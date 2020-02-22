2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS, 450 QUALIFYING

Eli Tomac got off the plane in Dallas, Texas ready to show off the red numberplate of the points leader in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. After last week, he now holds a narrow point advantage over Ken Roczen. Round eight of the series is held in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This will be a Triple Crown format, which means that the night show will feature three main events, with no heats and no Last Chance Qualifier. All that will be held before the stadium fills in. In the first session, Justin Hill was the fastest man, while Adam Cianciarulo–the man who has set the fastest time in all the previous rounds–hit the ground. He had already set a decent time, good enough for fifth. For extended coverage of thew 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.
450 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Justin Hill 46.703
2 Jason Anderson 46.787
3 Eli Tomac 46.852
4 Ken Roczen 47.124
5 Adam Cianciarulo 47.252
6 Martin Davalos 47.266
7 Malcolm Stewart 47.368
8 Cooper Webb 47.566
9 Justin Barcia 47.662
10 Zach Osborne 47.811
11 Dean Wilson 47.856
12 Justin Brayton 47.969
13 Aaron Plessinger 48.190
14 Chad Reed 48.301
15 Blake Baggett 48.486
16 Broc Tickle 48.739
17 Vince Friese 49.188
18 Tyler Bowers 49.224
19 Adam Enticknap 49.523
20 Kyle Chisholm 49.741
21 Kyle Cunningham 49.786
22 Alex Ray 50.383
450 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 James Weeks 49.095
2 Cade Autenrieth 49.515
3 Nick Schmidt 49.919
4 Daniel Herrlein 50.137
5 Ryan Breece 50.249
6 Joshua Cartwright 50.607
7 Henry Miller 50.704
8 Aj Catanzaro 51.057
9 Logan Karnow 51.118
10 Cade Clason 51.178
11 Joan Cros 51.241
12 Theodore Pauli 51.627
13 Jared Lesher 51.652
14 Ronnie Stewart 51.686
15 Cheyenne Harmon 52.269
16 Scotty Wennerstrom 52.504
17 Deven Raper 52.543
18 Josh Greco 52.662
19 Ben Lamay 53.394
20 Alexander Nagy 53.522
21 Tevin Tapia 53.636
22 Robert Fitch 54.719
