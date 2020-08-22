2020 LORETTA LYNN’S 2 NATIONAL MX RESULTS: QUALIFYING

After a morning delay and cancellation of the first practice sessions, riders have finally hit the track for the first and only time before the motos today. In the 250 class, last week’s winner Dylan Ferrandis got back out front to take the top qualifying spot. The 450 class had a little bit of drama, as the series points leader, Zach Osborne had a mechanical in the opening minutes of practice. It wasn’t resolved until about halfway into the B session, but it didn’t stop him from laying down the 10th fastest lap time when all was said and done. At the front of the 450 field was another French rider, Marvin Musquin, only beating Adam Cianciarulo by .025 seconds. Here’s how the rest of the 250 and 450 riders finished up after the morning sessions: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)

250 Class

1 Dylan Ferrandis 1:57.179

2 Shane McElrath 1:57.971

3 Jeremy Martin 1:58.491

4 Justin Cooper 1:59.158

5 Cameron Mcadoo 2:00.041

6 Alex Martin 2:00.248

7 RJ Hampshire 2:00.664

8 Hunter Lawrence 2:01.670

9 Jett Lawrence 2:01.901

10 Joseph Crown 2:02.986

11 Brandon Hartranft 2:03.051

12 Mason Gonzales 2:03.341

13 Jo Shimoda 2:03.482

14 Jerry Robin 2:03.676

15 Gared Steinke 2:03.796

16 Carson Mumford 2:04.136

17 Derek Drake 2:04.415

18 Mitchell Harrison 2:04.632

19 Maxwell Sanford 2:05.331

20 Stilez Robertson 2:05.484

21 Lance Kobusch 2:05.994

22 Nick Gaines 2:06.031

23 Gage Schehr 2:06.123

24 Pierce Brown 2:07.272

25 Colton Eigenmann 2:07.767

26 Joshua Varize 2:07.958

27 Austin Root 2:08.084

28 Jake Pinhancos 2:08.145

29 Hardy Munoz 2:08.377

30 Vincent Luhovey 2:08.504

31 Ezra Hastings 2:08.638

32 Hayden Hefner 2:08.689

33 Gerhard Matamoros 2:09.031

34 Kyle Greeson 2:09.094

35 Derek Kelley 2:09.233

36 Chad Saultz 2:09.516

37 Brock Papi 2:10.278

38 Lane Shaw 2:10.547

39 Brice Klippel 2:10.715

40 Chase Lorenz 2:11.530

41 Zack Williams 2:11.598

42 Blake Ashley 2:12.566

43 Tyler Ducray 2:13.242

44 Brandon Yates 2:13.363

45 Michael Lacore 2:13.907

46 Chad Stonier 2:14.039

47 Christopher Williams 2:15.037

48 Jordan Jarvis 2:15.160

49 Gage Hulsey 2:18.961

450 Class

1 Marvin Musquin 1:59.678

2 Adam Cianciarulo 1:59.703

3 Justin Barcia 2:00.376

4 Benny Bloss 2:00.695

5 Joseph Savatgy 2:00.713

6 Chase Sexton 2:00.912

7 Eli Tomac 2:01.004

8 Jason Anderson 2:01.014

9 Christian Craig 2:01.352

10 Zachary Osborne 2:02.330

11 Blake Baggett 2:02.641

12 Fredrik Noren 2:03.059

13 Justin Rodbell 2:03.523

14 Broc Tickle 2:04.312

15 Dean Wilson 2:04.693

16 Max Anstie 2:04.730

17 Justin Bogle 2:04.746

18 Luke Renzland 2:05.473

19 Jake Masterpool 2:05.517

20 Jeremy Smith 2:05.834

21 Coty Schock 2:06.096

22 Tyler Bowers 2:06.390

23 Matthew Hubert 2:06.595

24 Alex Ray 2:06.662

25 Brandon Scharer 2:06.719

26 Henry Miller 2:07.727

27 Ben LaMay 2:08.004

28 Carson Tickle 2:08.393

29 Cory Carsten 2:08.640

30 Christopher Prebula 2:08.968

31 TJ Albright 2:09.437

32 Tristan Lane 2:10.039

33 Dalton Dyer 2:10.115

34 Felix Lopez 2:10.650

35 Scott Meshey 2:10.664

36 Adam Enticknap 2:10.723

37 Chase Felong 2:10.871

38 Jared Lesher 2:11.653

39 Justin Hoeft 2:12.059

40 Tristan Lewis 2:12.846

41 Jeffrey Walker 2:13.030

42 Robbie Wageman 2:13.924

43 Carter Stephenson 2:14.247

44 Ryan Grantom 2:14.985

45 Sam Redman 2:15.158

46 Deegan Vonlossberg 2:15.266

47 James Harrington 2:15.578

48 Zachary Cranford 2:15.923

49 Kyle Murdoch 2:16.205

50 Ozzy Barbaree 2:16.700

51 McClellan Hile 2:16.739

52 Rene Garcia 2:17.167

53 Kyle Endriss 2:17.592

54 Noah Chambers 2:20.362

55 Jorge Rubalcava 2:20.394

56 Cale Kuchnicki 2:20.921

57 Tyler Gosnell 2:21.562

58 Dawson Chesnut 2:22.441

59 Brandon Pederson 2:23.359

60 Brent Rouse 2:23.414

61 Brandon Hugney 2:23.774

62 Tyler Monks 2:25.108

63 Aaron Leininger 2:25.419

64 Kyle Ianuale 2:25.781

65 Carlos Short 2:26.798

66 Samuel Greenawalt 2:27.032

67 Dominic DeSimone 2:31.136

68 Gabe Woodrow 2:32.233

69 James Cooper 2:36.407

70 Cody Briner 2:37.636

71 Michael Kitzmiller 2:39.131

72 Ethan Chesnut 3:08.673