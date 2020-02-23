2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS 250 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Chase Sexton won one of the three main events in the Triple Crown at the Arlington Supercross near Dallas. That was all it took to take the overall and become the co-holder of the coveted red number plate of the points leader in the 250 East division of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. For extended coverage of the 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.

