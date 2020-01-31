2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS TRACK PREVIEW

AMA Supercross will be in the Bay Area this week for round five of the 2020 season. The Oakland Coliseum has hosted Supercross 15 times in the past. In the modern era, it has been there since 2011, with the most recent win going to Cooper Webb last year. Old timers will never forget the first Supercross held there back in 1979, when Jimmy Weinert won using a paddle tire on his works Kawasaki. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.
For 2020, the track will be more conventional than the sand track of 1979. It will host only one whoop section, which isn’t expected to play a major role as it did in round three at Anaheim. Ken Roczen proved he’s the man to beat last weekend with a sweep of the triple crown format in Glendale. His lead is by no means secure, as Eli Tomac has shaken off his traditional early season blues already and is only 8 points back. Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb have yet to win, and almost everyone agrees that they will before the season is over.
CURRENT 450 STANDINGS
1 Ken Roczen 92
2 Eli Tomac 84
3 Justin Barcia 81
4 Jason Anderson 78
5 Cooper Webb 72
6 Adam Cianciarulo 71
7 Justin Brayton 63
8 Malcolm Stewart 62
9 Blake Baggett 55
10 Zach Osborne 51
11 Aaron Plessinger 46
12 Justin Hill 46
13 Vince Friese 43
14 Dean Wilson 43
15 Martin Davalos 31
16 Justin Bogle 24
17 Tyler Bowers 20
18 Chris Blose 18
19 Chad Reed 15
20 Ryan Breece 10
21 Alex Ray 10
22 Kyle Cunningham 7
23 Benny Bloss 7
24 Kyle Chisholm 4
25 James Decotis 4
26 Fredrik Noren 2
27 Jerry Robin 1
The 250 West class is anyone’s guess at this point. Justin Cooper still leads despite critical crashes in Glendale. Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis is only 3 points back, with Brandon Hartranft and Austin Forkner close behind, It’s still anyone’s title.
250 WEST POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4
1 Justin Cooper 86
2 Dylan Ferrandis 83
3 Brandon Hartranft 77
4 Austin Forkner 76
5 Alex Martin 66
6 Michael Mosiman 62
7 Jacob Hayes 62
8 Mitchell Oldenburg 55
9 Luke Clout 48
10 Derek Drake 48
11 Jett Lawrence 46
12 Carson Brown 45
13 Killian Auberson 39
14 Robbie Wageman 35
15 Christian Craig 29
16 Martin Castelo
17 Aaron Tanti 27
18 Jay Wilson 26
19 Michael Leib 22
20 Cameron Mcadoo 17
21 Logan Karnow 15
22 Derek Kelley 13
23 Mitchell Falk 12
24 Cheyenne Harmon
25 Ludovic Macler 7
26 Chris Howell 3
27 Lorenzo Camporese 2
