2020 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS TRACK PREVIEW

State Farm Stadium near downtown Phoenix, Arizona will host the Glendale round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. Glendale has hosted Monster Energy Supercross since 2016, but the greater Phoenix area has had Supercross since 1999. Last year, Blake Baggett was the winner in the 450 class, after racing hard throughout the main event with Jason Anderson. Neither rider has scored a win so far in 2020, so the unpredictable nature of this season is likely to continue. For full coverage of the 2020 Glendale Supercross, click here.