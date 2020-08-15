2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 250 MOTO ONE

It was the trio of Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing riders who stepped out front of the first 250 moto at round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. As the three shuffled into place, Dylan Ferrandis made his way into the lead and held it for every lap on his way to a dominant victory, almost 20 seconds over Jeremy Martin in second and another 13 seconds to RJ Hampshire in third. Fresh off of a great ride at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National, Mason Gonzalez found himself with an eighth place finish during his first pro moto. Justin Cooper had some issues, which put him back in 10th. Here are the rest of the results from today’s first moto: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)
250 Moto One
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Jeremy Martin
3 R.J. Hampshire
4 Shane McElrath
5 Alex Martin
6 Jett Lawrence
7 Derek Drake
8 Mason Gonzalez
9 Cameron McAdoo
10 Justin Cooper
11 Pierce Brown
12 Carson Mumford
13 Nick Gaines
14 Darian Sanayei
15 Jordan Bailey
16 Brandon Hartranft
17 Jerry Robin
18 Mathias Jorgensen
19 Dilan Schwartz
20 Austin Root
21 Jalek Swoll
22 Hardy Munoz
23 Mitchell Harrison
24 Vincent Luhovey
25 Lane Shaw
26 Joshua Varize
27 Joseph Tait
28 Bryton Carroll
29 Martin Castelo
30 Curren Thurman
31 Ezra Hastings
32 Colton Eigenmann
33 Lance Kobusch
34 Derek Kelley Carson Brown
35 Brandon Yates
36 Jo Shimoda
37 Brock Papi
38 Stilez Robertson
39 Hunter Lawrence
