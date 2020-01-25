2020 PHOENIX SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING
The Glendale Supercross came into the greater Phoenix area for the first Triple Crown race of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. In this format, there are no heats, so qualifying takes on greater significance, and all that happens prior to the night show. The top 18 riders get into the night’s three main events, and four more riders are taken from a Last Chance Qualifier. Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac were once again the top two qualifiers, but Ken Roczen, and Jason Anderson were less than a second behind. Chad Reed was 23rd in qualifying, which meant he had to deal with the likes of Alex Ray and Kyle Cunningham in the LCQ. When it was over, Reed was second to Ray, with Cunningham and Josh Cartwright crashing out. For extended coverage of the Glendale Supercross, click here.
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Adam Cianciarulo 1:01.333
2 Eli Tomac 1:01.445
3 Ken Roczen 1:01.954
4 Jason Anderson 1:01.971
5 Malcolm Stewart 1:02.174
6 Justin Hill 1:02.375
7 Cooper Webb 1:02.505
8 Justin Barcia 1:02.659
9 Blake Baggett 1:02.667
10 Martin Davalos 1:02.677
11 Zach Osborne 1:02.707
12 Dean Wilson 1:02.762
13 Justin Brayton 1:03.124
14 Justin Bogle 1:03.374
15 Aaron Plessinger 1:03.582
16 Vince Friese 1:03.932
17 Chris Blose 1:03.982
18 Tyler Bowers 1:04.386
TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY
19 Kyle Cunningham 1:04.416
20 Alex Ray 1:04.681
21 Joshua Cartwright 1:05.035
22 Austin Politelli 1:05.083
23 Chad Reed 1:05.176
24 Ryan Breece 1:05.468
25 Jerry Robin 1:05.562
26 Curren Thurman 1:05.745
27 John Short 1:05.848
28 Jason Clermont 1:06.177
29 Adam Enticknap 1:06.284
30 Justin Starling 1:06.315
31 James Weeks 1:06.370
32 Benny Bloss 1:06.619
33 Aj Catanzaro 1:06.985
34 Nick Schmidt 1:07.268
35 Cade Autenrieth 1:07.321
36 Colton Aeck 1:07.762
37 Joel Wightman 1:07.907
38 Cade Clason 1:07.986
39 Joan Cros 1:08.164
40 Theodore Pauli 1:08.440
41 Alexander Nagy 1:08.505
42 Hector Assuncao 1:08.634
43 Josh Greco 1:08.755
44 Deven Raper 1:09.022
45 Jake Hogan 1:11.377
46 Robert Fitch 1:13.067
450 LCQ
1 Alex Ray
2 Chad Reed
3 Ryan Breece
4 Jerry Robin
5 Adam Enticknap
6 Curren Thurman
7 Cade Clason
8 Nick Schmidt
9 Jason Clermont
10 Aj Catanzaro
11 Joan Cros
12 Joel Wightman
13 Colton Aeck
14 James Weeks
15 John Short
16 Alexander Nagy
17 Justin Starling
18 Cade Autenrieth
19 Theodore Pauli
20 Joshua Cartwright
21 Kyle Cunningham
22 Austin Politelli
