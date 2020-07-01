2020 JOHN PENTON GNCC PRO CLASS HIGHLIGHT VIDEO

See the Pro class action from this years John Penton GNCC and check out the comments from some of the top riders like Kailub Russell and Ben Kelly.

Kailub Russell: “It’s awesome to get the win in front of family and friends cheering me on at the family farm. I felt really good, so I put the hammer down and tried to gap those guys. Knowing this was the last time cruising around for a win here at the professional level, I definitely was able to soak it in for a minute. I had a nice little lead and I was able to cruise it on in and enjoy the last mile or so.”

Ben Kelley: “After Kailub passed me back for the lead, I found myself in a battle for second until I lost their draft and started to tire the last two laps. It was a long, hot race on a rutted and technical track. I still have some work to do to get back to race form and be able to run the speed up front for three hours but overall, I’m feeling pretty happy with fourth place on the day.”