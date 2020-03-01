2020 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS, 250 EAST RESULTS

Chase Sexton came into the 2020 Atlanta Supercross with more speed and confidence than ever before. He was co-holder of the red number plate of the points leader when he arrived, but he had it all to himself by the end of the night. After setting the fastest qualifying time, he won his heat and then took the main cleanly. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.

250 HEAT 1

Jeremy Martin and Japan’s pride Jo Shimoda jumped into the lead quickly in heat one while Shane McElrath was around fifth. Within two laps, McElrath was in second, but by that time, Martin was already a few seconds out front. In the short 9-lapper, McElrath made progress, but it wasn’t enough. The final qualifying sport went to Curren Thurman.

1 Jeremy Martin

2 Shane McElrath

3 Pierce Brown

4 Enzo Lopes

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Kevin Moranz

7 Justin Starling

8 Luke Neese

9 Curren Thurman

10 Lorenzo Locurcio

11 Jeremy Hand

12 James Decotis

13 John Short

14 Cedric Soubeyras

15 Richard Jackson

16 Travis Sewell

17 Grant Harlan

18 Tristan Lane

19 Dustin Winter

20 Kobe Heffner

250 HEAT 2

RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton had a good battle in the early laps of heat 2. Sexton took over on the third lap and took it home, leaving RJ to deal with Jordon Smith. The two of them went back and forth, but eventually, Smith captured the runner-up position. The final transfer spot went to Jalek Swoll.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Jordon Smith

3 RJ Hampshire

4 Nick Gaines

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Joshua Hill

7 Jordan Bailey

8 Hunter Sayles

9 Jalek Swoll

10 Justin Thompson

11 Cody Vanbuskirk

12 Lance Kobusch

13 Carter Halpain

14 Tj Albright

15 Bobby Piazza

16 Brock Papi

17 Carter Stephenson

18 Ezra Hastings

19 Zane Merrett

20 Jerry Robin

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Grant Harlan got the start in the LCQ and was looking good–he was actually the last man to get into the night show. After a few laps, Lance Kobusch, Cedric Soubeyras and Jimmy Decotis were in the next three spots, and that’s how they finished.

1 Grant Harlan

2 Lance Kobusch

3 Cedric Soubeyras

4 James Decotis

5 Jeremy Hand

6 Tristan Lane

7 Jerry Robin

8 Brock Papi

9 Richard Jackson

10 Zane Merrett

11 Justin Thompson

12 Carter Stephenson

13 Cody Vanbuskirk

14 Ezra Hastings

15 Carter Halpain

16 Dustin Winter

17 Bobby Piazza

18 Lorenzo Locurcio

19 Travis Sewell

20 John Short

21 Tj Albright

22 Kobe Heffner

250 MAIN EVENT

RJ Hampshire got the start, but Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath were close behind him. Jeremy Martin and Jordon Smith were close as well, so all the big guns were up front for the main. McElrath passed Sexton on the third laps, but Sexton came right back in the split lane and passed him back. Then Sexton found a little more speed and closed in on Hampshire. Sexton spent about half the race without making a real move, then picked his spot and bumped Hampshire out of the lead. Hampshire almost lost it a few laps later, but managed to stay upright without losing a spot. Martin wasn’t as lucky. In the same spot, Martin crashed out, dropping to 16th. As the race went on, McElrath could do nothing to get around Hampshire, while Sexton pulled farther away. Smith was all alone in fourth, while Marchbanks and Shimoda were avout 10 seconds farther back in fifth sixth. With two laps to go Shimoda moved past Marchbanks, who slowed dramatically with some sort of issue. Sexton won with more tha five seconds over Hampshire and McElrath.

1 Chase Sexton

2 RJ Hampshire

3 Shane McElrath

4 Jordon Smith

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Enzo Lopes

7 Garrett Marchbanks

8 Nick Gaines

9 Jalek Swoll

10 Joshua Hill

11 Cedric Soubeyras

12 Jordan Bailey

13 James Decotis

14 Kevin Moranz

15 Hunter Sayles

16 Justin Starling

17 Pierce Brown

18 Grant Harlan

19 Jeremy Martin

20 Luke Neese

21 Curren Thurman

22 Lance Kobusch