2020 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

Round 4 of the 2020 AMA Supercross series has rolled into Glendale, Arizona in the Phoenix area. The 250 West class is the focus of much attention and outrage after the events of Anaheim 2. Dylan Ferrandis shook all the controversy off and set the fastest time in combined qualifying. Christian Craig was a little over a second behind in fourth, apparently suffering no ill effects after his A2 crash. Qualifying takes on special importance for this round because the Triple Crown format will be used, where there are no heats, only three main events. The top 18 riders are seated in the night show, and the rest have to go through a Last Chance Qualifier, which is not part of the night show. For extended coverage of the Glendale Supercross, click here.

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Dylan Ferrandis 1:02.064

2 Justin Cooper 1:02.308

3 Austin Forkner 1:03.181

4 Christian Craig 1:03.288

5 Brandon Hartranft 1:03.299

6 Jacob Hayes 1:03.714

7 Derek Drake 1:03.902

8 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:03.924

9 Michael Mosiman 1:04.058

10 Alex Martin 1:04.671

11 Luke Clout 1:05.306

12 Robbie Wageman 1:05.445

13 Martin Castelo 1:05.530

14 Carson Brown 1:05.749

15 Jay Wilson 1:05.835

16 Michael Leib 1:05.859

17 Mitchell Falk 1:06.057

18 Aaron Tanti 1:06.078

TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY

19 Logan Karnow 1:06.225

20 Cheyenne Harmon 1:06.239

21 Killian Auberson 1:06.736

22 Mathias Jorgensen 1:07.413

23 Chris Howell 1:07.424

24 Taiki Koga 1:07.540

25 RJ Wageman 1:07.552

26 Hunter Schlosser 1:07.821

27 Xylian Ramella 1:07.885

28 Ludovic Macler 1:08.448

29 Brian Marty 1:08.568

30 Devin Harriman 1:08.795

31 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:08.813

32 Lorenzo Camporese 1:08.955

33 Jeffrey Meurs 1:08.996

34 Bryson Gardner 1:09.090

35 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:09.280

36 Blaine Silveira 1:10.068

37 Chance Blackburn 1:10.472

38 Todd Bannister 1:10.593

39 Mitchell Gifford 1:10.726

40 Kordel Caro 1:11.052

41 David Pulley 1:11.253

42 Mike Henderson 1:11.420

43 Addison Emory 1:14.480

250 LCQ

1 Killian Auberson

2 Ludovic Macler

3 Logan Karnow

4 Cheyenne Harmon

5 RJ Wageman

6 Mathias Jorgensen

7 Devin Harriman

8 Mitchell Gifford

9 Bryson Gardner

10 Todd Bannister

11 Brian Marty

12 Jeffrey Meurs

13 Taiki Koga

14 Kordel Caro

15 Hunter Schlosser

16 Chance Blackburn

17 Deegan Vonlossberg

18 Wyatt Lyonsmith

19 Lorenzo Camporese

20 Chris Howell

21 Xylian Ramella

22 Blaine Silveira