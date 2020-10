Fox Raceway hosted the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season finale, which saw two National Champions crowned and two first-time winners. Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton scored the first overall wins of their careers in their respective lasses, while Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne rode conservative races to clinch their number one plates. For full results of the 2020 Fox Raceway National MX, click here.