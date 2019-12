2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF

It has become a tradition for KTM to give us a glimpse of what their factory rider will be racing in SX and motocross in the upcoming year right before the new season starts. The 2020.5 KTM Factory Edition details have just been announced. The full details from KTM are below.

The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will proudly display the No. 1 in celebration of Cooper Webb’s 2019 450SX title, which marks another step in making this one of the most prolific and successful race motorcycles in recent history. Available in limited numbers, this special edition production model offers many of the same performance enhancing features that are found on the race machines of Webb and his teammate Marvin Musquin, allowing riders around the globe to ride and compete like their racing heroes.

With KTM’s incredible success in the Supercross and Motocross Championships around the world, the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is designed to be the most competitive out-of-the-box machine available. Highlighting KTM and WP engineers’ commitment to the development and progression of suspension technology, the WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a redesign of the internals for 2020 including a new mid-valve damping system for improved control and feedback, a 10 mm increase to the bypass slot on the air-leg for enhanced initial comfort and a new oil bypass in the outer damping-leg tube to reduce pressure peaks, providing better performance at any Motocross or Supercross track. The fully adjustable WP XACT rear shock features new settings for improved pressure balance and to compliment the updates to the front forks. A new billet Hinson clutch cover has been added for increased durability and to enhance the factory look.

To dominate the competition, this READY TO RACE model includes an Akrapovič slip-on silencer constructed out of lightweight titanium, orange anodized Factory triple clamps offering perfect fork alignment with no ovalization of the tubes, Factory wheels with D.I.D. Dirt Star rims for an ultralight, durable package, a Factory start for the fork to lock in holeshots and a composite skid plate to protect vital components. In addition, the bike has a semi-floating front disc ensuring maximum braking performance, a front brake disc guard, and a lightweight aluminum rear sprocket in eye-catching orange.

The new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has the ultimate factory look with its orange frame, Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo and exclusive 2020 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics. With racing at the heart of KTM, this model is the sharpest weapon in the toughest racing arenas and KTM expects nothing less than victory with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION for its athletes and for those who choose to race it.

The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is slated to arrive in North American KTM dealerships by early 2020. For more information on the 2020 SX lineup and to view a complete list of KTM dealerships, please visit www.ktm.com/us/.