2020 FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO, ROUND 1 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Round one of the 2020 Full Gas Sprint Enduro series took place at the GTR Complex in Gaston, South Carolina. Kailub Russell celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday after topping the time charts by nearly a minute over Coastal Racing Husqvarna’s Ricky Russell, while Team Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang finished third. Check out the video highlights and for full coverage of the Sprint Enduro, click here.
