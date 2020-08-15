2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

The 450 class has taken to the muddy track here in Hurricane Mills Tennessee with Cooper Webb topping the field early on. Three seconds back from Webb in the first session was Marvin Musquin, who was closely followed by Justin Barcia. After session two, the rookie Chase Sexton jumped up to the top of the times and took today’s fastest qualifying spot. Here are the rest of the 450 qualifying results: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)

Combined Qualifying

1 Chase Sexton 1:58.840

2 Cooper Webb 1:59.683

3 Zachary Osborne 1:59.708

4 Adam Cianciarulo 1:59.899

5 Justin Barcia 2:00.208

6 Marvin Musquin 2:00.295

7 Eli Tomac 2:01.104

8 Jason Anderson 2:01.489

9 Joseph Savatgy 2:01.924

10 Christian Craig 2:03.073

11 Benny Bloss 2:03.166

12 Fredrik Noren 2:03.872

13 Blake Baggett 2:04.373

14 Max Anstie 2:04.625

15 Broc Tickle 2:05.396

16 Jeremy Smith 2:06.163

17 Jake Masterpool 2:06.515

18 Justin Bogle 2:07.003

19 Dean Wilson 2:07.357

20 Henry Miller 2:08.253

21 Alex Ray 2:08.534

22 Luke Renzland 2:08.584

23 Matthew Hubert 2:08.708

24 Ben LaMay 2:08.862

25 Tyler Bowers 2:08.865

26 Cory Carsten 2:10.334

27 Carson Tickle 2:10.367

28 Coty Schock 2:10.449

29 Felix Lopez 2:10.524

30 TJ Albright 2:10.785

31 Jeffrey Walker 2:12.695

32 Tristan Lane 2:12.894

33 Adam Enticknap 2:13.281

34 Nick Fratz-Orr 2:14.896

35 Jason McConnell 2:17.849

36 Klay Prager 2:19.377

37 Aaron Leininger 2:19.609

38 Brent Rouse 2:24.723

Group A Session One

1 Cooper Webb 2:01.680

2 Marvin Musquin 2:04.906

3 Justin Barcia 2:04.966

4 Eli Tomac 2:05.359

5 Zach Osborne 2:05.728

6 Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.883

7 Chase Sexton 2:06.072

8 Max Anstie 2:06.696

9 Joey Savatgy 2:06.767

10 Blake Baggett 2:07.878

11 Christian Craig 2:08.475

12 Jeremy Smith 2:08.600

13 Fredrik Noren 2:09.627

14 Dean Wilson 2:09.873

15 Benny Bloss 2:11.414

16 Justin Bogle 2:11.948

17 Jason Anderson 2:12.225

18 Jake Masterpool 2:12.777

19 Coty Schock 2:13.023

20 Henry Miller 2:13.711

21 Luke Renzland 2:13.821

22 Broc Tickle 2:14.755

23 Ben LaMay 2:14.906

24 Tj Albright 2:15.148

25 Matthew Hubert 2:15.226

26 Adam Enticknap 2:15.444

27 Cory Carsten 2:15.482

28 Felix Lopez 2:15.715

29 Carson Tickle 2:16.123

30 Alex Ray 2:18.241

31 Jeffrey Walker 2:18.635

32 Tristan Lane 2:19.545

33 Nick Fratz-Orr 2:23.890

34 Aaron Leininger 2:27.333

35 Klay Prager 2:27.609

36 Brent Rouse 2:28.950

37 Tyler Bowers 2:30.021

38 Jason McConnell 2:33.693

Group B Session One

1 Justin Rodbell 2:12.001

2 Bryce Backaus 2:15.254

3 Kyle Murdoch 2:16.983

4 Christopher Prebula 2:20.582

5 Ozzy Barbaree 2:21.038

6 Tristan Lewis 2:21.654

7 Rene Garcia 2:21.812

8 Sam Redman 2:21.832

9 Dalton Dyer 2:22.049

10 Scott Meshey 2:22.737

11 Renato Paz 2:23.633

12 Ryan Grantom 2:23.757

13 Justin Wolf 2:24.443

14 Kyle Endriss 2:25.327

15 Tyler Monks 2:25.510

16 Jorge Rubalcava 2:26.497

17 Carlos Short 2:26.619

18 Tyler Gosnell 2:27.021

19 Brandon Pederson 2:27.236

20 Kyle Lanuale 2:29.666

21 Brandon Hugney 2:29.798

22 Samuel Greenawalt 2:31.201

23 Cale Kuchnicki 2:34.132

24 Matthew Fisk 2:38.225

25 James Cooper 2:38.587

26 Ryan Quinn 2:40.654

27 Dawson Chesnut 2:41.151

28 Gabe Woodrow 2:42.918

29 Noah Chambers 2:44.671

30 Michael Kitzmiller 2:51.790

31 Ethan Chesnut 2:54.563

32 Cody Griffin 2:57.561

33 Bryce Davis 2:59.178

34 John Snow 3:07.866

35 Noah Vislosky 3:39.891

36 Vincent Harrison 4:12.922