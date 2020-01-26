2020 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS, 450 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ken Roczen scored a perfect win in Phoenix for the Glendale round of Monster Energy Supercross this weekend. He won all three Main Events of the Triple Crown format, extending his points lead in the 450 class. Eli Tomac was the only rider who could, at times, match his speed, but whenever threatened, Roczen always seemed to answer the call. For extended coverage of the 2020 Glendale Supercross, click here.