2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS RESULTS, 250 WEST QUALIFYING

Monster Energy Supercross comes to Oakland, California for round 5 of the 2020 season. At this point, the 250 West class has taken shape as a three-way battle between defending Champion Dylan Ferrandis, his Star Yamaha Teammate Justin Cooper and Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Austin Forkner. All three have had standout races and all three have suffered misfortune already in the young season. After both sessions of practice, those three are on top, all in the 1-minute-00 bracket. The best of the rest this week is Husqvarna’s Michael Mosiman, although Brandon Hartranft isn’t far back, and he’s the rider most likely to upset the cart this weekend. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.
250 HEAT 1
The first heat featured a dramatic battle between Michael Mosiman and Austin Forkner. The two tangled several times before the end of the race, but both survived to finish 1-2 over Brandon Hartranft and Jacob Hayes.
1 Austin Forkner
2 Michael Mosiman
3 Brandon Hartranft
4 Jacob Hayes
5 Alex Martin
6 Martin Castelo
7 Aaron Tanti
8 Michael Leib
9 Taiki Koga
10 Bryson Gardner
11 Logan Karnow
12 Killian Auberson
13 Lorenzo Camporese
14 Devin Harriman
15 Mathias Jorgensen
16 Chase Felong
17 Chance Blackburn
18 Jeffrey Meurs
19 Deegan Vonlossberg
20 Blaine Silveira
250 HEAT 2
Mitchell Oldenburg got a clean holeshot in heat two with his Penrite Honda Teammate Luke Clout close behind. Clout took over on the third lap while Dylan Ferrandis moved up to third. Oldenburg retook the lead the following lap and Ferrandis made a mistake, losing sports to Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper. McAdoo then passed Clout. Cooper tried to pass McAdoo, but things went backly and Cooper went down. He didn’t get the bike restarted until he was back in 10th. On the final lap, McAdoo took the lead and Ferrandis also pushed Oldenburg back a spot.
1 Cameron Mcadoo
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Mitchell Oldenburg
4 Luke Clout
5 Robbie Wageman
6 Derek Drake
7 Carson Brown
8 Mitchell Falk
9 Jay Wilson
10 Justin Cooper
11 Chris Howell
12 Dare Demartile
13 RJ Wageman
14 Hunter Schlosser
15 Xylian Ramella
16 Ludovic Macler
17 Wyatt Lyonsmith
18 Cheyenne Harmon
19 Todd Bannister
20 Kordel Caro
COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Dylan Ferrandis 1:00.313
2 Austin Forkner 1:00.616
3 Justin Cooper 1:00.929
4 Michael Mosiman 1:01.076
5 Luke Clout 1:01.088
6 Brandon Hartranft 1:01.144
7 Derek Drake 1:01.177
8 Alex Martin 1:01.840
9 Cameron Mcadoo 1:01.841
10 Jacob Hayes 1:01.927
11 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:02.019
12 Martin Castelo 1:03.020
13 Jay Wilson 1:03.046
14 Aaron Tanti 1:03.068
15 Carson Brown 1:03.072
16 Killian Auberson 1:03.280
17 Mitchell Falk 1:03.353
18 Logan Karnow 1:03.485
19 Xylian Ramella 1:03.669
20 Michael Leib 1:03.684
21 Robbie Wageman 1:03.903
22 Taiki Koga 1:04.701
23 Cheyenne Harmon 1:04.753
24 Lorenzo Camporese 1:04.812
25 Chris Howell 1:04.992
26 Bryson Gardner 1:05.036
27 Dare Demartile 1:05.045
28 Chase Felong 1:05.095
29 Ludovic Macler 1:05.251
30 Mathias Jorgensen 1:05.292
31 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:05.716
32 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:05.821
33 RJ Wageman 1:06.049
34 Jeffrey Meurs 1:06.144
35 Hunter Schlosser 1:06.255
36 Chance Blackburn 1:06.749
37 Kordel Caro 1:06.840
38 Blaine Silveira 1:06.938
39 Todd Bannister 1:07.389
40 Devin Harriman 1:07.714
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Addison Emory 1:08.445
42 David Pulley 1:09.005
43 Mike Henderson 1:09.175
44 Mitchell Gifford 1:10.495
45 Dawson Newby 1:10.699
