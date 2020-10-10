2020 FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

First moto results from the ninth and final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. (for extended coverage of the 2020 Fox Raceway National, click here)

250

1 Jett Lawrence 2 Dylan Ferrandis 3 Justin Cooper 4 Jeremy Martin 5 Shane McElrath 6 Mitchell Harrison 7 Jarrett Frye 8 Jo Shimoda 9 Cameron Mcadoo 10 Carson Mumford 11 Brandon Hartranft 12 Nathanael Thrasher 13 Nick Gaines 14 Jerry Robin 15 Dilan Schwartz 16 Derek Kelley 17 Joseph Crown 18 Gage Schehr 19 Jesse Flock 20 Joshua Varize 21 Kevin Moranz 22 Gared Steinke 23 Preston Kilroy 24 Brayden Lessler 25 Geran Stapleton 26 Kyle Greeson 27 Jeremy Ryan 28 Kai Aiello 29 Tre Fierro 30 Blake Ashley 31 Otto Berton 32 Chad Saultz 33 Mason Wharton 34 Curren Thurman 35 Jordan Jarvis 36 Luc Santos 37 Tyler Ducray 38 Jeremy McCool 39 Mitchell Falk 40 Braden Spangle

450