STER Hare Scramble TENTATIVE,Venue TBA

October 3, Fall Brawl Hare Scramble Millville, NJ

October 11, RORR Dual Sport TBA

October 17, PBER/SJER Hare Scramble West Creek, NJ

October 25, Scrub Pine Enduro Vincentown, NJ

October 31, Hammer Run Dual Sport Port Elizabeth, NJ

November 8, Stump Jumper Enduro Barnegat, NJ

November 15, Pine Hill Enduro Vincentown, NJ

November 22, PBER Dual Sport Chatsworth, NJ

December 6, Dirty Santa Dual Sport – Fun Run DVTR-DelVal Trail Riders

AMERICAN WOODS RACING

AWRCS Address: 244 Lasher Road Kittanning PA 16201

Phone:(412) 607-0960 | (412) 445-2502

March 28/29. Scrubgrass ohv park. 1130 ridge rd Templeton PA.

April 25/26.

May 23/24. Seven springs

June 13/14

July 4/5

July 25/26

August 15/16

August 29/30

September 19/20. Strip miner

October 17/18. Rock run recreation park Patton PA

SRA

January 26 — Glen Helen, Devore, CA

February 16– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

March 22– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

April 26– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

May 24– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

June 21– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

July 19– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

August 23– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

September 27– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

October 25– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

November 22– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

December 13– Glen Helen, Devore, CA

Check back later, this is a work in progress

–Ron Lawson