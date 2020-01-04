2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING
The best racers in the world took to the track for the first time this year for round one of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season at Anaheim 1. In the first practice session, most of the favorites came out with hot laps, but it was 450 rookie Adam Cianciarulo who set the bar. His hot lap was so quick that only two riders were able to stay within a second; Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen. In the second session, Cianciarulo did it again, although his teammate Eli Tomac climbed the chart to log a time that was only a half-second behind. The only other rider to run in the 56-second bracket was Jason Anderson. The surprise of the qualifying sessions was defending champions Cooper Webb, who was all the way back in 15th.
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING TIMES
1 Adam Cianciarulo 56.169
2 Eli Tomac 56.667
3 Jason Anderson 56.879
4 Malcolm Stewart 57.039
5 Justin Hill 57.106
6 Ken Roczen 57.131
7 Justin Barcia 57.572
8 Justin Brayton 57.629
9 Dean Wilson 57.799
10 Vince Friese 57.969
11 Zach Osborne 57.971
12 Martin Davalos 58.006
13 Justin Bogle 58.014
14 Aaron Plessinger 58.086
15 Cooper Webb 58.119
16 Blake Baggett 58.675
17 Benny Bloss 58.881
18 Tyler Bowers 58.913
19 James Decotis 59.398
20 Chris Blose 59.709
21 Alex Ray 59.752
22 Chad Reed 59.794
23 Fredrik Noren 1:00.017
24 Jerry Robin 1:00.371
25 Austin Politelli 1:00.462
26 Kyle Chisholm 1:00.632
27 Joshua Cartwright 1:01.066
28 Justin Starling 1:01.094
29 Cade Autenrieth 1:01.162
30 Ryan Breece 1:01.456
31 Nick Schmidt 1:01.460
32 Kyle Cunningham 1:01.588
33 Dylan Merriam 1:01.596
34 James Weeks 1:02.465
35 Adam Enticknap 1:02.496
36 Joan Cros 1:02.507
37 Jason Clermont 1:02.763
38 Vann Martin 1:02.782
39 Hector Assuncao 1:02.787
40 Cade Clason 1:02.938
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Deven Raper 1:02.971
42 Alexander Nagy 1:03.007
43 Theodore Pauli 1:03.127
44 Curren Thurman 1:03.207
45 Aj Catanzaro 1:03.278
46 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:03.639
47 Joel Wightman 1:04.059
48 Aaron Siminoe 1:04.619
49 Colton Aeck 1:04.693
50 Josh Greco 1:05.189
51 Tyler Custer 1:07.033
52 Robert Fitch 1:07.616
53 Jake Hogan 1:08.529
54 David Pulley 1:11.424
55 Travis Smith 1:16.462
450 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Adam Cianciarulo 57.296
2 Jason Anderson 58.066
3 Ken Roczen 58.528
4 Justin Hill 58.950
5 Malcolm Stewart 58.995
6 Justin Barcia 59.014
7 Eli Tomac 59.119
8 Dean Wilson 59.321
9 Justin Brayton 59.438
10 Justin Bogle 59.445
11 Vince Friese 59.687
12 Aaron Plessinger 59.757
13 Blake Baggett 59.829
14 Martin Davalos 1:00.594
15 Cooper Webb 1:00.631
16 Tyler Bowers 1:00.731
17 Chad Reed 1:01.246
18 Benny Bloss 1:02.492
19 Alex Ray 1:02.531
20 Kyle Chisholm 1:02.710
21 Ryan Breece 1:03.056
22 Zach Osborne 1:06.842
450 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 James Decotis 1:01.384
2 Chris Blose 1:01.608
3 Justin Starling 1:01.691
4 Nick Schmidt 1:01.807
5 Fredrik Noren 1:02.287
6 Kyle Cunningham 1:02.340
7 Austin Politelli 1:02.689
8 Adam Enticknap 1:02.963
9 Jerry Robin 1:03.362
10 Dylan Merriam 1:03.395
11 Cade Autenrieth 1:03.459
12 Joshua Cartwright 1:03.551
13 Cade Clason 1:03.786
14 James Weeks 1:04.120
15 Deven Raper 1:04.274
16 Vann Martin 1:05.103
17 Aj Catanzaro 1:05.498
18 Theodore Pauli 1:05.635
19 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:05.737
450 GROUP C, SESSION 1
1 Alexander Nagy 1:04.499
2 Colton Aeck 1:04.852
3 Curren Thurman 1:04.933
4 Hector Assuncao 1:05.546
5 Jason Clermont 1:05.731
6 Joel Wightman 1:06.052
7 Joan Cros 1:06.585
8 Josh Greco 1:06.887
9 Aaron Siminoe 1:07.168
10 Tyler Custer 1:08.675
11 Jake Hogan 1:08.853
12 Robert Fitch 1:10.241
13 Travis Smith 1:18.566
14 David Pulley 1:19.047
