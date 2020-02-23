2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS 250 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Chase Sexton won one of the three main events in the Triple Crown at the Arlington Supercross near Dallas. That was all it took to take the overall and become the co-holder of the coveted red number plate of the points leader in the 250 East division of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. For extended coverage of the 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- ADAM CIANCIARULO BREAKS COLLARBONE IN TEXAS
- HUSQVARNA TX300 KING OF THE MOTOS PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2002 HONDA CR250R WRENCH RABBIT PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 NGPC ROUND TWO PRO RESULTS: THE DOMINATION CONTINUES
- GARY SUTHERLIN OUT WITH INJURY: POSSIBLE BROKEN ARM
- CODY WEBB RETURNS THIS WEEKEND
- US ARMED FORCES LIMITED EDITION ALPINESTARS GEAR ANNOUNCED
- 1997 HONDA CR500 CARSON BROWN PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- REVLIMITER EXTREME ENDURO SHERCO 300 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 6D HELMETS AND CANVAS MX ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
Comments are closed.