2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

The 450 class has taken to the muddy track here in Hurricane Mills Tennessee with Cooper Webb topping the field early on. Three seconds back from Webb in the first session was Marvin Musquin, who was closely followed by Justin Barcia. After session two, the rookie Chase Sexton jumped up to the top of the times and took today’s fastest qualifying spot. Here are the rest of the 450 qualifying results: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)
Combined Qualifying
1 Chase Sexton 1:58.840
2 Cooper Webb 1:59.683
3 Zachary Osborne 1:59.708
4 Adam Cianciarulo 1:59.899
5 Justin Barcia 2:00.208
6 Marvin Musquin 2:00.295
7 Eli Tomac 2:01.104
8 Jason Anderson 2:01.489
9 Joseph Savatgy 2:01.924
10 Christian Craig 2:03.073
11 Benny Bloss 2:03.166
12 Fredrik Noren 2:03.872
13 Blake Baggett 2:04.373
14 Max Anstie 2:04.625
15 Broc Tickle 2:05.396
16 Jeremy Smith 2:06.163
17 Jake Masterpool 2:06.515
18 Justin Bogle 2:07.003
19 Dean Wilson 2:07.357
20 Henry Miller 2:08.253
21 Alex Ray 2:08.534
22 Luke Renzland 2:08.584
23 Matthew Hubert 2:08.708
24 Ben LaMay 2:08.862
25 Tyler Bowers 2:08.865
26 Cory Carsten 2:10.334
27 Carson Tickle 2:10.367
28 Coty Schock 2:10.449
29 Felix Lopez 2:10.524
30 TJ Albright 2:10.785
31 Jeffrey Walker 2:12.695
32 Tristan Lane 2:12.894
33 Adam Enticknap 2:13.281
34 Nick Fratz-Orr 2:14.896
35 Jason McConnell 2:17.849
36 Klay Prager 2:19.377
37 Aaron Leininger 2:19.609
38 Brent Rouse 2:24.723
Group A Session One
1 Cooper Webb 2:01.680
2 Marvin Musquin 2:04.906
3 Justin Barcia 2:04.966
4 Eli Tomac 2:05.359
5 Zach Osborne 2:05.728
6 Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.883
7 Chase Sexton 2:06.072
8 Max Anstie 2:06.696
9 Joey Savatgy 2:06.767
10 Blake Baggett 2:07.878
11 Christian Craig 2:08.475
12 Jeremy Smith 2:08.600
13 Fredrik Noren 2:09.627
14 Dean Wilson 2:09.873
15 Benny Bloss 2:11.414
16 Justin Bogle 2:11.948
17 Jason Anderson 2:12.225
18 Jake Masterpool 2:12.777
19 Coty Schock 2:13.023
20 Henry Miller 2:13.711
21 Luke Renzland 2:13.821
22 Broc Tickle 2:14.755
23 Ben LaMay 2:14.906
24 Tj Albright 2:15.148
25 Matthew Hubert 2:15.226
26 Adam Enticknap 2:15.444
27 Cory Carsten 2:15.482
28 Felix Lopez 2:15.715
29 Carson Tickle 2:16.123
30 Alex Ray 2:18.241
31 Jeffrey Walker 2:18.635
32 Tristan Lane 2:19.545
33 Nick Fratz-Orr 2:23.890
34 Aaron Leininger 2:27.333
35 Klay Prager 2:27.609
36 Brent Rouse 2:28.950
37 Tyler Bowers 2:30.021
38 Jason McConnell 2:33.693
Group B Session One
1 Justin Rodbell 2:12.001
2 Bryce Backaus 2:15.254
3 Kyle Murdoch 2:16.983
4 Christopher Prebula 2:20.582
5 Ozzy Barbaree 2:21.038
6 Tristan Lewis 2:21.654
7 Rene Garcia 2:21.812
8 Sam Redman 2:21.832
9 Dalton Dyer 2:22.049
10 Scott Meshey 2:22.737
11 Renato Paz 2:23.633
12 Ryan Grantom 2:23.757
13 Justin Wolf 2:24.443
14 Kyle Endriss 2:25.327
15 Tyler Monks 2:25.510
16 Jorge Rubalcava 2:26.497
17 Carlos Short 2:26.619
18 Tyler Gosnell 2:27.021
19 Brandon Pederson 2:27.236
20 Kyle Lanuale 2:29.666
21 Brandon Hugney 2:29.798
22 Samuel Greenawalt 2:31.201
23 Cale Kuchnicki 2:34.132
24 Matthew Fisk 2:38.225
25 James Cooper 2:38.587
26 Ryan Quinn 2:40.654
27 Dawson Chesnut 2:41.151
28 Gabe Woodrow 2:42.918
29 Noah Chambers 2:44.671
30 Michael Kitzmiller 2:51.790
31 Ethan Chesnut 2:54.563
32 Cody Griffin 2:57.561
33 Bryce Davis 2:59.178
34 John Snow 3:07.866
35 Noah Vislosky 3:39.891
36 Vincent Harrison 4:12.922
Comments are closed.