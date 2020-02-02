2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS–250 WEST CLASS EXTENDED VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper were one-two-three in the Oakland Coliseum, demonstrating once again that they are the cream of the 250 West class. This week, Michael Mosiman, Michel Oldenburg and Luke Clout all showed moments of brilliance as well, but it remains a three man battle. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

