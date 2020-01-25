2020 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

Round 4 of the 2020 AMA Supercross series has rolled into Glendale, Arizona in the Phoenix area. The 250 West class is the focus of much attention and outrage after the events of Anaheim 2. Dylan Ferrandis shook all the controversy off and set the fastest time in combined qualifying. Christian Craig was a little over a second behind in fourth, apparently suffering no ill effects after his A2 crash. Qualifying takes on special importance for this round because the Triple Crown format will be used, where there are no heats, only three main events. The top 18 riders are seated in the night show, and the rest have to go through a Last Chance Qualifier, which is not part of the night show. For extended coverage of the Glendale Supercross, click here.
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Dylan Ferrandis 1:02.064
2 Justin Cooper 1:02.308
3 Austin Forkner 1:03.181
4 Christian Craig 1:03.288
5 Brandon Hartranft 1:03.299
6 Jacob Hayes 1:03.714
7 Derek Drake 1:03.902
8 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:03.924
9 Michael Mosiman 1:04.058
10 Alex Martin 1:04.671
11 Luke Clout 1:05.306
12 Robbie Wageman 1:05.445
13 Martin Castelo 1:05.530
14 Carson Brown 1:05.749
15 Jay Wilson 1:05.835
16 Michael Leib 1:05.859
17 Mitchell Falk 1:06.057
18 Aaron Tanti 1:06.078
TOP 18 RIDERS QUALIFY
19 Logan Karnow 1:06.225
20 Cheyenne Harmon 1:06.239
21 Killian Auberson 1:06.736
22 Mathias Jorgensen 1:07.413
23 Chris Howell 1:07.424
24 Taiki Koga 1:07.540
25 RJ Wageman 1:07.552
26 Hunter Schlosser 1:07.821
27 Xylian Ramella 1:07.885
28 Ludovic Macler 1:08.448
29 Brian Marty 1:08.568
30 Devin Harriman 1:08.795
31 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:08.813
32 Lorenzo Camporese 1:08.955
33 Jeffrey Meurs 1:08.996
34 Bryson Gardner 1:09.090
35 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:09.280
36 Blaine Silveira 1:10.068
37 Chance Blackburn 1:10.472
38 Todd Bannister 1:10.593
39 Mitchell Gifford 1:10.726
40 Kordel Caro 1:11.052
41 David Pulley 1:11.253
42 Mike Henderson 1:11.420
43 Addison Emory 1:14.480
250 LCQ
1 Killian Auberson
2 Ludovic Macler
3 Logan Karnow
4 Cheyenne Harmon
5 RJ Wageman
6 Mathias Jorgensen
7 Devin Harriman
8 Mitchell Gifford
9 Bryson Gardner
10 Todd Bannister
11 Brian Marty
12 Jeffrey Meurs
13 Taiki Koga
14 Kordel Caro
15 Hunter Schlosser
16 Chance Blackburn
17 Deegan Vonlossberg
18 Wyatt Lyonsmith
19 Lorenzo Camporese
20 Chris Howell
21 Xylian Ramella
22 Blaine Silveira
Comments are closed.