2020 ANAHEIM 2 RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING UPDATED
Angel Stadium in Anaheim played host to Monster Energy Supercross for the second time in the young 2020 season this weekend, and the 450 field is as thick as ever. Previous winners Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen are facing off again, but the men up front after all the qualifying was complete were once again the Kawasaki guys, just as we have seen in the previous rounds. Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac were the fastest on a track that had especially difficult whoop section. Martin Davalos was fastest in the first session, but dropped back to ninth when time ran out in session two. Davalos, who rode extremely in off-season Euro Supercrosses, has yet to show what he can do stateside in the 450 class. At A2, the Ecuadorian rider might change that. For extended coverage of 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.
450 HEAT 1
Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb were up front from the start of heat one. There was a pile up in the first turn that took out several riders including Justin Brayton. First Tomac was leading, then Webb was in front, then Tomac was in front again. Dean Wilson was a solid third ahead of Justin Barcia and Tyler Bowers. Before long, Brayton managed to get himself back up into a transfer spot with Chad Reed right behind him. Tomac stretched it out on every lap with Webb riding a lonely second place. Wilson, in the meantime, had his hands full with Barcia. In the later laps, most of the action was watching Brayton pick off a few more spots, eventually coming to a stop behind Benny Bloss in seventh. Tomac won, looking like his old self. On the final lap, Justin Hill passed Reed for the final transfer.
1 Eli Tomac
2 Cooper Webb
3 Dean Wilson
4 Justin Barcia
5 Tyler Bowers
6 Benny Bloss
7 Justin Brayton
8 Vince Friese
9 Justin Hill
10 Chad Reed
11 Ryan Breece
12 Kyle Cunningham
13 Adam Enticknap
14 Austin Politelli
15 John Short
16 Joshua Cartwright
17 Alexander Nagy
18 Josh Greco
19 Justin Starling
20 Aj Catanzaro
450 HEAT TWO
Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne were side by side through the first turn with Cianciarulo eventually taking over. Osborne then got bumped around and let Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Justin Bogle past. Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger were having a battle for sixth, with Stewart showing amazing speed in the whoops. Up front, Cianciarulo and Roczen were hammering each other for the lead, with Anderson slowly slipping back. Halfway through the race, Roczen took over but Cianciarulo didn’t give up. For a full lap, it was unclear which way it would go, but eventually Roczen began to open it up. While that was going on, Stewart was up solidly in fourth with Martin Davalos in fifth. Roczen won over Cianciarulo by two seconds.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Adam Cianciarulo
3 Jason Anderson
4 Malcolm Stewart
5 Martin Davalos
6 Blake Baggett
7 Aaron Plessinger
8 Justin Bogle
9 Zach Osborne
10 Chris Blose
11 Alex Ray
12 James Decotis
13 Jerry Robin
14 Jason Clermont
15 Curren Thurman
16 Deven Raper
17 Cade Autenrieth
18 Kyle Chisholm
19 Nick Schmidt
20 Cade Clason
450 LCQ
All eyes were on Chad Reed in the last chance qualifier, but it was Jason Clermont in front initially. Near the end of the fist lap Clermont went down and gave it to Ryan Breece. Reed got a poor start, but got up to second very quickly, and then he took the lead at the halfway point of the short race. Kyle Cunningham looked good in third until he fell with two laps to go. At the flag, it was Reed, Blose, Breece and Alex Ray. It would be Reed’s 252nd main event.
1 Chad Reed
2 Chris Blose
3 Ryan Breece
4 Alex Ray
5 Adam Enticknap
6 Cade Autenrieth
7 James Decotis
8 Kyle Cunningham
9 John Short
10 Deven Raper
11 Justin Starling
12 Curren Thurman
13 Austin Politelli
14 Alexander Nagy
15 Aj Catanzaro
16 Jason Clermont
17 Josh Greco
18 Nick Schmidt
19 Joshua Cartwright
20 Jerry Robin
21 Kyle Chisholm
22 Cade Clason
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Adam Cianciarulo 51.865
2 Eli Tomac 51.934
3 Ken Roczen 52.217
4 Dean Wilson 52.295
5 Jason Anderson 52.601
6 Cooper Webb 52.609
7 Malcolm Stewart 52.627
8 Justin Hill 52.700
9 Martin Davalos 52.706
10 Benny Bloss 53.038
11 Blake Baggett 53.094
12 Justin Brayton 53.285
13 Aaron Plessinger 53.290
14 Tyler Bowers 53.406
15 Chris Blose 53.448
16 Vince Friese 53.551
17 Zach Osborne 53.622
18 Justin Barcia 54.180
19 Justin Bogle 54.416
20 Kyle Cunningham 54.610
21 Alex Ray 54.935
22 Ryan Breece 55.318
23 Kyle Chisholm 55.423
24 Chad Reed 55.527
25 Jerry Robin 55.979
26 Alexander Nagy 56.102
27 Cade Autenrieth 56.241
28 Austin Politelli 56.397
29 James Decotis 56.437
30 Adam Enticknap 56.551
31 Jason Clermont 56.557
32 Justin Starling 56.584
33 Nick Schmidt 56.682
34 Joshua Cartwright 56.805
35 Cade Clason 56.972
36 John Short 57.402
37 Curren Thurman 57.507
38 Dylan Merriam 57.600
39 Deven Raper 57.689
40 Josh Greco 58.044
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Aj Catanzaro 58.119
42 Hector Assuncao 58.136
43 Theodore Pauli 58.177
44 Joan Cros 58.541
45 Colton Aeck 58.620
46 James Weeks 58.679
47 Scotty Wennerstrom 59.112
48 Joel Wightman 59.721
49 Bryce Stewart 1:00.638
50 Robert Fitch 1:01.184
51 James Milson 1:01.638
52 Jake Hogan 1:01.679
53 Johnnie Buller 1:02.380
54 Travis Smith 1:03.553
450 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Martin Davalos 53.064
2 Jason Anderson 53.218
3 Adam Cianciarulo 53.328
4 Ken Roczen 53.527
5 Eli Tomac 53.620
6 Blake Baggett 53.771
7 Malcolm Stewart 53.957
8 Benny Bloss 54.151
9 Justin Brayton 54.187
10 Dean Wilson 54.260
11 Justin Barcia 54.411
12 Tyler Bowers 54.413
13 Justin Hill 54.503
14 Cooper Webb 54.524
15 Vince Friese 54.615
16 Zach Osborne 55.128
17 Justin Bogle 55.135
18 Chris Blose 55.272
19 Aaron Plessinger 55.433
20 Chad Reed 55.527
21 Alex Ray 55.656
22 Kyle Cunningham 57.379
450 GROUP B SESSION 1
1 Ryan Breece 55.787
2 Kyle Chisholm 56.627
3 Jerry Robin 57.251
4 Adam Enticknap 57.300
5 Cade Autenrieth 57.559
6 Dylan Merriam 57.600
7 John Short 57.713
8 Nick Schmidt 57.725
9 Joshua Cartwright 57.780
10 James Decotis 57.906
11 Austin Politelli 58.239
12 Cade Clason 58.436
13 Aj Catanzaro 58.564
14 Joan Cros 59.046
15 Justin Starling 59.152
16 James Weeks 59.573
17 Theodore Pauli 59.574
18 Curren Thurman 59.816
19 Joel Wightman 1:00.580
20 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:00.706
21 Colton Aeck 1:00.816
450 GROUP C, SESSION 1
1 Deven Raper 58.480
2 Jason Clermont 58.776
3 Josh Greco 59.595
4 Alexander Nagy 1:00.007
5 Hector Assuncao 1:00.441
6 Robert Fitch 1:01.975
7 Bryce Stewart 1:02.648
8 Jake Hogan 1:02.708
9 Johnnie Buller 1:04.851
10 James Milson 1:04.886
11 Travis Smith 1:06.386
