2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS, 450 QUALIFYING

Eli Tomac got off the plane in Dallas, Texas ready to show off the red numberplate of the points leader in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. After last week, he now holds a narrow point advantage over Ken Roczen. Round eight of the series is held in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This will be a Triple Crown format, which means that the night show will feature three main events, with no heats and no Last Chance Qualifier. All that will be held before the stadium fills in. In the first session, Justin Hill was the fastest man, while Adam Cianciarulo–the man who has set the fastest time in all the previous rounds–hit the ground. He had already set a decent time, good enough for fifth. For extended coverage of thew 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.

450 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Justin Hill 46.703

2 Jason Anderson 46.787

3 Eli Tomac 46.852

4 Ken Roczen 47.124

5 Adam Cianciarulo 47.252

6 Martin Davalos 47.266

7 Malcolm Stewart 47.368

8 Cooper Webb 47.566

9 Justin Barcia 47.662

10 Zach Osborne 47.811

11 Dean Wilson 47.856

12 Justin Brayton 47.969

13 Aaron Plessinger 48.190

14 Chad Reed 48.301

15 Blake Baggett 48.486

16 Broc Tickle 48.739

17 Vince Friese 49.188

18 Tyler Bowers 49.224

19 Adam Enticknap 49.523

20 Kyle Chisholm 49.741

21 Kyle Cunningham 49.786

22 Alex Ray 50.383

450 GROUP B, SESSION 1

1 James Weeks 49.095

2 Cade Autenrieth 49.515

3 Nick Schmidt 49.919

4 Daniel Herrlein 50.137

5 Ryan Breece 50.249

6 Joshua Cartwright 50.607

7 Henry Miller 50.704

8 Aj Catanzaro 51.057

9 Logan Karnow 51.118

10 Cade Clason 51.178

11 Joan Cros 51.241

12 Theodore Pauli 51.627

13 Jared Lesher 51.652

14 Ronnie Stewart 51.686

15 Cheyenne Harmon 52.269

16 Scotty Wennerstrom 52.504

17 Deven Raper 52.543

18 Josh Greco 52.662

19 Ben Lamay 53.394

20 Alexander Nagy 53.522

21 Tevin Tapia 53.636

22 Robert Fitch 54.719