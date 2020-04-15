2020 HONDA CRF450L: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The Honda CRF450L lit up the off-road world when it was introduced in 2019. The buzz continued well into the  following season as off-road purists and dual-sport riders struggled to find the Honda’s place in the existing dual-sport hierarchy. Now that it’s out on the trails of the real world, we can offer a more realistic appraisal of the Honda and its true off-road capabilities.

