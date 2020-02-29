2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS: 250 QUALIFYING

Chase Sexton is coming alive as the 2020 Monster Endergy Supercross season reaches the halfway point in Atlanta, Georgia. After securing the win in the 250 East Triple Crown event last week in Arlington, Texas, he came into Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta looking good. He captured the fastest qualifying time, then won his heat over Kawasaki’s Jordon Smith and Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire. His most fierce comptition will likely come from heat one, where Jeremy Martin scored the win over round one winner Shane McElrath. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.

250 HEAT 1

Jeremy Martin and Japan’s pride Jo Shimoda jumped into the lead quickly in heat one while Shane McElrath was around fifth. Within two laps, McElrath was in second, but by that time, Martin was already a few seconds out front. In the short 9-lapper, McElrath made progress, but it wasn’t enough . The final qualifying sport went to Curren Thurman.

250 EAST HEAT 1

1 Jeremy Martin

2 Shane McElrath

3 Pierce Brown

4 Enzo Lopes

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Kevin Moranz

7 Justin Starling

8 Luke Neese

9 Curren Thurman

10 Lorenzo Locurcio

11 Jeremy Hand

12 James Decotis

13 John Short

14 Cedric Soubeyras

15 Richard Jackson

16 Travis Sewell

17 Grant Harlan

18 Tristan Lane

19 Dustin Winter

20 Kobe Heffner

250 HEAT 2

RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton had a good battle in the early laps of heat 2. Sexton took over on the third lap and took it home, leaving RJ to deal with Jordon Smith, The two of them went back and forth, but eventually, Smith captured the runner up position. The final spot went to Jalek Swoll.

250 EAST HEAT 2

1 Chase Sexton

2 Jordon Smith

3 RJ Hampshire

4 Nick Gaines

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Joshua Hill

7 Jordan Bailey

8 Hunter Sayles

9 Jalek Swoll

10 Justin Thompson

11 Cody Vanbuskirk

12 Lance Kobusch

13 Carter Halpain

14 Tj Albright

15 Bobby Piazza

16 Brock Papi

17 Carter Stephenson

18 Ezra Hastings

19 Zane Merrett

20 Jerry Robin

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Grant Harlan got the start in the LCQ and was looking good–he was actually the last man to get into the night show. After a few laps, Lance Kobusch, Cedric Soubeyras and Jimmy Decotis were in the next three spots, and that’s how they finished.

1 Grant Harlan

2 Lance Kobusch

3 Cedric Soubeyras

4 James Decotis

5 Jeremy Hand

6 Tristan Lane

7 Jerry Robin

8 Brock Papi

9 Richard Jackson

10 Zane Merrett

11 Justin Thompson

12 Carter Stephenson

13 Cody Vanbuskirk

14 Ezra Hastings

15 Carter Halpain

16 Dustin Winter

17 Bobby Piazza

18 Lorenzo Locurcio

19 Travis Sewell

20 John Short

21 Tj Albright

22 Kobe Heffner

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Chase Sexton 50.406

2 Shane McElrath 51.043

3 RJ Hampshire 51.835

4 Pierce Brown 51.948

5 Garrett Marchbanks 51.955

6 Jeremy Martin 51.988

7 Jordon Smith 52.205

8 James Decotis 52.227

9 Nick Gaines 52.391

10 Cedric Soubeyras 52.626

11 Joshua Hill 52.689

12 Enzo Lopes 52.740

13 Jalek Swoll 52.833

14 Jo Shimoda 52.886

15 Jordan Bailey 52.907

16 Justin Starling 52.941

17 Jerry Robin 53.027

18 Jeremy Hand 53.072

19 Hunter Sayles 53.358

20 John Short 53.375

21 Carter Halpain 53.458

22 Dustin Winter 53.514

23 Lance Kobusch 53.524

24 Curren Thurman 53.527

25 Zane Merrett 53.563

26 Kevin Moranz 53.634

27 Justin Thompson 53.666

28 Travis Sewell 53.745

29 Ezra Hastings 53.810

30 Luke Neese 53.867

31 Tj Albright 54.031

32 Lorenzo Locurcio 54.053

33 Carter Stephenson 54.055

34 Richard Jackson 54.070

35 Cody Vanbuskirk 54.264

36 Tristan Lane 54.336

37 Bobby Piazza 54.387

38 Kobe Heffner 54.501

39 Brock Papi 54.607

40 Grant Harlan 54.696

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Kyle Dillin 54.937

42 Brice Klippel 55.036

43 Chad Saultz 55.076

44 Dillon Cloyed 55.133

45 Wilson Fleming 55.202

46 Isaac Teasdale 56.184

47 Colton Eigenmann 56.237

48 Jamison DuClos 56.332

49 Guillaume St-Cyr 56.504

50 Hayden Hefner 56.536

51 Kameron Barboa 56.756

52 Maxwell Sanford 56.831

53 Wristin Grigg 57.000

54 Vincent Murphy 59.924

55 Brady Gilmore 1:00.347