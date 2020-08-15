2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 250 MOTO ONE

It was the trio of Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing riders who stepped out front of the first 250 moto at round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. As the three shuffled into place, Dylan Ferrandis made his way into the lead and held it for every lap on his way to a dominant victory, almost 20 seconds over Jeremy Martin in second and another 13 seconds to RJ Hampshire in third. Fresh off of a great ride at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National, Mason Gonzalez found himself with an eighth place finish during his first pro moto. Justin Cooper had some issues, which put him back in 10th. Here are the rest of the results from today’s first moto: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)

250 Moto One

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Jeremy Martin

3 R.J. Hampshire

4 Shane McElrath

5 Alex Martin

6 Jett Lawrence

7 Derek Drake

8 Mason Gonzalez

9 Cameron McAdoo

10 Justin Cooper

11 Pierce Brown

12 Carson Mumford

13 Nick Gaines

14 Darian Sanayei

15 Jordan Bailey

16 Brandon Hartranft

17 Jerry Robin

18 Mathias Jorgensen

19 Dilan Schwartz

20 Austin Root

21 Jalek Swoll

22 Hardy Munoz

23 Mitchell Harrison

24 Vincent Luhovey

25 Lane Shaw

26 Joshua Varize

27 Joseph Tait

28 Bryton Carroll

29 Martin Castelo

30 Curren Thurman

31 Ezra Hastings

32 Colton Eigenmann

33 Lance Kobusch

34 Derek Kelley Carson Brown

35 Brandon Yates

36 Jo Shimoda

37 Brock Papi

38 Stilez Robertson

39 Hunter Lawrence