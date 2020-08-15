2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

The first practice sessions have gotten underway here at round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Justin Cooper jumped out front early to grab the fastest qualifying spot in practice session one, followed closely behind by Carson Mumford and Dylan Ferrandis. After the second set of practices, Dylan Ferrandis took command of the top spot, over three seconds faster than that of Jeremy Martin in second and Justin Cooper in third. Here are the rest of the of the results from the this morning’s qualifying: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)
Combined Qualifying
1 Dylan Ferrandis 2:00.222
2 Jeremy Martin 2:03.847
3 Justin Cooper 2:04.135
4 Jett Lawrence 2:04.180
5 Alex Martin 2:04.244
6 RJ Hampshire 2:04.655
7 Carson Mumford 2:04.735
8 Shane McElrath 2:05.304
9 Dilan Schwartz 2:05.384
10 Hunter Lawrence 2:05.839
11 Derek Drake 2:06.753
12 Stilez Robertson 2:06.878
13 Mitchell Harrison 2:07.112
14 Cameron Mcadoo 2:07.358
15 Jo Shimoda 2:07.414
16 Brandon Hartranft 2:07.436
17 Mason Gonzales 2:07.798
18 Pierce Brown 2:08.297
19 Jordan Bailey 2:08.788
20 Hardy Munoz 2:09.138
21 Jalek Swoll 2:09.179
22 Darian Sanayei 2:09.519
23 Jerry Robin 2:10.297
24 Lance Kobusch 2:10.320
25 Mathias Jorgensen 2:10.647
26 Vincent Luhovey 2:11.000
27 Nick Gaines 2:11.092
28 Joshua Varize 2:11.107
29 Austin Root 2:12.080
30 Lane Shaw 2:13.383
31 Carson Brown 2:13.493
32 Martin Castelo 2:13.554
33 Joseph Tait 2:13.681
34 Colton Eigenmann 2:13.707
35 Derek Kelley 2:13.760
36 Bryton Carroll 2:14.367
37 Alexander Nagy 2:14.633
38 Robert Fitch,Jr. 2:15.144
39 Jake Pinhancos 2:15.486
40 Maxwell Sanford 2:15.505
41 Ezra Hastings 2:15.831
42 Kevin Moranz 2:15.912
43 Joshua Prior 2:16.121
44 Curren Thurman 2:16.134
45 Brock Papi 2:16.344
46 Chase Lorenz 2:16.441
47 Wade Brommel 2:16.627
48 Zachary Butkiewicz 2:17.152
49 Gage Schehr 2:17.416
50 Zack Williams 2:17.758
51 Kyle Greeson 2:18.086
52 Brandon Yates 2:18.154
53 Trevor Schmidt 2:18.628
54 Brett Greenley 2:18.702
55 Gerhard Matamoros 2:19.095
56 Hayden Hefner 2:19.117
57 Michael Lacore 2:19.990
58 Brice Klippel 2:20.654
59 Ryan Diezic 2:20.846
60 Chad Saultz 2:21.090
61 Carter Gordon 2:21.175
62 Christopher Williams 2:21.303
63 Tyler Ducray 2:21.473
64 Jordan Jarvis 2:22.073
65 Justin Ashburn 2:22.829
66 Mitchell Goheen 2:24.263
67 Sebastian Lave 2:25.793
68 Anthony Roth 2:25.848
69 Jacob Rose 2:26.055
70 Chad Stonier 2:26.454
71 Andrew Boccarossa 2:27.877
72 Joshua Leininger 2:29.403
73 Gage Hulsey 2:29.531
74 Ryan Lechien 2:35.718
Group A Session One
1 Justin Cooper 2:04.135
2 Carson Mumford 2:04.735
3 Dylan Ferrandis 2:05.249
4 Jeremy Martin 2:06.139
5 Derek Drake 2:06.753
6 Alex Martin 2:07.192
7 Shane McElrath 2:07.208
8 Brandon Hartranft 2:07.436
9 Jett Lawrence 2:07.516
10 Hunter Lawrence 2:07.823
11 Jo Shimoda 2:07.923
12 Dilan Schwartz 2:08.096
13 Pierce Brown 2:08.297
14 Stilez Robertson 2:09.454
15 Jordan Bailey 2:09.780
16 R.J. Hampshire 2:10.340
17 Nick Gaines 2:11.092
18 Mitchell Harrison 2:11.473
19 Lance Kobusch 2:11.505
20 Jalek Swoll 2:11.783
21 Mathias Jorgensen 2:12.260
22 Jerry Robin 2:12.688
23 Darian Sanayei 2:13.010
24 Lane Shaw 2:13.383
25 Cameron McAdoo 2:13.975
26 Martin Castelo 2:14.854
27 Robert Fitch, Jr. 2:15.144
28 Carson Brown 2:15.285
29 Kevin Moranz 2:15.912
30 Curren Thurman 2:17.041
31 Gage Schehr 2:17.416
32 Zack Williams 2:17.763
33 Kyle Greeson 2:18.086
34 Brock Papi 2:19.837
35 Colton Eigenmann 2:22.495
36 Carter Gordon 2:24.809
37 Austin Root 2:29.432
Group B Session One
1 Mason Gonzalez 2:07.798
2 Hardy Munoz 2:09.138
3 Vincent Luhovey 2:11.000
4 Joshua Varize 2:11.107
5 Derek Kelley 2:13.760
6 Bryton Carroll 2:14.367
7 Alexander Nagy 2:14.633
8 Joseph Tait 2:14.748
9 Jake Pinhancos 2:15.486
10 Maxwell Sanford 2:15.505
11 Ezra Hastings 2:15.831
12 Joshua Prior 2:16.121
13 Chase Lorenz 2:16.441
14 Wade Brommel 2:16.627
15 Zachary Butkiewicz 2:17.152
16 Brandon Yates 2:18.154
17 Trevor Schmidt 2:18.628
18 Brett Greenley 2:18.702
19 Gerhard Matamoros 2:19.095
20 Hayden Hefner 2:19.117
21 Michael Lacore 2:19.990
22 Ryan Diezic 2:20.846
23 Tyler DuCray 2:21.473
24 Brice Klippel 2:21.678
25 Jordan Jarvis 2:22.073
26 Christopher Williams 2:22.281
27 Justin Ashburn 2:23.243
28 Mitchell Goheen 2:24.263
29 Chad Saultz 2:24.854
30 Sebastian Lave 2:25.793
31 Jacob Rose 2:26.068
32 Chad Stonier 2:26.454
33 Andrew Boccarossa 2:27.877
34 Anthony Roth 2:28.324
35 Joshua Leininger 2:29.403
36 Gage Hulsey 2:32.474
37 Ryan Lechien 2:41.941
