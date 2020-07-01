2020 LUCAS PRO MOTOCROSS NATIONALS POSTPONED!

MX Sports Pro Racing Postpones Start of

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship temporarily

Ongoing Concerns Surrounding Coronavirus Pandemic Force Proactive Response

Despite the sustained efforts on behalf of both series and event organizers, MX Sports Pro Racing has made the difficult decision to further postpone the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The previously announced opening pair of events were slated to begin in just over two weeks, on July 18, with the Circle K Ironman National in Indiana, followed by the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National in Florida on July 25. However, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, notably recent spikes of positive cases in a significant number of states, series managers deem it necessary to push back the start of the series once more.

“Following the recent spike in positive cases around the country, a pause is warranted as we evaluate the impact of the stall in state-issued reopening phases and newly implemented travel quarantines,” said Carrie Russell, CEO of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Our manufacturers are the lifeblood of American motocross, and we stand by them with our support in times of need. As a result of recent developments, MX Sports Pro Racing needs to take the definitive and proactive step of postponing the start of the season indefinitely, which will allow us to work through the current challenges we face.”

Online tickets previously purchased for the Ironman and WW Ranch Nationals will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates. Refund requests will be honored by contacting the respective event organizers.

