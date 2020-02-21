2020 KTM 500XCF-W: DIRT BIKE OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The 2020 KTM 500XCF-W is here at last! We’ve been hounding KTM for this bike for a long time, and now that’s it’s finally here, we aren’t disappointed. This is a true off-road bike–not a dual-sport bike with blinkers and not a repackaged motocross bike. It’s quiet, easy to ride and fun, but it’s just as high-tech as any race bike. It’s just 235 pounds without fuel, which is downright amazing. Watch and listen while we test the bike in the California high desert for our 2020 Off-Road Video Series.