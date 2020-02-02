2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS–250 WEST CLASS EXTENDED VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper were one-two-three in the Oakland Coliseum, demonstrating once again that they are the cream of the 250 West class. This week, Michael Mosiman, Michel Oldenburg and Luke Clout all showed moments of brilliance as well, but it remains a three man battle. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- REVLIMITER EXTREME ENDURO SHERCO 300 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 6D HELMETS AND CANVAS MX ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
- 2020 TM300FI FUEL INJECTED OFF-ROAD MODEL: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- SLR HONDA 2020 TEAM ANNOUNCED: STEWART SIGNS
- HUSKY TC500 PROJECT BY THE RIDE SHOP AZ: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- MX REVIVAL CR250 PROJECT STAGE 1: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- TREVOR STEWART & JCR HONDA PART WAYS
- AEO POWERSPORTS KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- 2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF
Comments are closed.