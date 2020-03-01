2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS, 450 QUALIFYING

Eli Tomac had all the stars aligned for him going into the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, which marks the middle of the 2020 season. He was hot off his Triple Crown win in Arlington, and several of his fiercest competitors were injured. Both Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb crashed the previous week. Webb lined up, Cianciarulo didn’t. Tomac was fastest qualifier for the first time of the year, and followed that up with a start-to-finish heat win. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Ken Roczen led all nine laps of the first heat, but Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton were right there, keeping an eye on things. Justin Barcia had to make a few quick passes to get into fourth, but had difficulty making any more ground. Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Ryan Breece and Tyler Bowers also qualified straight out of the heat.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Jason Anderson

3 Justin Brayton

4 Justin Barcia

5 Aaron Plessinger

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Ryan Breece

8 Benny Bloss

9 Tyler Bowers

10 Kyle Cunningham

11 Henry Miller

12 Daniel Herrlein

13 Cade Clason

14 Joan Cros

15 Jared Lesher

16 Nick Schmidt

17 Tevin Tapia

18 Alexander Nagy

19 Josh Greco

20 Scotty Wennerstrom

450 HEAT 2

Eli Tomac asserted himself from the start of the second 450 heat. Martin Davalos looked great for a few laps, but started getting a little loose, allowing Justin Hill and Cooper Webb to get by. Cooper Webb was riding well, showing very little ill effects of his Arlington crash. Chad Reed took eighth, qualifying for his 257th main event.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Justin Hill

3 Cooper Webb

4 Martin Davalos

5 Dean Wilson

6 Vince Friese

7 Blake Baggett

8 Chad Reed

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 James Weeks

11 Adam Enticknap

12 Ronnie Stewart

13 Dylan Merriam

14 Logan Karnow

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Aj Catanzaro

17 Mathias Jorgensen

18 Deven Raper

19 Mason Kerr

20 Alex Ray

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Eli Tomac 50.294

2 Ken Roczen 50.514

3 Justin Hill 50.921

4 Jason Anderson 50.922

5 Dean Wilson 51.089

6 Malcolm Stewart 51.141

7 Cooper Webb 51.222

8 Justin Barcia 51.282

9 Martin Davalos 51.302

10 Justin Brayton 51.452

11 Blake Baggett 51.776

12 Aaron Plessinger 51.788

13 Chad Reed 51.867

14 Tyler Bowers 52.110

15 Vince Friese 52.193

16 Benny Bloss 52.216

17 Alex Ray 52.281

18 Kyle Cunningham 52.336

19 Adam Enticknap 52.354

20 Ryan Breece 52.768

21 James Weeks 53.054

22 Cade Clason 53.083

23 Kyle Chisholm 53.269

24 Daniel Herrlein 53.364

25 Dylan Merriam 53.461

26 Henry Miller 53.726

27 Aj Catanzaro 53.922

28 Joan Cros 54.030

29 Logan Karnow 54.066

30 Nick Schmidt 54.243

31 Ronnie Stewart 54.765

32 Jared Lesher 54.877

33 Mathias Jorgensen 54.983

34 Alexander Nagy 55.070

35 Theodore Pauli 55.259

36 Tevin Tapia 55.432

37 Deven Raper 55.524

38 Josh Greco 55.590

39 Mason Kerr 55.645

40 Scotty Wennerstrom 55.760

41 Ryan Smith 56.259

42 Aaron Leininger 57.684