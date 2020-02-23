2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 TRIPLE CROWN

The Monster Energy Supercross season picked up outside of Dallas at Arlington, Texas with a new points leader. Eli Tomac got to wear the red plate for only the fourth time in his career as they lined up for the Triple Crown, where the riders would face off for three main events. By the end of the nigh, Tomac’s hopes of keeping that point lead improved dramatically. Not only did he win the overall, but Adam Cianciarulo suffered a crash in practice and broke his collarbone, then Cooper Webb crashed in the same spot in the second Main event. Webb would not be able to start the final race. For extended coverage of the 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.

450 MAIN EVENT ONE

Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb both went into the first turn side by side with Webb coming out ahead. Roczen passed them both within a lap to take the lead. Fast qualifier Justin Hill went down on the first lap while Eli Tomac was buried way back in the pack. Roczen pulled away quickly with Webb second, Jason Anderson third, Justin Brayton fourth, Martin Davalos fifth and Zach Osborne sixth. It took about three laps for Tomac to break into the top 10. Davalos and Justin Barcia both passed Brayton, but after that the pack settled down. As the race progressed, Webb couldn’t make up any ground on Roczen. Tomac spent most of the race behind Malcolm Stewart in ninth, but finally got past as the race came into its second half. Davalos then went down and within another lap, Tomac was in sixth behind Brayton and Barcia. Then Brayton went down in the whoops, giving Tomac yet another spot. In the final laps, the order was set with Roczen 3 seconds ahead of Webb, Anderson, Barcia, Tomac and Justin Hill, who made an amazing come back after his first-lap crash.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Cooper Webb

3 Jason Anderson

4 Justin Barcia

5 Eli Tomac

6 Justin Hill

7 Zach Osborne

8 Malcolm Stewart

9 Aaron Plessinger

10 Blake Baggett

11 Martin Davalos

12 Vince Friese

13 Dean Wilson

14 Chad Reed

15 Justin Brayton

16 Tyler Bowers

17 Kyle Cunningham

18 Ryan Breece

19 Kyle Chisholm

20 James Weeks

21 Ronnie Stewart

22 Broc Tickle

450 MAIN EVENT TWO

Blake Baggett got a great start, but Eli Tomac had him within a lap. Malcolm Stewart was right there, as well. Almost immediately, Tomac began to squirt away. Roczen was in ninth and Webb was 10th . Justin Hill got past his teammate Stewart, while Jason Anderson watched from fifth. Soon, he passed Stewart for fourth. Within the next few laps, Webb was moving forward and Roczen was going the other way, getting passed by Justin Barcia in 10th. Up front, Tomac had a solid 5-second lead while Anderson moved past Baggett for second. In the middle of the race, it looked like Webb was the only one moving forward. He passed Stewart for fifth, then closed on Baggett–who promptly fell down. Just like that, Webb was closing on Justin Hill for a podium spot. With two laps to go, however, Webb suffered a horrendous endo, landing hard on the cement. It was almost the same sport where Adam Cianciarulo broke his collarbone earlier in the night. Tomac won over Anderson, Hill and Osborne.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Jason Anderson

3 Justin Hill

4 Zach Osborne

5 Justin Barcia

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Ken Roczen

8 Blake Baggett

9 Dean Wilson

10 Aaron Plessinger

11 Vince Friese

12 Chad Reed

13 Kyle Chisholm

14 Tyler Bowers

15 Ryan Breece

16 James Weeks

17 Cooper Webb

18 Ronnie Stewart

19 Kyle Cunningham

20 Martin Davalos

21 Justin Brayton

22 Broc Tickle

450 MAIN EVENT THREE

Eli Tomac’s stock went up dramatically as they lined up for what would be an epic third main event. Not only was Adam Cianciarulo out after a practice crash, but Cooper Webb also was out following his crash in the second Main. Tomac’s biggest problem for the night was Jason Anderson, who was slightly ahead for the night’s overall tally. Zach Osborne and Blake Baggett were 1-2 at the start, with Anderson third. Tomac’s start was typically mid-pack. Anderson passed Baggett on the second lap and set out after Osborne. Roczen soon moved into third. Before long, Tomac was up to fifth. Then Baggett went down, giving him another spot. That set the order for the next few laps, with Osborne having one of his best rides all year. Justin Barcia, Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger and Vince Friese followed at a distance. Anderson passed Osborne for the lead at the halfway mark. Shortly afterward, Tomac and Roczen started banging bars for third, passing each other several times. Tomac was riding aggressively, passing Roczen , then passing Osborne on back-to-back laps. With three minutes left in the race, Tomac passed Anderson. A lap later Roczen also passed Anderson, but then immediately lost the position. On the final lap, Anderson went down in the whoops, giving second place once and for all to Roczen.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Ken Roczen

3 Zach Osborne

4 Justin Barcia

5 Jason Anderson

6 Dean Wilson

7 Aaron Plessinger

8 Justin Hill

9 Malcolm Stewart

10 Vince Friese

11 Ryan Breece

12 Kyle Chisholm

13 Blake Baggett

14 Tyler Bowers

15 Kyle Cunningham

16 Chad Reed

17 James Weeks

18 Ronnie Stewart

19 Martin Davalos

20 Cooper Webb

21 Justin Brayton

22 Broc Tickle

OVERALL

1 Eli Tomac

2 Ken Roczen

3 Jason Anderson

4 Justin Barcia

5 Zach Osborne

6 Justin Hill

7 Malcolm Stewart

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Dean Wilson

10 Blake Baggett

11 Vince Friese

12 Cooper Webb

13 Chad Reed

14 Ryan Breece

15 Kyle Chisholm

16 Tyler Bowers

17 Martin Davalos

18 Kyle Cunningham

19 James Weeks

20 Ronnie Stewart

21 Justin Brayton

22 Broc Tickle