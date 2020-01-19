2020 ANAHEIM 2 SUPERCROSS POST-RACE GALLERY

2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Highlight Video HERE

Round 3 of the 2020 Supercross season will be the final time we see Chad Reed race supercross in Angel Stadium . Chad has made a mark on the sport and the fans in California. Chad was able to capture wins and battle some of the fastest competitors in this stadium over his long career as a professional.

Cooper Webb with mechanic Carlos Rivera of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing getting ready to line up for the Heat Race.

The mayhem in the first rhythm section of a Supercross. Anything can happen and change the outcome of the race in the first few sections.

A lot of booing was heard in the stands during the podium ceremony for the 250 class. What are your thoughts on the pass with Christian Craig?

The 450 rookie Adam Cianciarulo on his Kawasaki KX450 in timed qualifying.

Justin will lose the red plate for roudn 4 but he is only a couple points behind Ken Roczen. It is going to be a long season.

Dean Wilson on the gas with his Rockstar Husqvarna FC450

Austin Forker had ups and down through the day. We know he will be back in Phoenix ready to fight again in the 250 Supercross class.