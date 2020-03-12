2020 INDY SUPERCROSS CANCELED

Round 11 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series has been canceled amid heightened concerns regarding the Covid 19 Cornonavirus. Indianapolis has reported only 12 cases of the virus, but Indy Supercross sent out a statement saying it will be canceling the event scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Previously, the Seattle Supercross was also canceled. The decision was made in accordance with the restrictions on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns.

People who bought tickets on Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Other tickets can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The flying arrow is the only one that will ride Indy this year.