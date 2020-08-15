2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

The first practice sessions have gotten underway here at round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Justin Cooper jumped out front early to grab the fastest qualifying spot in practice session one, followed closely behind by Carson Mumford and Dylan Ferrandis. After the second set of practices, Dylan Ferrandis took command of the top spot, over three seconds faster than that of Jeremy Martin in second and Justin Cooper in third. Here are the rest of the of the results from the this morning’s qualifying: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)

Combined Qualifying

1 Dylan Ferrandis 2:00.222

2 Jeremy Martin 2:03.847

3 Justin Cooper 2:04.135

4 Jett Lawrence 2:04.180

5 Alex Martin 2:04.244

6 RJ Hampshire 2:04.655

7 Carson Mumford 2:04.735

8 Shane McElrath 2:05.304

9 Dilan Schwartz 2:05.384

10 Hunter Lawrence 2:05.839

11 Derek Drake 2:06.753

12 Stilez Robertson 2:06.878

13 Mitchell Harrison 2:07.112

14 Cameron Mcadoo 2:07.358

15 Jo Shimoda 2:07.414

16 Brandon Hartranft 2:07.436

17 Mason Gonzales 2:07.798

18 Pierce Brown 2:08.297

19 Jordan Bailey 2:08.788

20 Hardy Munoz 2:09.138

21 Jalek Swoll 2:09.179

22 Darian Sanayei 2:09.519

23 Jerry Robin 2:10.297

24 Lance Kobusch 2:10.320

25 Mathias Jorgensen 2:10.647

26 Vincent Luhovey 2:11.000

27 Nick Gaines 2:11.092

28 Joshua Varize 2:11.107

29 Austin Root 2:12.080

30 Lane Shaw 2:13.383

31 Carson Brown 2:13.493

32 Martin Castelo 2:13.554

33 Joseph Tait 2:13.681

34 Colton Eigenmann 2:13.707

35 Derek Kelley 2:13.760

36 Bryton Carroll 2:14.367

37 Alexander Nagy 2:14.633

38 Robert Fitch,Jr. 2:15.144

39 Jake Pinhancos 2:15.486

40 Maxwell Sanford 2:15.505

41 Ezra Hastings 2:15.831

42 Kevin Moranz 2:15.912

43 Joshua Prior 2:16.121

44 Curren Thurman 2:16.134

45 Brock Papi 2:16.344

46 Chase Lorenz 2:16.441

47 Wade Brommel 2:16.627

48 Zachary Butkiewicz 2:17.152

49 Gage Schehr 2:17.416

50 Zack Williams 2:17.758

51 Kyle Greeson 2:18.086

52 Brandon Yates 2:18.154

53 Trevor Schmidt 2:18.628

54 Brett Greenley 2:18.702

55 Gerhard Matamoros 2:19.095

56 Hayden Hefner 2:19.117

57 Michael Lacore 2:19.990

58 Brice Klippel 2:20.654

59 Ryan Diezic 2:20.846

60 Chad Saultz 2:21.090

61 Carter Gordon 2:21.175

62 Christopher Williams 2:21.303

63 Tyler Ducray 2:21.473

64 Jordan Jarvis 2:22.073

65 Justin Ashburn 2:22.829

66 Mitchell Goheen 2:24.263

67 Sebastian Lave 2:25.793

68 Anthony Roth 2:25.848

69 Jacob Rose 2:26.055

70 Chad Stonier 2:26.454

71 Andrew Boccarossa 2:27.877

72 Joshua Leininger 2:29.403

73 Gage Hulsey 2:29.531

74 Ryan Lechien 2:35.718

