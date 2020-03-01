2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS, 450 RESULTS–TOMAC AND ROCZEN ARE TIED!

Just when it looked like the pecking order was established in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, everything was shaken up at the Atlanta Supercross. Ken Roczen rode a flawless main event to win the race and recapture at least co-ownership of the points lead, but all kinds a chaos took place behind him. The bottom line is that Eli Tomac overcame a bad-starts, crashes and collisions to eventually climb back up far enough to avoid losing the red plate completely. So as we start the second half of the season, Tomac and Roczen are once again tied, while Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia made up ground. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Ken Roczen led all nine laps of the first heat, but Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton were right there, keeping an eye on things. Justin Barcia had to make a few quick passes to get into fourth, but had difficulty making any more ground. Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Ryan Breece and Tyler Bowers also qualified straight out of the heat.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Jason Anderson

3 Justin Brayton

4 Justin Barcia

5 Aaron Plessinger

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Ryan Breece

8 Benny Bloss

9 Tyler Bowers

10 Kyle Cunningham

11 Henry Miller

12 Daniel Herrlein

13 Cade Clason

14 Joan Cros

15 Jared Lesher

16 Nick Schmidt

17 Tevin Tapia

18 Alexander Nagy

19 Josh Greco

20 Scotty Wennerstrom

450 HEAT 2

Eli Tomac asserted himself from the start of the second 450 heat. Martin Davalos looked great for a few laps, but started getting a little loose, allowing Justin Hill and Cooper Webb to get by. Cooper Webb was riding well, showing very little ill effects of his Arlington crash. Chad Reed took eighth, qualifying for his 257th main event.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Justin Hill

3 Cooper Webb

4 Martin Davalos

5 Dean Wilson

6 Vince Friese

7 Blake Baggett

8 Chad Reed

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 James Weeks

11 Adam Enticknap

12 Ronnie Stewart

13 Dylan Merriam

14 Logan Karnow

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Aj Catanzaro

17 Mathias Jorgensen

18 Deven Raper

19 Mason Kerr

20 Alex Ray

450 LCQ

1 James Weeks

2 Kyle Cunningham

3 Adam Enticknap

4 Daniel Herrlein

5 Jared Lesher

6 Joan Cros

7 Alex Ray

8 Nick Schmidt

9 Henry Miller

10 Theodore Pauli

11 Tevin Tapia

12 Deven Raper

13 Logan Karnow

14 Cade Clason

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Ronnie Stewart

17 Mathias Jorgensen

18 Mason Kerr

19 Josh Greco

20 Dylan Merriam

21 Alexander Nagy

22 Scotty Wennerstrom

450 MAIN EVENT

Eli Tomac’s perfect night unraveled at the start of the main event. He started poorly while Roczen grabbed the holeshot. Within a lap, Tomac somehow got up to 7th place , but he was surrounded by riders like Anderson and Baggett and Barcia, who wouldn’t give up easily. Anderson and Barcia both passed Tomac on the next lap, with Tomac coming back hard on Barcia a few turns later. In the meantime Roczen was beginning to get away from Martin Davalos and Justin Hill. Vince Friese and Dean Wilson were next. Tomac tried to pass Baggett on the fifth lap and it went bad, with both riders hitting the ground. Tomac went to 14th; Baggett lost a full lap. The wildest battle was then taking place around fifth place, where Anderson was chasing Barcia and trying to hold off Wilson, Webb and Plessinger. As the race progressed, Tomac worked his way into the top 10, but Roczen had built a 10-season lead over Davalos, who was having an increasingly tough time dealing with Hill, Friese and Barcia. Barcia passed both Friese and Hill and was suddenly pressuring Davalos for second. Shortly afterward, there was a big pile up that sidelined Anderson, Friese and Wilson, and just like that, Tomac was up to sixth. With five laps to go, Barcia moved in to second. After that, Davalos had to worry about Webb and, amazingly, Tomac. On the white flag lap, Webb and Tomac both passed Davalos. Webb barely held off Tomac at the finish. Roczen won with almost 20 seconds.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Justin Barcia

3 Cooper Webb

4 Eli Tomac

5 Martin Davalos

6 Justin Hill

7 Aaron Plessinger

8 Malcolm Stewart

9 Vince Friese

10 Dean Wilson

11 Jason Anderson

12 Justin Brayton

13 Benny Bloss

14 Tyler Bowers

15 Chad Reed

16 Kyle Chisholm

17 Adam Enticknap

18 Daniel Herrlein

19 Blake Baggett

20 James Weeks

21 Kyle Cunningham

22 Ryan Breece