2020 ANAHEIM 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING–UPDATED
AMA Supercross returned to Angel Stadium in Anaheim this weekend for round three of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series. The 250 class still is anyone’s series, with Justin Cooper and Austin Forkner splitting the first two races. Defending 250W Champion Dylan Ferrandis fell in St. Louis after scoring well in Anaheim 1, but he clearly shook that off and earned the fastest time in the first qualifying session at A2. Jett Lawrence had already proven that he’s for real in St. Louis by closing in on Forkner until he landed on a Tuff Block and bent his brake lever. He backed up that performance with the second fastest time in session one at Anaheim this week. In session two, Forkner set a hot lap that was two-tenths quicker than Lawrence’s best, but both were again topped by Ferrandis. For extended coverage of the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.
250W HEAT 1
Heat one saw Austin Forkner get the start with Mitchell Oldenburg second. Justin Cooper was absolutely buried, but he made some good passes on the first lap to come out in sixth. Forkner immediately stretched it out and Alex Martin went down in the whoops on the second lap. Cooper was up to third by the halfway mark, but by that time, Forkner was gone and it would take several laps to catch Oldenburg. Cheyenne Harmon and Brandon Hartranft were battling for the next spot with Aaron Tanti, Derek Drake, Ludo Macler and Lorenzo Camporese in the remaining transfer positions. It ended with Forkner winning easily, Oldenburg second ahead of Cooper. Camporese got the final transfer spot.
1 Austin Forkner
2 Mitchell Oldenburg
3 Justin Cooper
4 Brandon Hartranft
5 Derek Drake
6 Cheyenne Harmon
7 Aaron Tanti
8 Ludovic Macler
9 Lorenzo Camporese
10 Taiki Koga
11 Mathias Jorgensen
12 Luke Clout
13 Brian Marty
14 Xylian Ramella
15 Blaine Silveira
16 Corbin Hayes
17 Dawson Newby
18 Todd Bannister
19 Alex Martin
20 Kordel Caro
250W HEAT 2
Christian Craig got the holeshot with Michael Mosiman second. Dylan Ferrandis navigated around some first turn chaos to come up with 10th behind Jett Lawrence. On the second lap, Mosiman bobbled and Jacob Hayes moved up to second. It wasn’t long before Lawrence and Ferrandis passed their way to to second and third, but they had already given Craig an 8-second lead. In the remaining laps, that lead would shrink somewhat, but it was still a wire-to-wire win for Craig. Lawrence and Ferrandis followed with a big gap back to Hayes. Logan Karnow transferred, but Michael Mosiman would have to go to the LCQ.
1 Christian Craig
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Dylan Ferrandis
4 Jacob Hayes
5 Carson Brown
6 Killian Auberson
7 Jay Wilson
8 Martin Castelo
9 Logan Karnow
10 Michael Mosiman
11 Devin Harriman
12 Robbie Wageman
13 RJ Wageman
14 Mitchell Gifford
15 Deegan Vonlossberg
16 Hunter Schlosser
17 Chance Blackburn
18 Wyatt Lyonsmith
19 Chase Felong
20 Chris Howell
250 LCQ
The 250 Last Chance Qualifier was loaded between Michael Mosiman and Alex Martin. Mosiman got the start, was passed by Martin, but then he came back, taking the lead on the second lap. Mosiman pulled a small gap with Luke Clout third, while Robby Wageman and Mathias Jorgensen battling for the fourth and final transfer spot. Mosiman won with Martin, Clout and Wageman also going to the main.
1 Michael Mosiman
2 Alex Martin
3 Luke Clout
4 Robbie Wageman
5 Mathias Jorgensen
6 Devin Harriman
7 Brian Marty
8 Deegan Vonlossberg
9 RJ Wageman
10 Xylian Ramella
11 Corbin Hayes
12 Mitchell Gifford
13 Blaine Silveira
14 Chance Blackburn
15 Wyatt Lyonsmith
16 Dawson Newby
17 Chris Howell
18 Hunter Schlosser
19 Todd Bannister
20 Kordel Caro
21 Taiki Koga
22 Chase Felong
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Dylan Ferrandis 52.801
2 Austin Forkner 53.053
3 Jett Lawrence 53.251
4 Justin Cooper 53.727
5 Christian Craig 53.778
6 Brandon Hartranft 54.033
7 Michael Mosiman 54.244
8 Alex Martin 54.300
9 Jacob Hayes 54.759
10 Mitchell Oldenburg 54.984
11 Carson Brown 55.513
12 Luke Clout 55.741
13 Killian Auberson 55.985
14 Derek Drake 56.182
15 Logan Karnow 56.219
16 Aaron Tanti 56.470
17 Jay Wilson 56.999
18 Cheyenne Harmon 57.157
19 Robbie Wageman 57.240
20 Taiki Koga 57.359
21 Martin Castelo 57.778
22 Ludovic Macler 57.914
23 Devin Harriman 57.990
24 Mathias Jorgensen 58.299
25 Deegan Vonlossberg 58.470
26 Brian Marty 58.522
27 Chris Howell 58.879
28 Xylian Ramella 59.005
29 Chase Felong 59.465
30 Lorenzo Camporese 59.517
31 RJ Wageman 59.556
32 Corbin Hayes 59.635
33 Mitchell Gifford 59.814
34 Kordel Caro 1:00.089
35 Chance Blackburn 1:00.099
36 Blaine Silveira 1:00.196
37 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:00.727
38 Todd Bannister 1:00.749
39 Hunter Schlosser 1:00.770
40 Dawson Newby 1:01.677
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Addison Emory 1:02.213
42 Niclas Hallafors 1:02.533
43 Mike Henderson 1:02.642
44 David Pulley 1:03.189
45 Geran Stapleton 2:28.108
250 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Dylan Ferrandis 53.020
2 Jett Lawrence 53.360
3 Austin Forkner 53.837
4 Christian Craig 54.443
5 Justin Cooper 54.725
6 Brandon Hartranft 54.935
7 Michael Mosiman 55.231
8 Mitchell Oldenburg 55.840
9 Luke Clout 55.951
10 Alex Martin 56.050
11 Jacob Hayes 56.401
12 Derek Drake 56.818
13 Killian Auberson 57.030
14 Aaron Tanti 57.346
15 Jay Wilson 57.702
16 Carson Brown 57.930
17 Martin Castelo 57.986
18 Robbie Wageman 58.415
GROUP B SESSION 1
1 Logan Karnow 57.903
2 Mathias Jorgensen 58.299
3 Cheyenne Harmon 58.585
4 Devin Harriman 59.055
5 Taiki Koga 59.070
6 Ludovic Macler 59.312
7 Chris Howell 59.591
8 Xylian Ramella 59.921
9 Chance Blackburn 1:00.279
10 RJ Wageman 1:00.317
11 Brian Marty 1:01.094
12 Lorenzo Camporese 1:01.287
13 Chase Felong 1:01.453
14 Todd Bannister 1:01.630
15 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:02.178
16 Addison Emory 1:02.293
17 Kordel Caro 1:02.877
18 Mitchell Gifford 1:03.317
19 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:03.546
20 Dawson Newby 1:04.711
GROUP C SESSION 1
1 Hunter Schlosser 1:00.904
2 Corbin Hayes 1:02.293
3 Blaine Silveira 1:02.493
4 Niclas Hallafors 1:04.985
5 David Pulley 1:05.579
6 Mike Henderson 1:06.495
7 Geran Stapleton 2:28.108
