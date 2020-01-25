2020 PHOENIX SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

The Glendale Supercross came into the greater Phoenix area for the first Triple Crown race of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. In this format, there are no heats, so qualifying takes on greater significance, and all that happens prior to the night show. The top 18 riders get into the night’s three main events, and four more riders are taken from a Last Chance Qualifier. Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac were once again the top two qualifiers, but Ken Roczen, and Jason Anderson were less than a second behind. Chad Reed was 23rd in qualifying, which meant he had to deal with the likes of Alex Ray and Kyle Cunningham in the LCQ. When it was over, Reed was second to Ray, with Cunningham and Josh Cartwright crashing out. For extended coverage of the Glendale Supercross, click here.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Adam Cianciarulo 1:01.333

2 Eli Tomac 1:01.445

3 Ken Roczen 1:01.954

4 Jason Anderson 1:01.971

5 Malcolm Stewart 1:02.174

6 Justin Hill 1:02.375

7 Cooper Webb 1:02.505

8 Justin Barcia 1:02.659

9 Blake Baggett 1:02.667

10 Martin Davalos 1:02.677

11 Zach Osborne 1:02.707

12 Dean Wilson 1:02.762

13 Justin Brayton 1:03.124

14 Justin Bogle 1:03.374

15 Aaron Plessinger 1:03.582

16 Vince Friese 1:03.932

17 Chris Blose 1:03.982

18 Tyler Bowers 1:04.386

TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY

19 Kyle Cunningham 1:04.416

20 Alex Ray 1:04.681

21 Joshua Cartwright 1:05.035

22 Austin Politelli 1:05.083

23 Chad Reed 1:05.176

24 Ryan Breece 1:05.468

25 Jerry Robin 1:05.562

26 Curren Thurman 1:05.745

27 John Short 1:05.848

28 Jason Clermont 1:06.177

29 Adam Enticknap 1:06.284

30 Justin Starling 1:06.315

31 James Weeks 1:06.370

32 Benny Bloss 1:06.619

33 Aj Catanzaro 1:06.985

34 Nick Schmidt 1:07.268

35 Cade Autenrieth 1:07.321

36 Colton Aeck 1:07.762

37 Joel Wightman 1:07.907

38 Cade Clason 1:07.986

39 Joan Cros 1:08.164

40 Theodore Pauli 1:08.440

41 Alexander Nagy 1:08.505

42 Hector Assuncao 1:08.634

43 Josh Greco 1:08.755

44 Deven Raper 1:09.022

45 Jake Hogan 1:11.377

46 Robert Fitch 1:13.067

450 LCQ

1 Alex Ray

2 Chad Reed

3 Ryan Breece

4 Jerry Robin

5 Adam Enticknap

6 Curren Thurman

7 Cade Clason

8 Nick Schmidt

9 Jason Clermont

10 Aj Catanzaro

11 Joan Cros

12 Joel Wightman

13 Colton Aeck

14 James Weeks

15 John Short

16 Alexander Nagy

17 Justin Starling

18 Cade Autenrieth

19 Theodore Pauli

20 Joshua Cartwright

21 Kyle Cunningham

22 Austin Politelli