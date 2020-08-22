2020 LORETTA LYNN’S 2 NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO 1

The first set of motos are off and running here at round two of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Check back for updates to results as the day goes on. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National MX, click here)
250 Moto One
Heading out onto a deep and muddy track, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire got out front early in 250 moto one while the rest of the pack was left behind buried in their roost. Hampshire would take the lead a little ways into the race and would remain there until the checkers. Dylan Ferrandis started mid pack, but hammered his way forward to close the gap on RJ, almost making the move for the lead, but fell just a couple seconds short. Here’s how the rest of the 250 field cross the line:
1 RJ Hampshire
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Cameron Mcadoo
5 Carson Mumford
6 Mitchell Harrison
7 Alex Martin
8 Shane McElrath
9 Pierce Brown
10 Gared Steinke
11 Nick Gaines
12 Stilez Robertson
13 Austin Root
14 Brandon Hartranft
15 Ezra Hastings
16 Lance Kobusch
17 Hardy Munoz
18 Jo Shimoda
19 Derek Drake
20 Justin Cooper
21 Mason Gonzales
22 Vincent Luhovey
23 Lane Shaw
24 Maxwell Sanford
25 Chase Lorenz
26 Jake Pinhancos
27 Jerry Robin
28 Kyle Greeson
29 Derek Kelley
30 Jett Lawrence
31 Colton Eigenmann
32 Gage Schehr
33 Hayden Hefner
34 Brice Klippel
35 Joshua Varize
36 Brock Papi
37 Joseph Crown
38 Chad Saultz
39 Gerhard Matamoros
40 Hunter Lawrence
450 Moto One
Justin Barcia absolutely dominated the first 450 class moto here in Tennessee. He got out front right from the get go and never looked back. He even fell on the last lap and still managed to win with a gap of almost 50 seconds. Championship favorite Eli Tomac had made his way up into the top three, but a bike failure on the final lap took him out of the race. Luckily, he lapped enough people at that point that still “finished” in ninth. Broc Tickle had an outstanding ride to take second in the first moto, followed by Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the rest of the 450 moto one results:
1 Justin Barcia
2 Broc Tickle
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Fredrik Noren
5 Zachary Osborne
6 Chase Sexton
7 Jake Masterpool
8 Marvin Musquin
9 Eli Tomac
10 Christian Craig
11 Henry Miller
12 Justin Rodbell
13 Coty Schock
14 Blake Baggett
15 Max Anstie
16 Matthew Hubert
17 Justin Hoeft
18 Cory Carsten
19 Luke Renzland
20 Dean Wilson
21 Benny Bloss
22 Justin Bogle
23 Tyler Bowers
24 Adam Enticknap
25 Ben LaMay
26 Tristan Lewis
27 Jason Anderson
28 Jared Lesher
29 Jeremy Smith
30 Scott Meshey
31 Christopher Prebula
32 Alex Ray
33 Carson Tickle
34 Joseph Savatgy
35 Jeffrey Walker
36 Dalton Dyer
37 Chase Felong
38 Tristan Lane
39 Brandon Scharer
40 TJ Albright
Comments are closed.