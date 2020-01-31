2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS TRACK PREVIEW

AMA Supercross will be in the Bay Area this week for round five of the 2020 season. The Oakland Coliseum has hosted Supercross 15 times in the past. In the modern era, it has been there since 2011, with the most recent win going to Cooper Webb last year. Old timers will never forget the first Supercross held there back in 1979, when Jimmy Weinert won using a paddle tire on his works Kawasaki. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

For 2020, the track will be more conventional than the sand track of 1979. It will host only one whoop section, which isn’t expected to play a major role as it did in round three at Anaheim. Ken Roczen proved he’s the man to beat last weekend with a sweep of the triple crown format in Glendale. His lead is by no means secure, as Eli Tomac has shaken off his traditional early season blues already and is only 8 points back. Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb have yet to win, and almost everyone agrees that they will before the season is over.

CURRENT 450 STANDINGS

1 Ken Roczen 92

2 Eli Tomac 84

3 Justin Barcia 81

4 Jason Anderson 78

5 Cooper Webb 72

6 Adam Cianciarulo 71

7 Justin Brayton 63

8 Malcolm Stewart 62

9 Blake Baggett 55

10 Zach Osborne 51

11 Aaron Plessinger 46

12 Justin Hill 46

13 Vince Friese 43

14 Dean Wilson 43

15 Martin Davalos 31

16 Justin Bogle 24

17 Tyler Bowers 20

18 Chris Blose 18

19 Chad Reed 15

20 Ryan Breece 10

21 Alex Ray 10

22 Kyle Cunningham 7

23 Benny Bloss 7

24 Kyle Chisholm 4

25 James Decotis 4

26 Fredrik Noren 2

27 Jerry Robin 1

The 250 West class is anyone’s guess at this point. Justin Cooper still leads despite critical crashes in Glendale. Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis is only 3 points back, with Brandon Hartranft and Austin Forkner close behind, It’s still anyone’s title.

250 WEST POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4

1 Justin Cooper 86

2 Dylan Ferrandis 83

3 Brandon Hartranft 77

4 Austin Forkner 76

5 Alex Martin 66

6 Michael Mosiman 62

7 Jacob Hayes 62

8 Mitchell Oldenburg 55

9 Luke Clout 48

10 Derek Drake 48

11 Jett Lawrence 46

12 Carson Brown 45

13 Killian Auberson 39

14 Robbie Wageman 35

15 Christian Craig 29

16 Martin Castelo

17 Aaron Tanti 27

18 Jay Wilson 26

19 Michael Leib 22

20 Cameron Mcadoo 17

21 Logan Karnow 15

22 Derek Kelley 13

23 Mitchell Falk 12

24 Cheyenne Harmon

25 Ludovic Macler 7

26 Chris Howell 3

27 Lorenzo Camporese 2