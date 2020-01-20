2020 NGPC ADELANTO GRAND PRIX: A NEW KING IS CROWNED

Round one of the 2020 NGPC series kicked off this weekend in the high desert town of Adelanto California with over 2,000 entries for the weekend of racing. The stacked Pro field had over 40 entries all trying to get the lions share of the $8,000 purse money up for grabs. Precision Concepts Kawasaki rider Zach Bell dominated the 90 minute premier race leading from start to finish. The most recent Pro SX/MX transplant into off-road SLR Honda rider Cole Martinez turned some heads with a solid second place finish behind Bell. Rockstar Husqvarna rider Austin Waltan rounded out the podium in third over. The Pro-2 class was won by SLR Honda’s Tallon Lafontaine followed by last years champion Tyler Lynn on his Purvines Yamaha and the newest member of the Precision Concepts Kawasaki team JP Alvarez rounded out the Pro-2 podium.