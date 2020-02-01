2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS RESULTS, 250 WEST QUALIFYING

Monster Energy Supercross comes to Oakland, California for round 5 of the 2020 season. At this point, the 250 West class has taken shape as a three-way battle between defending Champion Dylan Ferrandis, his Star Yamaha Teammate Justin Cooper and Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Austin Forkner. All three have had standout races and all three have suffered misfortune already in the young season. After both sessions of practice, those three are on top, all in the 1-minute-00 bracket. The best of the rest this week is Husqvarna’s Michael Mosiman, although Brandon Hartranft isn’t far back, and he’s the rider most likely to upset the cart this weekend. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

250 HEAT 1

The first heat featured a dramatic battle between Michael Mosiman and Austin Forkner. The two tangled several times before the end of the race, but both survived to finish 1-2 over Brandon Hartranft and Jacob Hayes.

1 Austin Forkner

2 Michael Mosiman

3 Brandon Hartranft

4 Jacob Hayes

5 Alex Martin

6 Martin Castelo

7 Aaron Tanti

8 Michael Leib

9 Taiki Koga

10 Bryson Gardner

11 Logan Karnow

12 Killian Auberson

13 Lorenzo Camporese

14 Devin Harriman

15 Mathias Jorgensen

16 Chase Felong

17 Chance Blackburn

18 Jeffrey Meurs

19 Deegan Vonlossberg

20 Blaine Silveira

250 HEAT 2

Mitchell Oldenburg got a clean holeshot in heat two with his Penrite Honda Teammate Luke Clout close behind. Clout took over on the third lap while Dylan Ferrandis moved up to third. Oldenburg retook the lead the following lap and Ferrandis made a mistake, losing sports to Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper. McAdoo then passed Clout. Cooper tried to pass McAdoo, but things went backly and Cooper went down. He didn’t get the bike restarted until he was back in 10th. On the final lap, McAdoo took the lead and Ferrandis also pushed Oldenburg back a spot.

1 Cameron Mcadoo

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Mitchell Oldenburg

4 Luke Clout

5 Robbie Wageman

6 Derek Drake

7 Carson Brown

8 Mitchell Falk

9 Jay Wilson

10 Justin Cooper

11 Chris Howell

12 Dare Demartile

13 RJ Wageman

14 Hunter Schlosser

15 Xylian Ramella

16 Ludovic Macler

17 Wyatt Lyonsmith

18 Cheyenne Harmon

19 Todd Bannister

20 Kordel Caro

COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Dylan Ferrandis 1:00.313

2 Austin Forkner 1:00.616

3 Justin Cooper 1:00.929

4 Michael Mosiman 1:01.076

5 Luke Clout 1:01.088

6 Brandon Hartranft 1:01.144

7 Derek Drake 1:01.177

8 Alex Martin 1:01.840

9 Cameron Mcadoo 1:01.841

10 Jacob Hayes 1:01.927

11 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:02.019

12 Martin Castelo 1:03.020

13 Jay Wilson 1:03.046

14 Aaron Tanti 1:03.068

15 Carson Brown 1:03.072

16 Killian Auberson 1:03.280

17 Mitchell Falk 1:03.353

18 Logan Karnow 1:03.485

19 Xylian Ramella 1:03.669

20 Michael Leib 1:03.684

21 Robbie Wageman 1:03.903

22 Taiki Koga 1:04.701

23 Cheyenne Harmon 1:04.753

24 Lorenzo Camporese 1:04.812

25 Chris Howell 1:04.992

26 Bryson Gardner 1:05.036

27 Dare Demartile 1:05.045

28 Chase Felong 1:05.095

29 Ludovic Macler 1:05.251

30 Mathias Jorgensen 1:05.292

31 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:05.716

32 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:05.821

33 RJ Wageman 1:06.049

34 Jeffrey Meurs 1:06.144

35 Hunter Schlosser 1:06.255

36 Chance Blackburn 1:06.749

37 Kordel Caro 1:06.840

38 Blaine Silveira 1:06.938

39 Todd Bannister 1:07.389

40 Devin Harriman 1:07.714

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Addison Emory 1:08.445

42 David Pulley 1:09.005

43 Mike Henderson 1:09.175

44 Mitchell Gifford 1:10.495

45 Dawson Newby 1:10.699