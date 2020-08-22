2020 LORETTA LYNN’S 2 NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO 1

The first set of motos are off and running here at round two of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Check back for updates to results as the day goes on. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)

250 Moto One

Heading out onto a deep and muddy track, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire got out front early in 250 moto one while the rest of the pack was left behind buried in their roost. Hampshire would take the lead a little ways into the race and would remain there until the checkers. Dylan Ferrandis started mid pack, but hammered his way forward to close the gap on RJ, almost making the move for the lead, but fell just a couple seconds short. Here’s how the rest of the 250 field cross the line:

1 RJ Hampshire

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Cameron Mcadoo

5 Carson Mumford

6 Mitchell Harrison

7 Alex Martin

8 Shane McElrath

9 Pierce Brown

10 Gared Steinke

11 Nick Gaines

12 Stilez Robertson

13 Austin Root

14 Brandon Hartranft

15 Ezra Hastings

16 Lance Kobusch

17 Hardy Munoz

18 Jo Shimoda

19 Derek Drake

20 Justin Cooper

21 Mason Gonzales

22 Vincent Luhovey

23 Lane Shaw

24 Maxwell Sanford

25 Chase Lorenz

26 Jake Pinhancos

27 Jerry Robin

28 Kyle Greeson

29 Derek Kelley

30 Jett Lawrence

31 Colton Eigenmann

32 Gage Schehr

33 Hayden Hefner

34 Brice Klippel

35 Joshua Varize

36 Brock Papi

37 Joseph Crown

38 Chad Saultz

39 Gerhard Matamoros

40 Hunter Lawrence

450 Moto One

Justin Barcia absolutely dominated the first 450 class moto here in Tennessee. He got out front right from the get go and never looked back. He even fell on the last lap and still managed to win with a gap of almost 50 seconds. Championship favorite Eli Tomac had made his way up into the top three, but a bike failure on the final lap took him out of the race. Luckily, he lapped enough people at that point that still “finished” in ninth. Broc Tickle had an outstanding ride to take second in the first moto, followed by Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the rest of the 450 moto one results:

1 Justin Barcia

2 Broc Tickle

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Fredrik Noren

5 Zachary Osborne

6 Chase Sexton

7 Jake Masterpool

8 Marvin Musquin

9 Eli Tomac

10 Christian Craig

11 Henry Miller

12 Justin Rodbell

13 Coty Schock

14 Blake Baggett

15 Max Anstie

16 Matthew Hubert

17 Justin Hoeft

18 Cory Carsten

19 Luke Renzland

20 Dean Wilson

21 Benny Bloss

22 Justin Bogle

23 Tyler Bowers

24 Adam Enticknap

25 Ben LaMay

26 Tristan Lewis

27 Jason Anderson

28 Jared Lesher

29 Jeremy Smith

30 Scott Meshey

31 Christopher Prebula

32 Alex Ray

33 Carson Tickle

34 Joseph Savatgy

35 Jeffrey Walker

36 Dalton Dyer

37 Chase Felong

38 Tristan Lane

39 Brandon Scharer

40 TJ Albright