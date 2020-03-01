2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS, 450 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Leap Day in Mercedes Benz Stadium of Atlanta Georgia held one of the wildest 450 main events in the history of Monster Energy Supercross. First place was never a question; that was Ken Roczen’s from start to finish. But the rest of the pack was in chaos throughout the main event. In the end, Eli Tomac survived bad starts, crashes and collisions to keep co-ownership of the red plate of the points leader. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.
