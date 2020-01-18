2020 ANAHEIM 2 RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING UPDATED

Angel Stadium in Anaheim played host to Monster Energy Supercross for the second time in the young 2020 season this weekend, and the 450 field is as thick as ever. Previous winners Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen are facing off again, but the men up front after all the qualifying was complete were once again the Kawasaki guys, just as we have seen in the previous rounds. Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac were the fastest on a track that had especially difficult whoop section. Martin Davalos was fastest in the first session, but dropped back to ninth when time ran out in session two. Davalos, who rode extremely in off-season Euro Supercrosses, has yet to show what he can do stateside in the 450 class. At A2, the Ecuadorian rider might change that. For extended coverage of 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb were up front from the start of heat one. There was a pile up in the first turn that took out several riders including Justin Brayton. First Tomac was leading, then Webb was in front, then Tomac was in front again. Dean Wilson was a solid third ahead of Justin Barcia and Tyler Bowers. Before long, Brayton managed to get himself back up into a transfer spot with Chad Reed right behind him. Tomac stretched it out on every lap with Webb riding a lonely second place. Wilson, in the meantime, had his hands full with Barcia. In the later laps, most of the action was watching Brayton pick off a few more spots, eventually coming to a stop behind Benny Bloss in seventh. Tomac won, looking like his old self. On the final lap, Justin Hill passed Reed for the final transfer.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Cooper Webb

3 Dean Wilson

4 Justin Barcia

5 Tyler Bowers

6 Benny Bloss

7 Justin Brayton

8 Vince Friese

9 Justin Hill

10 Chad Reed

11 Ryan Breece

12 Kyle Cunningham

13 Adam Enticknap

14 Austin Politelli

15 John Short

16 Joshua Cartwright

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Josh Greco

19 Justin Starling

20 Aj Catanzaro

450 HEAT TWO

Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne were side by side through the first turn with Cianciarulo eventually taking over. Osborne then got bumped around and let Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Justin Bogle past. Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger were having a battle for sixth, with Stewart showing amazing speed in the whoops. Up front, Cianciarulo and Roczen were hammering each other for the lead, with Anderson slowly slipping back. Halfway through the race, Roczen took over but Cianciarulo didn’t give up. For a full lap, it was unclear which way it would go, but eventually Roczen began to open it up. While that was going on, Stewart was up solidly in fourth with Martin Davalos in fifth. Roczen won over Cianciarulo by two seconds.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Adam Cianciarulo

3 Jason Anderson

4 Malcolm Stewart

5 Martin Davalos

6 Blake Baggett

7 Aaron Plessinger

8 Justin Bogle

9 Zach Osborne

10 Chris Blose

11 Alex Ray

12 James Decotis

13 Jerry Robin

14 Jason Clermont

15 Curren Thurman

16 Deven Raper

17 Cade Autenrieth

18 Kyle Chisholm

19 Nick Schmidt

20 Cade Clason

450 LCQ

All eyes were on Chad Reed in the last chance qualifier, but it was Jason Clermont in front initially. Near the end of the fist lap Clermont went down and gave it to Ryan Breece. Reed got a poor start, but got up to second very quickly, and then he took the lead at the halfway point of the short race. Kyle Cunningham looked good in third until he fell with two laps to go. At the flag, it was Reed, Blose, Breece and Alex Ray. It would be Reed’s 252nd main event.

1 Chad Reed

2 Chris Blose

3 Ryan Breece

4 Alex Ray

5 Adam Enticknap

6 Cade Autenrieth

7 James Decotis

8 Kyle Cunningham

9 John Short

10 Deven Raper

11 Justin Starling

12 Curren Thurman

13 Austin Politelli

14 Alexander Nagy

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Jason Clermont

17 Josh Greco

18 Nick Schmidt

19 Joshua Cartwright

20 Jerry Robin

21 Kyle Chisholm

22 Cade Clason

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Adam Cianciarulo 51.865

2 Eli Tomac 51.934

3 Ken Roczen 52.217

4 Dean Wilson 52.295

5 Jason Anderson 52.601

6 Cooper Webb 52.609

7 Malcolm Stewart 52.627

8 Justin Hill 52.700

9 Martin Davalos 52.706

10 Benny Bloss 53.038

11 Blake Baggett 53.094

12 Justin Brayton 53.285

13 Aaron Plessinger 53.290

14 Tyler Bowers 53.406

15 Chris Blose 53.448

16 Vince Friese 53.551

17 Zach Osborne 53.622

18 Justin Barcia 54.180

19 Justin Bogle 54.416

20 Kyle Cunningham 54.610

21 Alex Ray 54.935

22 Ryan Breece 55.318

23 Kyle Chisholm 55.423

24 Chad Reed 55.527

25 Jerry Robin 55.979

26 Alexander Nagy 56.102

27 Cade Autenrieth 56.241

28 Austin Politelli 56.397

29 James Decotis 56.437

30 Adam Enticknap 56.551

31 Jason Clermont 56.557

32 Justin Starling 56.584

33 Nick Schmidt 56.682

34 Joshua Cartwright 56.805

35 Cade Clason 56.972

36 John Short 57.402

37 Curren Thurman 57.507

38 Dylan Merriam 57.600

39 Deven Raper 57.689

40 Josh Greco 58.044

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Aj Catanzaro 58.119

42 Hector Assuncao 58.136

43 Theodore Pauli 58.177

44 Joan Cros 58.541

45 Colton Aeck 58.620

46 James Weeks 58.679

47 Scotty Wennerstrom 59.112

48 Joel Wightman 59.721

49 Bryce Stewart 1:00.638

50 Robert Fitch 1:01.184

51 James Milson 1:01.638

52 Jake Hogan 1:01.679

53 Johnnie Buller 1:02.380

54 Travis Smith 1:03.553

450 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Martin Davalos 53.064

2 Jason Anderson 53.218

3 Adam Cianciarulo 53.328

4 Ken Roczen 53.527

5 Eli Tomac 53.620

6 Blake Baggett 53.771

7 Malcolm Stewart 53.957

8 Benny Bloss 54.151

9 Justin Brayton 54.187

10 Dean Wilson 54.260

11 Justin Barcia 54.411

12 Tyler Bowers 54.413

13 Justin Hill 54.503

14 Cooper Webb 54.524

15 Vince Friese 54.615

16 Zach Osborne 55.128

17 Justin Bogle 55.135

18 Chris Blose 55.272

19 Aaron Plessinger 55.433

20 Chad Reed 55.527

21 Alex Ray 55.656

22 Kyle Cunningham 57.379

450 GROUP B SESSION 1

1 Ryan Breece 55.787

2 Kyle Chisholm 56.627

3 Jerry Robin 57.251

4 Adam Enticknap 57.300

5 Cade Autenrieth 57.559

6 Dylan Merriam 57.600

7 John Short 57.713

8 Nick Schmidt 57.725

9 Joshua Cartwright 57.780

10 James Decotis 57.906

11 Austin Politelli 58.239

12 Cade Clason 58.436

13 Aj Catanzaro 58.564

14 Joan Cros 59.046

15 Justin Starling 59.152

16 James Weeks 59.573

17 Theodore Pauli 59.574

18 Curren Thurman 59.816

19 Joel Wightman 1:00.580

20 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:00.706

21 Colton Aeck 1:00.816

450 GROUP C, SESSION 1

1 Deven Raper 58.480

2 Jason Clermont 58.776

3 Josh Greco 59.595

4 Alexander Nagy 1:00.007

5 Hector Assuncao 1:00.441

6 Robert Fitch 1:01.975

7 Bryce Stewart 1:02.648

8 Jake Hogan 1:02.708

9 Johnnie Buller 1:04.851

10 James Milson 1:04.886

11 Travis Smith 1:06.386