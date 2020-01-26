2020 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS, 450 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ken Roczen scored a perfect win in Phoenix for the Glendale round of Monster Energy Supercross this weekend. He won all three Main Events of the Triple Crown format, extending his points lead in the 450 class. Eli Tomac was the only rider who could, at times, match his speed, but whenever threatened, Roczen always seemed to answer the call. For extended coverage of the 2020 Glendale Supercross, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 6D HELMETS AND CANVAS MX ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
- 2020 TM300FI FUEL INJECTED OFF-ROAD MODEL: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- SLR HONDA 2020 TEAM ANNOUNCED: STEWART SIGNS
- HUSKY TC500 PROJECT BY THE RIDE SHOP AZ: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- MX REVIVAL CR250 PROJECT STAGE 1: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- TREVOR STEWART & JCR HONDA PART WAYS
- AEO POWERSPORTS KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- 2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF
- CHASE SEXTON BROKEN COLLARBONE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
Comments are closed.