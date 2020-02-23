2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 EAST TO SEXTON

Chase Sexton got even with Shane McElrath as the 250 East riders rolled into AT&T Stadium just west of Dallas, Texas for round two of their series within the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. All eyes were on the two of them after they went 1-2 at Tampa last weekend. This was a Triple crown event. That means the 22 top riders were prequalified earlier in the day before three separate main events. When it was all over, RJ Hampshire, Sexton and McElrath had wins, but it was Sexton with the overall. He would also become the co-owner of the red number plate of the points leader.

250 EAST MAIN EVENT ONE

Chase Sexton swapped bikes just before the start of the first main. Then it was Jordon Smith who pulled the holeshot, only to be passed by RJ Hampshire quickly. Sexton was in third and Shane McElrath was buried in the pack. Hampshire pulled a few bike lengths ahead, and Sexton soon passed Smith while Jeremy Martin watched from fourth place. After a couple of laps, McElrath was up to sixth. At the halfway point, Sexton passed Hampshire for the lead, but then Hampshire came back hard and Sexton hit the ground. He picked it up only to be passed by McElrath for fourth. Both McElrath and Sexton passed Martin as the race came into its final laps. The two of them were racing hard and not leaving much room as they closed on Smith. McElrath bumped Smith off the track and moved into second place, but then Sexton passed them both a lap later. On the final lap Smith had his hands full with Martin, who closed the door again and again. Hampshire won the race with a few seconds over Sexton, McEltath, Smith and Martin.

1 RJ Hampshire

2 Chase Sexton

3 Shane McElrath

4 Jordon Smith

5 Jeremy Martin

6 Garrett Marchbanks

7 Joey Crown

8 Enzo Lopes

9 Joshua Hill

10 Jalek Swoll

11 Jace Owen

12 John Short

13 Jordan Bailey

14 Jo Shimoda

15 Dustin Winter

16 Lorenzo Locurcio

17 Curren Thurman

18 Richard Jackson

19 Wilson Fleming

20 Isaac Teasdale

21 Kevin Moranz

22 Kyle Peters

250 MAIN EVENT TWO

Josh Hill got the holeshot with Chase Sexton in second. Shane McElrath was mid-pack while Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire were at the tail end of the entire pack. Within a lap, Sexton got into the lead and McElrath was up to fifth, going back and forth with Garrett Marchbanks. Joey Crown moved up into second past Hill, while Sexton pulled away. By mid race, McElrath was up to third behind Joey Crown. Jordon Smith had made up a lot of time, but tangled with Jason Owen and they both went down. That gave RJ Hampshire a boost into eighth. Soon, McElrath was second, but Sexton had a 10 second lead by that time. Crown then had his hands full with Jeremy Martin, who soon moved into third. In the final laps, McElrath could do nothing to reel in Sexton, who eventually took an easy win. Martin was third ahead of Marchbanks and Crown. Hampshire passed Hill at the line for sixth.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Shane McElrath

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Garrett Marchbanks

5 Joey Crown

6 RJ Hampshire

7 Joshua Hill

8 Enzo Lopes

9 John Short

10 Jo Shimoda

11 Jordan Bailey

12 Jalek Swoll

13 Dustin Winter

14 Kevin Moranz

15 Curren Thurman

16 Richard Jackson

17 Lorenzo Locurcio

18 Isaac Teasdale

19 Wilson Fleming

20 Jordon Smith

21 Jace Owen

22 Kyle Peters

250 MAIN EVENT THREE

It was looking good for Chase Sexton as they lined up for the third main event. He didn’t have to win, but he couldn’t allow another rider between McElrath and himself. McElrath got the start with Sexton right on his tail. Enzo Lopes was third head of RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Jeremy Martin and Joey Crown. Smith got up into third on the third lap. Martin also got past Lopes. Hampshire then knocked down Smith and took over third. In the next few laps, Sexton did what he had to do, staying close to McElrath and pulling away from Hampshire. Martin was all alone in fourth for most of the race, with Garrett Marchbanks moving up to fifth.

1 Shane McElrath

2 Chase Sexton

3 RJ Hampshire

4 Jeremy Martin

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Joshua Hill

7 Enzo Lopes

8 Jo Shimoda

9 Jalek Swoll

10 Joey Crown

11 Lorenzo Locurcio

12 Jordan Bailey

13 Curren Thurman

14 Jordon Smith

15 John Short

16 Richard Jackson

17 Isaac Teasdale

18 Dustin Winter

19 Kevin Moranz

20 Wilson Fleming

21 Jace Owen

22 Kyle Peters

OVERALL

1 Chase Sexton

2 Shane McElrath

3 RJ Hampshire

4 Jeremy Martin

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Joshua Hill

7 Joey Crown

8 Enzo Lopes

9 Jalek Swoll

10 Jo Shimoda

11 Jordan Bailey

12 John Short

13 Jordon Smith

14 Lorenzo Locurcio

15 Curren Thurman

16 Dustin Winter

17 Richard Jackson

18 Jace Owen

19 Kevin Moranz

20 Isaac Teasdale

21 Wilson Fleming

22 Kyle Peters