2020 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS: 250 QUALIFYING

The Supercross entourage landed at Dallas, Texas this week, ready to pick up after last week’s duel in Tampa. AT&T Stadium in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas is hosting the second round of the 2020 250 Eastern Regional Supercross Championship. This is a Triple Crown Format, which means that qualifying is particularly important. There are no heats, and the last chance qualifier takes place before the night show begins. In the first practice session, last week’s winner Shane McElrath was the fastest man on his Star Racing Yamaha, with RJ Hampshire less than a 10th of a second back.

250 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Shane McElrath 46.969

2 Rj Hampshire 47.006

3 Chase Sexton 47.175

4 Jeremy Martin 47.284

5 Jordon Smith 48.215

6 Garrett Marchbanks 49.113

7 Isaac Teasdale 49.188

8 Jo Shimoda 49.453

9 Enzo Lopes 49.481

10 Joshua Hill 49.514

11 Nick Gaines 49.633

12 Jace Owen 49.714

13 John Short 49.848

14 Kyle Peters 49.959

15 Joey Crown 50.019

16 Justin Starling 50.128

17 Jerry Robin 50.828

18 Curren Thurman 50.905

19 Hunter Sayles 50.913

250 GROUP B, SESSION 1

1 Jalek Swoll 49.742

2 Lorenzo Locurcio 50.029

3 Lane Shaw 50.347

4 Chase Marquier 50.399

5 Kevin Moranz 50.735

6 Tj Albright 51.094

7 Zane Merrett 51.439

8 Cody Vanbuskirk 51.576

9 Dustin Winter 51.897

10 Justin Thompson 51.898

11 Carter Halpain 52.058

12 Kyle Swanson 52.119

13 Tristan Lane 52.147

14 Brice Klippel 52.414

15 Luke Neese 52.467

16 Carter Gordon 53.854

250 GROUP C, SESSION 1

1 Wilson Fleming 50.707

2 Darian Sanayei 50.847

3 Richard Jackson 51.542

4 Hardy Munoz 51.781

5 Bradley Lionnet 52.359

6 Ezra Hastings 52.858

7 Parker Fleming 53.036

8 Carter Stephenson 53.333

9 Chad Saultz 54.750

10 Guillaume St-Cyr 54.773

11 Jamison DuClos 55.745

12 Colton Eigenmann 56.572

13 Kameron Barboa 56.730

14 Aaron Leininger 57.140

15 Ryan Peters 58.127

16 Kobe Heffner 1:03.817

17 Brandon Marley 1:08.462