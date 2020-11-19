2020 KAWASAKI KX250 PROJECT: THUMPER THURSDAY

Thumpers need love too, even if they aren’t the latest models. The 2020 Kawasaki KX250 got old before its time as soon as the new electric start 2021 model arrived. It was and still is a very fast 250F, even if you have to kick it to life. Here’s what we did to make our 2020 KX250 a little better in every way–except starting.

1. Race Tech used the OEM springs, but re-valved the suspension internally for motocross with its patented Gold Valve system.

2. Jamie at Twisted Development remapped the ECU to match all the bolt-on performance upgrades added to the KX250.

3. Hinson FSC clutch plate and spring kits are manufactured to OEM specifications, while the CNC-machined, billetproof clutch cover provides additional strength.

4. Dunlop’s all-new front and rear MX33 tires are designed for soft-to-intermediate terrain and feature block-in-a-block technology for more aggressive cornering capabilities.

5.Works Connection makes a variety of products for the KX250, including radiator guards, brake caps, engine plugs, axle blocks and an Elite clutch-perch assembly.

6. The UFO Flo complete plastic kit comes with a front fender, rear fender, radiator shrouds, lower fork protectors and number plates all in a fluorescent green that is sure to stand out.

7. ODI’s MX handlebars are constructed from 7075 alloy material. The Podium 7/8-inch bar is designed for riders looking for a stock replacement and is available in four bend options.



8. Raptor titanium footpegs are hand-fabricated and -welded, providing weight savings and a wider platform with increased strength.