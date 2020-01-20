2020 NGPC ADELANTO GRAND PRIX: A NEW KING IS CROWNED

Round one of the 2020 NGPC series kicked off this weekend in the high desert town of Adelanto California with over 2,000 entries for the weekend of racing. The stacked Pro field had over 40 entries all trying to get the lions share of the $8,000 purse money up for grabs. Precision Concepts Kawasaki rider Zach Bell dominated the 90 minute premier race leading from start to finish.  The most recent Pro SX/MX transplant into off-road SLR Honda rider Cole Martinez turned some heads with a solid second place finish behind Bell. Rockstar Husqvarna rider Austin Waltan rounded out the podium in third over. The Pro-2 class was won by SLR Honda’s Tallon Lafontaine followed by last years champion Tyler Lynn on his Purvines Yamaha and the newest member of the Precision Concepts Kawasaki team JP Alvarez rounded out the Pro-2 podium.

No one was going to challenge Zach Bell for the win. He was on the gas and eventually won by a full minute.
Cole Martinez ran a solid second all race long and looks to be adapting to off-road racing very well.
Rockstar Husky rider Austin Waltan ran up front all day eventually finishing third overall.
Gary Sutherlin came from behind to finish just off the podium in fourth overall aboard his Hatch Racing/ Answer backed KTM.
We are not sure how but Giacomo Redondi landed a Rockstar Husky ride for 2020. He finished fifth overall.
SLR Honda Tallon LaFountaine was on the gas taking the Pro-2 class win.
Defending Pro-2 champion Tyler Lynn kept LaFountaine honest but would have to settle for second in the Pro-2 Class.
We aren’t sure what JP Alvarez was looking back at but he was doing it all race. He finished on the Pro-2 podium in third.

 

 

Womens Pro champ Tarah Gieger just couldn’t match the speed of Brandy Richards and would have to settle for second.
