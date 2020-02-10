2020 HUSQVARNA FE350S: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The 2020 Husqvarna FE350S is one of the most sought after dual-sport bikes on the market. It has a new chassis and bodywork this year, very similar to that of 2019 FC350 motocross bike. The dual-sport version is fully compliant with the DOT, noise and emissions requirements at the federal and state levels in the U.S., and it accomplishes that without any cheats, like a throttle stop or an inner baffle. It still runs amazingly well in stock form. Check out this edition of the Dirt Bike Dual-Sport series, and check back as we cover more of the latest street-legal dirt bikes.
