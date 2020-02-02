2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

Ken Roczen is on fire in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. He just came off a sweep of the Triple Crown in Glendale, and now he and the rest of the pro motocross entourage roll into Oakland, California for round 5 of the season. It came as no surprise, however, when both practice sessions were in the books and Adam Cianciarulo was the fastest man. He’s done that all season, and yet he still hasn’t collected his first win. He currently sits sixth in the points. Eli Tomac has already shaken off his traditional early-season slow start and is in a solid second in the points. He was second in practice, just as he has been in the previous two rounds. As for Roczen, he was sixth, but still well within a second of the fastest time. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were both in heat one making for a loaded race. It was Roczen who took the holeshot, but Tomac took the lead almost immediately. Then Roczen took it right back. Blake Baggett hooked on to the two of them and they quickly pulled away from Vince Friese, Zach Osborne and Malcolm Stewart. Baggett didn’t let Roczen and Tomac get away and it was an intense three-way battle for the whole race. With two laps to go, Tomac stalled briefly and lost a spot to Baggett. That fired up Baggett, who made a number of attempts at the lead. Tomac got back into it at the start of the final lap, repassing Baggett for second. Roczen withstood all the chaos to win ahead of Tomac and Baggett, with Stewart a good 10 seconds back.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Eli Tomac

3 Blake Baggett

4 Malcolm Stewart

5 Zach Osborne

6 Vince Friese

7 Tyler Bowers

8 Kyle Chisholm

9 Kyle Cunningham

10 Dean Wilson

11 Adam Enticknap

12 Cade Autenrieth

13 Cade Clason

14 Joan Cros

15 Joel Wightman

16 Aj Catanzaro

17 Josh Greco

18 Jake Hogan

19 James Milson

450 HEAT 2

Justin Hill got the start while Jason Anderson tangled with Ryan Breece and dropped back to last. Adam Cianciarulo also went down on the first lap, leaving Hill all alone up front. Aaron Plessinger had the number two spot for a while with Justin Brayton and Justin Barcia right behind him. Cooper Webb passed them all on the fourth lap and stated eat into Hill’s gap. Barcia and Brayton also passed Plessinger. In the late laps, Cianciarulo and Anderson moved into transfer spots, and Barcia pulled off the track with a blown engine. His crew would have a very short time to replace the motor for the Last Chance Qualifier.

1 Justin Hill

2 Cooper Webb

3 Justin Brayton

4 Aaron Plessinger

5 Martin Davalos

6 Adam Cianciarulo

7 Jason Anderson

8 Ryan Breece

9 Joshua Cartwright

10 Alex Ray

11 Nick Schmidt

12 James Weeks

13 Curren Thurman

14 Jason Clermont

15 Justin Barcia

16 Deven Raper

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Johnnie Buller

19 Scotty Wennerstrom

20 Theodore Pauli

COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Adam Cianciarulo 59.448

2 Eli Tomac 59.508

3 Cooper Webb 59.970

4 Blake Baggett 1:00.071

5 Jason Anderson 1:00.110

6 Ken Roczen 1:00.154

7 Justin Hill 1:00.344

8 Zach Osborne 1:00.440

9 Justin Barcia 1:00.519

10 Dean Wilson 1:00.559

11 Justin Brayton 1:00.701

12 Malcolm Stewart 1:00.868

13 Martin Davalos 1:00.966

14 Vince Friese 1:01.274

15 Aaron Plessinger 1:01.750

16 Tyler Bowers 1:01.869

17 Alex Ray 1:02.021

18 Kyle Cunningham 1:03.247

19 Curren Thurman 1:03.605

20 Kyle Chisholm 1:03.945

21 Ryan Breece 1:03.960

22 Cade Autenrieth 1:04.086

23 Joshua Cartwright 1:04.120

24 Adam Enticknap 1:04.196

25 Jason Clermont 1:04.612

26 Cade Clason 1:04.668

27 Nick Schmidt 1:04.675

28 Aj Catanzaro 1:04.786

29 James Weeks 1:05.554

30 Joan Cros 1:05.923

31 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:06.504

32 Josh Greco 1:06.670

33 Deven Raper 1:06.899

34 Joel Wightman 1:06.966

35 Alexander Nagy 1:07.011

36 Jake Hogan 1:07.491

37 Theodore Pauli 1:07.567

38 James Milson 1:09.026

39 Johnnie Buller 1:10.291