2020 ANAHEIM 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING–UPDATED

AMA Supercross returned to Angel Stadium in Anaheim this weekend for round three of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series. The 250 class still is anyone’s series, with Justin Cooper and Austin Forkner splitting the first two races. Defending 250W Champion Dylan Ferrandis fell in St. Louis after scoring well in Anaheim 1, but he clearly shook that off and earned the fastest time in the first qualifying session at A2. Jett Lawrence had already proven that he’s for real in St. Louis by closing in on Forkner until he landed on a Tuff Block and bent his brake lever. He backed up that performance with the second fastest time in session one at Anaheim this week. In session two, Forkner set a hot lap that was two-tenths quicker than Lawrence’s best, but both were again topped by Ferrandis. For extended coverage of the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.

250W HEAT 1

Heat one saw Austin Forkner get the start with Mitchell Oldenburg second. Justin Cooper was absolutely buried, but he made some good passes on the first lap to come out in sixth. Forkner immediately stretched it out and Alex Martin went down in the whoops on the second lap. Cooper was up to third by the halfway mark, but by that time, Forkner was gone and it would take several laps to catch Oldenburg. Cheyenne Harmon and Brandon Hartranft were battling for the next spot with Aaron Tanti, Derek Drake, Ludo Macler and Lorenzo Camporese in the remaining transfer positions. It ended with Forkner winning easily, Oldenburg second ahead of Cooper. Camporese got the final transfer spot.

1 Austin Forkner

2 Mitchell Oldenburg

3 Justin Cooper

4 Brandon Hartranft

5 Derek Drake

6 Cheyenne Harmon

7 Aaron Tanti

8 Ludovic Macler

9 Lorenzo Camporese

10 Taiki Koga

11 Mathias Jorgensen

12 Luke Clout

13 Brian Marty

14 Xylian Ramella

15 Blaine Silveira

16 Corbin Hayes

17 Dawson Newby

18 Todd Bannister

19 Alex Martin

20 Kordel Caro

250W HEAT 2

Christian Craig got the holeshot with Michael Mosiman second. Dylan Ferrandis navigated around some first turn chaos to come up with 10th behind Jett Lawrence. On the second lap, Mosiman bobbled and Jacob Hayes moved up to second. It wasn’t long before Lawrence and Ferrandis passed their way to to second and third, but they had already given Craig an 8-second lead. In the remaining laps, that lead would shrink somewhat, but it was still a wire-to-wire win for Craig. Lawrence and Ferrandis followed with a big gap back to Hayes. Logan Karnow transferred, but Michael Mosiman would have to go to the LCQ.

1 Christian Craig

2 Jett Lawrence

3 Dylan Ferrandis

4 Jacob Hayes

5 Carson Brown

6 Killian Auberson

7 Jay Wilson

8 Martin Castelo

9 Logan Karnow

10 Michael Mosiman

11 Devin Harriman

12 Robbie Wageman

13 RJ Wageman

14 Mitchell Gifford

15 Deegan Vonlossberg

16 Hunter Schlosser

17 Chance Blackburn

18 Wyatt Lyonsmith

19 Chase Felong

20 Chris Howell

250 LCQ

The 250 Last Chance Qualifier was loaded between Michael Mosiman and Alex Martin. Mosiman got the start, was passed by Martin, but then he came back, taking the lead on the second lap. Mosiman pulled a small gap with Luke Clout third, while Robby Wageman and Mathias Jorgensen battling for the fourth and final transfer spot. Mosiman won with Martin, Clout and Wageman also going to the main.

1 Michael Mosiman

2 Alex Martin

3 Luke Clout

4 Robbie Wageman

5 Mathias Jorgensen

6 Devin Harriman

7 Brian Marty

8 Deegan Vonlossberg

9 RJ Wageman

10 Xylian Ramella

11 Corbin Hayes

12 Mitchell Gifford

13 Blaine Silveira

14 Chance Blackburn

15 Wyatt Lyonsmith

16 Dawson Newby

17 Chris Howell

18 Hunter Schlosser

19 Todd Bannister

20 Kordel Caro

21 Taiki Koga

22 Chase Felong

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Dylan Ferrandis 52.801

2 Austin Forkner 53.053

3 Jett Lawrence 53.251

4 Justin Cooper 53.727

5 Christian Craig 53.778

6 Brandon Hartranft 54.033

7 Michael Mosiman 54.244

8 Alex Martin 54.300

9 Jacob Hayes 54.759

10 Mitchell Oldenburg 54.984

11 Carson Brown 55.513

12 Luke Clout 55.741

13 Killian Auberson 55.985

14 Derek Drake 56.182

15 Logan Karnow 56.219

16 Aaron Tanti 56.470

17 Jay Wilson 56.999

18 Cheyenne Harmon 57.157

19 Robbie Wageman 57.240

20 Taiki Koga 57.359

21 Martin Castelo 57.778

22 Ludovic Macler 57.914

23 Devin Harriman 57.990

24 Mathias Jorgensen 58.299

25 Deegan Vonlossberg 58.470

26 Brian Marty 58.522

27 Chris Howell 58.879

28 Xylian Ramella 59.005

29 Chase Felong 59.465

30 Lorenzo Camporese 59.517

31 RJ Wageman 59.556

32 Corbin Hayes 59.635

33 Mitchell Gifford 59.814

34 Kordel Caro 1:00.089

35 Chance Blackburn 1:00.099

36 Blaine Silveira 1:00.196

37 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:00.727

38 Todd Bannister 1:00.749

39 Hunter Schlosser 1:00.770

40 Dawson Newby 1:01.677

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Addison Emory 1:02.213

42 Niclas Hallafors 1:02.533

43 Mike Henderson 1:02.642

44 David Pulley 1:03.189

45 Geran Stapleton 2:28.108

250 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Dylan Ferrandis 53.020

2 Jett Lawrence 53.360

3 Austin Forkner 53.837

4 Christian Craig 54.443

5 Justin Cooper 54.725

6 Brandon Hartranft 54.935

7 Michael Mosiman 55.231

8 Mitchell Oldenburg 55.840

9 Luke Clout 55.951

10 Alex Martin 56.050

11 Jacob Hayes 56.401

12 Derek Drake 56.818

13 Killian Auberson 57.030

14 Aaron Tanti 57.346

15 Jay Wilson 57.702

16 Carson Brown 57.930

17 Martin Castelo 57.986

18 Robbie Wageman 58.415

GROUP B SESSION 1

1 Logan Karnow 57.903

2 Mathias Jorgensen 58.299

3 Cheyenne Harmon 58.585

4 Devin Harriman 59.055

5 Taiki Koga 59.070

6 Ludovic Macler 59.312

7 Chris Howell 59.591

8 Xylian Ramella 59.921

9 Chance Blackburn 1:00.279

10 RJ Wageman 1:00.317

11 Brian Marty 1:01.094

12 Lorenzo Camporese 1:01.287

13 Chase Felong 1:01.453

14 Todd Bannister 1:01.630

15 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:02.178

16 Addison Emory 1:02.293

17 Kordel Caro 1:02.877

18 Mitchell Gifford 1:03.317

19 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:03.546

20 Dawson Newby 1:04.711

GROUP C SESSION 1

1 Hunter Schlosser 1:00.904

2 Corbin Hayes 1:02.293

3 Blaine Silveira 1:02.493

4 Niclas Hallafors 1:04.985

5 David Pulley 1:05.579

6 Mike Henderson 1:06.495

7 Geran Stapleton 2:28.108