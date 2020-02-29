2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS: 250 QUALIFYING

Chase Sexton is coming alive as the 2020 Monster Endergy Supercross season reaches the halfway point in Atlanta, Georgia. After securing the win in the 250 East Triple Crown event last week in Arlington, Texas, he came into Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta looking good. He captured the fastest qualifying time, then won his heat over Kawasaki’s Jordon Smith and Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire. His most fierce comptition will likely come from heat one, where Jeremy Martin scored the win over round one winner Shane McElrath. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.
250 HEAT 1
Jeremy Martin and Japan’s pride Jo Shimoda jumped into the lead quickly in heat one while Shane McElrath was around fifth. Within two laps, McElrath was in second, but by that time, Martin was already a few seconds out front. In the short 9-lapper, McElrath made progress, but it wasn’t enough . The final qualifying sport went to Curren Thurman.
1 Jeremy Martin
2 Shane McElrath
3 Pierce Brown
4 Enzo Lopes
5 Jo Shimoda
6 Kevin Moranz
7 Justin Starling
8 Luke Neese
9 Curren Thurman
10 Lorenzo Locurcio
11 Jeremy Hand
12 James Decotis
13 John Short
14 Cedric Soubeyras
15 Richard Jackson
16 Travis Sewell
17 Grant Harlan
18 Tristan Lane
19 Dustin Winter
20 Kobe Heffner
250 HEAT 2
RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton had a good battle in the early laps of heat 2. Sexton took over on the third lap and took it home, leaving RJ to deal with Jordon Smith, The two of them went back and forth, but eventually, Smith captured the runner up position. The final spot went to Jalek Swoll.
1 Chase Sexton
2 Jordon Smith
3 RJ Hampshire
4 Nick Gaines
5 Garrett Marchbanks
6 Joshua Hill
7 Jordan Bailey
8 Hunter Sayles
9 Jalek Swoll
10 Justin Thompson
11 Cody Vanbuskirk
12 Lance Kobusch
13 Carter Halpain
14 Tj Albright
15 Bobby Piazza
16 Brock Papi
17 Carter Stephenson
18 Ezra Hastings
19 Zane Merrett
20 Jerry Robin
LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
Grant Harlan got the start in the LCQ and was looking good–he was actually the last man to get into the night show. After a few laps, Lance Kobusch, Cedric Soubeyras and Jimmy Decotis were in the next three spots, and that’s how they finished.
1 Grant Harlan
2 Lance Kobusch
3 Cedric Soubeyras
4 James Decotis
5 Jeremy Hand
6 Tristan Lane
7 Jerry Robin
8 Brock Papi
9 Richard Jackson
10 Zane Merrett
11 Justin Thompson
12 Carter Stephenson
13 Cody Vanbuskirk
14 Ezra Hastings
15 Carter Halpain
16 Dustin Winter
17 Bobby Piazza
18 Lorenzo Locurcio
19 Travis Sewell
20 John Short
21 Tj Albright
22 Kobe Heffner
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Chase Sexton 50.406
2 Shane McElrath 51.043
3 RJ Hampshire 51.835
4 Pierce Brown 51.948
5 Garrett Marchbanks 51.955
6 Jeremy Martin 51.988
7 Jordon Smith 52.205
8 James Decotis 52.227
9 Nick Gaines 52.391
10 Cedric Soubeyras 52.626
11 Joshua Hill 52.689
12 Enzo Lopes 52.740
13 Jalek Swoll 52.833
14 Jo Shimoda 52.886
15 Jordan Bailey 52.907
16 Justin Starling 52.941
17 Jerry Robin 53.027
18 Jeremy Hand 53.072
19 Hunter Sayles 53.358
20 John Short 53.375
21 Carter Halpain 53.458
22 Dustin Winter 53.514
23 Lance Kobusch 53.524
24 Curren Thurman 53.527
25 Zane Merrett 53.563
26 Kevin Moranz 53.634
27 Justin Thompson 53.666
28 Travis Sewell 53.745
29 Ezra Hastings 53.810
30 Luke Neese 53.867
31 Tj Albright 54.031
32 Lorenzo Locurcio 54.053
33 Carter Stephenson 54.055
34 Richard Jackson 54.070
35 Cody Vanbuskirk 54.264
36 Tristan Lane 54.336
37 Bobby Piazza 54.387
38 Kobe Heffner 54.501
39 Brock Papi 54.607
40 Grant Harlan 54.696
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Kyle Dillin 54.937
42 Brice Klippel 55.036
43 Chad Saultz 55.076
44 Dillon Cloyed 55.133
45 Wilson Fleming 55.202
46 Isaac Teasdale 56.184
47 Colton Eigenmann 56.237
48 Jamison DuClos 56.332
49 Guillaume St-Cyr 56.504
50 Hayden Hefner 56.536
51 Kameron Barboa 56.756
52 Maxwell Sanford 56.831
53 Wristin Grigg 57.000
54 Vincent Murphy 59.924
55 Brady Gilmore 1:00.347
