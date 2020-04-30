2020 BETA 500RR-S: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The 2020 Beta 500RR-S dual-sport has a new frame, a new motor and new bodywork. But it remains a machine for serious off-road riders. It’s clearly more dirt oriented than virtually any other bike in this category; it’s a powerful motorcycle that’s also a little louder than the typical dual-sport 500. In this episode of Dirt Bike’s 2020 Dual-Sport Video series, the 500RR-S demonstrates why Beta is rapidly becoming a mainstream brand for American riders.
