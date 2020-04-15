2020 HONDA CRF450L: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The Honda CRF450L lit up the off-road world when it was introduced in 2019. The buzz continued well into the following season as off-road purists and dual-sport riders struggled to find the Honda’s place in the existing dual-sport hierarchy. Now that it’s out on the trails of the real world, we can offer a more realistic appraisal of the Honda and its true off-road capabilities.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 500CC TWO-STROKE VIDEO INSANITY : 2-STROKE THEATER
- KTM 200 XC-W 2020 STYLE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2007 HONDA CRF160R PROJECT: THUMPER THURSDAY
- FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE FOR PRO RACERS
- 1995 FULL SIZE TM80 ENDURO: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- ERZBERG CANCELED
- GASGAS OFF-ROAD BIKES TO BE SOLD UNDER RIEJU NAME
- RICKY JOHNSON’S CORONAVIRUS DIARY
- NEW DATE SET FOR 2020 VIRGINIA CITY GP
- HONDA’S FIRST 2021 MODELS
Next Post
Comments are closed.