2020 FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

First moto results from the ninth and final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Fox Raceway National, click here)
250
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|Justin Cooper
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|5
|Shane McElrath
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|7
|Jarrett Frye
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|9
|Cameron Mcadoo
|10
|Carson Mumford
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|12
|Nathanael Thrasher
|13
|Nick Gaines
|14
|Jerry Robin
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|16
|Derek Kelley
|17
|Joseph Crown
|18
|Gage Schehr
|19
|Jesse Flock
|20
|Joshua Varize
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|22
|Gared Steinke
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|24
|Brayden Lessler
|25
|Geran Stapleton
|26
|Kyle Greeson
|27
|Jeremy Ryan
|28
|Kai Aiello
|29
|Tre Fierro
|30
|Blake Ashley
|31
|Otto Berton
|32
|Chad Saultz
|33
|Mason Wharton
|34
|Curren Thurman
|35
|Jordan Jarvis
|36
|Luc Santos
|37
|Tyler Ducray
|38
|Jeremy McCool
|39
|Mitchell Falk
|40
|Braden Spangle
450
|1
|Eli Tomac
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|3
|Chase Sexton
|4
|Christian Craig
|5
|Zachary Osborne
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|7
|Justin Bogle
|8
|Broc Tickle
|9
|Max Anstie
|10
|Jake Masterpool
|11
|Justin Hoeft
|12
|Coty Schock
|13
|Isaac Teasdale
|14
|Matthew Hubert
|15
|Justin Rodbell
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|17
|McClellan Hile
|18
|Carlen Gardner
|19
|Richard Taylor
|20
|Cade Clason
|21
|Tristan Lane
|22
|Scott Meshey
|23
|Connor Olson
|24
|Adam Enticknap
|25
|Alex Ray
|26
|Corbin Hayes
|27
|Bryson Gardner
|28
|Carter Stephenson
|29
|Joshua Berchem
|30
|Ryan Peters
|31
|Dominic DeSimone
|32
|Austin Root
|33
|John Citrola
|34
|Griffin Dexter
|35
|Rene Garcia
|36
|Justin Rando
|37
|Tyler Bowers
|38
|Jeremy Smith
|39
|Nick Schmidt
|40
|Blake Hoag
Comments are closed.