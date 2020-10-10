2020 FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

First moto results from the ninth and final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Fox Raceway National, click here)

250

1 Jett Lawrence
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Justin Cooper
4 Jeremy Martin
5 Shane McElrath
6 Mitchell Harrison
7 Jarrett Frye
8 Jo Shimoda
9 Cameron Mcadoo
10 Carson Mumford
11 Brandon Hartranft
12 Nathanael Thrasher
13 Nick Gaines
14 Jerry Robin
15 Dilan Schwartz
16 Derek Kelley
17 Joseph Crown
18 Gage Schehr
19 Jesse Flock
20 Joshua Varize
21 Kevin Moranz
22 Gared Steinke
23 Preston Kilroy
24 Brayden Lessler
25 Geran Stapleton
26 Kyle Greeson
27 Jeremy   Ryan
28 Kai Aiello
29 Tre Fierro
30 Blake Ashley
31 Otto Berton
32 Chad Saultz
33 Mason Wharton
34 Curren Thurman
35 Jordan Jarvis
36 Luc Santos
37 Tyler Ducray
38 Jeremy McCool
39 Mitchell Falk
40 Braden Spangle

450

1 Eli Tomac
2 Adam Cianciarulo
3 Chase Sexton
4 Christian Craig
5 Zachary Osborne
6 Marvin Musquin
7 Justin Bogle
8 Broc Tickle
9 Max Anstie
10 Jake Masterpool
11 Justin Hoeft
12 Coty Schock
13 Isaac Teasdale
14 Matthew Hubert
15 Justin   Rodbell
16 Robbie Wageman
17 McClellan Hile
18 Carlen Gardner
19 Richard Taylor
20 Cade Clason
21 Tristan Lane
22 Scott Meshey
23 Connor Olson
24 Adam Enticknap
25 Alex Ray
26 Corbin Hayes
27 Bryson Gardner
28 Carter Stephenson
29 Joshua Berchem
30 Ryan Peters
31 Dominic DeSimone
32 Austin Root
33 John Citrola
34 Griffin Dexter
35 Rene Garcia
36 Justin Rando
37 Tyler Bowers
38 Jeremy Smith
39 Nick Schmidt
40 Blake Hoag
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag