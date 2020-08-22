2020 LORETTA LYNN’S 2 NATIONAL MX RESULTS: QUALIFYING

After a morning delay and cancellation of the first practice sessions, riders have finally hit the track for the first and only time before the motos today. In the 250 class, last week’s winner Dylan Ferrandis got back out front to take the top qualifying spot. The 450 class had a little bit of drama, as the series points leader, Zach Osborne had a mechanical in the opening minutes of practice. It wasn’t resolved until about halfway into the B session, but it didn’t stop him from laying down the 10th fastest lap time when all was said and done. At the front of the 450 field was another French rider, Marvin Musquin, only beating Adam Cianciarulo by .025 seconds. Here’s how the rest of the 250 and 450 riders finished up after the morning sessions: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)
250 Class
1 Dylan Ferrandis 1:57.179
2 Shane McElrath 1:57.971
3 Jeremy Martin 1:58.491
4 Justin Cooper 1:59.158
5 Cameron Mcadoo 2:00.041
6 Alex Martin 2:00.248
7 RJ Hampshire 2:00.664
8 Hunter Lawrence 2:01.670
9 Jett Lawrence 2:01.901
10 Joseph Crown 2:02.986
11 Brandon Hartranft 2:03.051
12 Mason Gonzales 2:03.341
13 Jo Shimoda 2:03.482
14 Jerry Robin 2:03.676
15 Gared Steinke 2:03.796
16 Carson Mumford 2:04.136
17 Derek Drake 2:04.415
18 Mitchell Harrison 2:04.632
19 Maxwell Sanford 2:05.331
20 Stilez Robertson 2:05.484
21 Lance Kobusch 2:05.994
22 Nick Gaines 2:06.031
23 Gage Schehr 2:06.123
24 Pierce Brown 2:07.272
25 Colton Eigenmann 2:07.767
26 Joshua Varize 2:07.958
27 Austin Root 2:08.084
28 Jake Pinhancos 2:08.145
29 Hardy Munoz 2:08.377
30 Vincent Luhovey 2:08.504
31 Ezra Hastings 2:08.638
32 Hayden Hefner 2:08.689
33 Gerhard Matamoros 2:09.031
34 Kyle Greeson 2:09.094
35 Derek Kelley 2:09.233
36 Chad Saultz 2:09.516
37 Brock Papi 2:10.278
38 Lane Shaw 2:10.547
39 Brice Klippel 2:10.715
40 Chase Lorenz 2:11.530
41 Zack Williams 2:11.598
42 Blake Ashley 2:12.566
43 Tyler Ducray 2:13.242
44 Brandon Yates 2:13.363
45 Michael Lacore 2:13.907
46 Chad Stonier 2:14.039
47 Christopher Williams 2:15.037
48 Jordan Jarvis 2:15.160
49 Gage Hulsey 2:18.961
450 Class
1 Marvin Musquin 1:59.678
2 Adam Cianciarulo 1:59.703
3 Justin Barcia 2:00.376
4 Benny Bloss 2:00.695
5 Joseph Savatgy 2:00.713
6 Chase Sexton 2:00.912
7 Eli Tomac 2:01.004
8 Jason Anderson 2:01.014
9 Christian Craig 2:01.352
10 Zachary Osborne 2:02.330
11 Blake Baggett 2:02.641
12 Fredrik Noren 2:03.059
13 Justin Rodbell 2:03.523
14 Broc Tickle 2:04.312
15 Dean Wilson 2:04.693
16 Max Anstie 2:04.730
17 Justin Bogle 2:04.746
18 Luke Renzland 2:05.473
19 Jake Masterpool 2:05.517
20 Jeremy Smith 2:05.834
21 Coty Schock 2:06.096
22 Tyler Bowers 2:06.390
23 Matthew Hubert 2:06.595
24 Alex Ray 2:06.662
25 Brandon Scharer 2:06.719
26 Henry Miller 2:07.727
27 Ben LaMay 2:08.004
28 Carson Tickle 2:08.393
29 Cory Carsten 2:08.640
30 Christopher Prebula 2:08.968
31 TJ Albright 2:09.437
32 Tristan Lane 2:10.039
33 Dalton Dyer 2:10.115
34 Felix Lopez 2:10.650
35 Scott Meshey 2:10.664
36 Adam Enticknap 2:10.723
37 Chase Felong 2:10.871
38 Jared Lesher 2:11.653
39 Justin Hoeft 2:12.059
40 Tristan Lewis 2:12.846
41 Jeffrey Walker 2:13.030
42 Robbie Wageman 2:13.924
43 Carter Stephenson 2:14.247
44 Ryan Grantom 2:14.985
45 Sam Redman 2:15.158
46 Deegan Vonlossberg 2:15.266
47 James Harrington 2:15.578
48 Zachary Cranford 2:15.923
49 Kyle Murdoch 2:16.205
50 Ozzy Barbaree 2:16.700
51 McClellan Hile 2:16.739
52 Rene Garcia 2:17.167
53 Kyle Endriss 2:17.592
54 Noah Chambers 2:20.362
55 Jorge Rubalcava 2:20.394
56 Cale Kuchnicki 2:20.921
57 Tyler Gosnell 2:21.562
58 Dawson Chesnut 2:22.441
59 Brandon Pederson 2:23.359
60 Brent Rouse 2:23.414
61 Brandon Hugney 2:23.774
62 Tyler Monks 2:25.108
63 Aaron Leininger 2:25.419
64 Kyle Ianuale 2:25.781
65 Carlos Short 2:26.798
66 Samuel Greenawalt 2:27.032
67 Dominic DeSimone 2:31.136
68 Gabe Woodrow 2:32.233
69 James Cooper 2:36.407
70 Cody Briner 2:37.636
71 Michael Kitzmiller 2:39.131
72 Ethan Chesnut 3:08.673
Comments are closed.