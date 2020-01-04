2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

The best racers in the world took to the track for the first time this year for round one of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season at Anaheim 1. In the first practice session, most of the favorites came out with hot laps, but it was 450 rookie Adam Cianciarulo who set the bar. His hot lap was so quick that only two riders were able to stay within a second; Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen. In the second session, Cianciarulo did it again, although his teammate Eli Tomac climbed the chart to log a time that was only a half-second behind. The only other rider to run in the 56-second bracket was Jason Anderson. The surprise of the qualifying sessions was defending champions Cooper Webb, who was all the way back in 15th.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING TIMES

1 Adam Cianciarulo 56.169

2 Eli Tomac 56.667

3 Jason Anderson 56.879

4 Malcolm Stewart 57.039

5 Justin Hill 57.106

6 Ken Roczen 57.131

7 Justin Barcia 57.572

8 Justin Brayton 57.629

9 Dean Wilson 57.799

10 Vince Friese 57.969

11 Zach Osborne 57.971

12 Martin Davalos 58.006

13 Justin Bogle 58.014

14 Aaron Plessinger 58.086

15 Cooper Webb 58.119

16 Blake Baggett 58.675

17 Benny Bloss 58.881

18 Tyler Bowers 58.913

19 James Decotis 59.398

20 Chris Blose 59.709

21 Alex Ray 59.752

22 Chad Reed 59.794

23 Fredrik Noren 1:00.017

24 Jerry Robin 1:00.371

25 Austin Politelli 1:00.462

26 Kyle Chisholm 1:00.632

27 Joshua Cartwright 1:01.066

28 Justin Starling 1:01.094

29 Cade Autenrieth 1:01.162

30 Ryan Breece 1:01.456

31 Nick Schmidt 1:01.460

32 Kyle Cunningham 1:01.588

33 Dylan Merriam 1:01.596

34 James Weeks 1:02.465

35 Adam Enticknap 1:02.496

36 Joan Cros 1:02.507

37 Jason Clermont 1:02.763

38 Vann Martin 1:02.782

39 Hector Assuncao 1:02.787

40 Cade Clason 1:02.938

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Deven Raper 1:02.971

42 Alexander Nagy 1:03.007

43 Theodore Pauli 1:03.127

44 Curren Thurman 1:03.207

45 Aj Catanzaro 1:03.278

46 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:03.639

47 Joel Wightman 1:04.059

48 Aaron Siminoe 1:04.619

49 Colton Aeck 1:04.693

50 Josh Greco 1:05.189

51 Tyler Custer 1:07.033

52 Robert Fitch 1:07.616

53 Jake Hogan 1:08.529

54 David Pulley 1:11.424

55 Travis Smith 1:16.462

450 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Adam Cianciarulo 57.296

2 Jason Anderson 58.066

3 Ken Roczen 58.528

4 Justin Hill 58.950

5 Malcolm Stewart 58.995

6 Justin Barcia 59.014

7 Eli Tomac 59.119

8 Dean Wilson 59.321

9 Justin Brayton 59.438

10 Justin Bogle 59.445

11 Vince Friese 59.687

12 Aaron Plessinger 59.757

13 Blake Baggett 59.829

14 Martin Davalos 1:00.594

15 Cooper Webb 1:00.631

16 Tyler Bowers 1:00.731

17 Chad Reed 1:01.246

18 Benny Bloss 1:02.492

19 Alex Ray 1:02.531

20 Kyle Chisholm 1:02.710

21 Ryan Breece 1:03.056

22 Zach Osborne 1:06.842

450 GROUP B, SESSION 1

1 James Decotis 1:01.384

2 Chris Blose 1:01.608

3 Justin Starling 1:01.691

4 Nick Schmidt 1:01.807

5 Fredrik Noren 1:02.287

6 Kyle Cunningham 1:02.340

7 Austin Politelli 1:02.689

8 Adam Enticknap 1:02.963

9 Jerry Robin 1:03.362

10 Dylan Merriam 1:03.395

11 Cade Autenrieth 1:03.459

12 Joshua Cartwright 1:03.551

13 Cade Clason 1:03.786

14 James Weeks 1:04.120

15 Deven Raper 1:04.274

16 Vann Martin 1:05.103

17 Aj Catanzaro 1:05.498

18 Theodore Pauli 1:05.635

19 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:05.737

450 GROUP C, SESSION 1

1 Alexander Nagy 1:04.499

2 Colton Aeck 1:04.852

3 Curren Thurman 1:04.933

4 Hector Assuncao 1:05.546

5 Jason Clermont 1:05.731

6 Joel Wightman 1:06.052

7 Joan Cros 1:06.585

8 Josh Greco 1:06.887

9 Aaron Siminoe 1:07.168

10 Tyler Custer 1:08.675

11 Jake Hogan 1:08.853

12 Robert Fitch 1:10.241

13 Travis Smith 1:18.566

14 David Pulley 1:19.047