2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS 250 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Chase Sexton established himself as the man in control of the 250 East division of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season in Atlanta this weekend. He watched RJ Hampshire for half of the main event, then made his move and checked out. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.

