2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS, 450 QUALIFYING

Eli Tomac had all the stars aligned for him going into the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, which marks the middle of the 2020 season. He was hot off his Triple Crown win in Arlington, and several of his fiercest competitors were injured. Both Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb crashed the previous week. Webb lined up, Cianciarulo didn’t. Tomac was fastest qualifier for the first time of the year, and followed that up with a start-to-finish heat win. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.
450 HEAT 1
Ken Roczen led all nine laps of the first heat, but Jason Anderson and Justin Brayton were right there, keeping an eye on things. Justin Barcia had to make a few quick passes to get into fourth, but had difficulty making any more ground. Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Ryan Breece and Tyler Bowers also qualified straight out of the heat.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Jason Anderson
3 Justin Brayton
4 Justin Barcia
5 Aaron Plessinger
6 Malcolm Stewart
7 Ryan Breece
8 Benny Bloss
9 Tyler Bowers
10 Kyle Cunningham
11 Henry Miller
12 Daniel Herrlein
13 Cade Clason
14 Joan Cros
15 Jared Lesher
16 Nick Schmidt
17 Tevin Tapia
18 Alexander Nagy
19 Josh Greco
20 Scotty Wennerstrom
450 HEAT 2
Eli Tomac asserted himself from the start of the second 450 heat. Martin Davalos looked great for a few laps, but started getting a little loose, allowing Justin Hill and Cooper Webb to get by. Cooper Webb was riding well, showing very little ill effects of his Arlington crash. Chad Reed took eighth, qualifying for his 257th main event.
1 Eli Tomac
2 Justin Hill
3 Cooper Webb
4 Martin Davalos
5 Dean Wilson
6 Vince Friese
7 Blake Baggett
8 Chad Reed
9 Kyle Chisholm
10 James Weeks
11 Adam Enticknap
12 Ronnie Stewart
13 Dylan Merriam
14 Logan Karnow
15 Theodore Pauli
16 Aj Catanzaro
17 Mathias Jorgensen
18 Deven Raper
19 Mason Kerr
20 Alex Ray
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Eli Tomac 50.294
2 Ken Roczen 50.514
3 Justin Hill 50.921
4 Jason Anderson 50.922
5 Dean Wilson 51.089
6 Malcolm Stewart 51.141
7 Cooper Webb 51.222
8 Justin Barcia 51.282
9 Martin Davalos 51.302
10 Justin Brayton 51.452
11 Blake Baggett 51.776
12 Aaron Plessinger 51.788
13 Chad Reed 51.867
14 Tyler Bowers 52.110
15 Vince Friese 52.193
16 Benny Bloss 52.216
17 Alex Ray 52.281
18 Kyle Cunningham 52.336
19 Adam Enticknap 52.354
20 Ryan Breece 52.768
21 James Weeks 53.054
22 Cade Clason 53.083
23 Kyle Chisholm 53.269
24 Daniel Herrlein 53.364
25 Dylan Merriam 53.461
26 Henry Miller 53.726
27 Aj Catanzaro 53.922
28 Joan Cros 54.030
29 Logan Karnow 54.066
30 Nick Schmidt 54.243
31 Ronnie Stewart 54.765
32 Jared Lesher 54.877
33 Mathias Jorgensen 54.983
34 Alexander Nagy 55.070
35 Theodore Pauli 55.259
36 Tevin Tapia 55.432
37 Deven Raper 55.524
38 Josh Greco 55.590
39 Mason Kerr 55.645
40 Scotty Wennerstrom 55.760
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Ryan Smith 56.259
42 Aaron Leininger 57.684
