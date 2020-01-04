2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING
The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season started at Angel Stadium in Anaheim California with a loaded 250 West class. Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis started the year properly with the fastest time in the first practice session. Justin Cooper is looking good with a second place score in that session, but it was Austin Forkner who was expected to be his greatest threat. That was put into question in the second session when Forkner went down hard.
250 HEAT ONE
The first heat got underway with Alex Martin in front. It wasn’t long before both Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper were on him, pushing hard. They came together with Forkner getting the worse end of the deal and going down. In the very next section, Cooper passed Martin for the lead and then pulled away. Forkner recovered to earn third ahead of Derek Drake. Derek Kelley and Mitchell Falk battled for the final transfer spot with Kelley coming out on top.
250 HEAT ONE RESULTS
1 Justin Cooper
2 Alex Martin
3 Austin Forkner
4 Derek Drake
5 Jacob Hayes
6 Jett Lawrence
7 Jay Wilson
8 Robbie Wageman
9 Derek Kelley
10 Mitchell Falk
11 Michael Mosiman
12 Chris Howell
13 Ludovic Macler
14 Devin Harriman
15 Aaron Tanti
16 Mathias Jorgensen
17 Brian Marty
18 Chase Felong
19 Dare Demartile
20 Kordel Caro
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Dylan Ferrandis 56.765
2 Justin Cooper 57.378
3 Christian Craig 58.259
4 Alex Martin 58.423
5 Cameron Mcadoo 58.472
6 Austin Forkner 58.553
7 Mitchell Oldenburg 58.751
8 Michael Mosiman 58.755
9 Brandon Hartranft 59.063
10 Derek Drake 59.183
11 Luke Clout 59.705
12 Jett Lawrence 59.883
13 Michael Leib 1:00.349
14 Jacob Hayes 1:00.526
15 Carson Brown 1:00.870
16 Aaron Tanti 1:00.961
17 Martin Castelo 1:01.018
18 Mitchell Falk 1:01.204
19 Killian Auberson 1:01.229
20 Jay Wilson 1:01.524
21 Logan Karnow 1:01.551
22 Robbie Wageman 1:01.634
23 Taiki Koga 1:02.242
24 Chris Howell 1:02.361
25 Cheyenne Harmon 1:02.596
26 Ludovic Macler 1:02.631
27 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:02.676
28 Derek Kelley 1:02.811
29 Dylan Woodcock 1:02.821
30 Mathias Jorgensen 1:03.596
31 RJ Wageman 1:03.883
32 Dare Demartile 1:03.952
33 Camporese 1:04.091
34 Devin Harriman 1:04.255
35 Geran Stapleton 1:04.428
36 Brian Marty 1:04.657
37 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:05.020
38 Kordel Caro 1:05.238
39 Chance Blackburn 1:05.264
40 Chase Felong 1:05.587
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 259 Corbin Hayes Husqvarna FC250 1:05.687
42 120 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 1:06.111
43 311 Mitchell Gifford Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.427
44 395 Charl Van Eeden Husqvarna FC250 1:06.733
45 474 Niclas Hallafors Husqvarna FC250 1:06.963
46 538 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1:07.284
47 244 Mike Henderson Kawasaki KX250 1:08.337
48 316 Dawson Newby Kawasaki KX250 1:08.953
250 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Dylan Ferrandis 58.624
2 Justin Cooper 59.331
3 Christian Craig 59.646
4 Austin Forkner 59.936
5 Alex Martin 1:00.492
6 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:00.627
7 Luke Clout 1:00.632
8 Cameron Mcadoo 1:00.673
9 Jett Lawrence 1:00.906
10 Derek Drake 1:01.156
11 Michael Mosiman 1:01.291
12 Brandon Hartranft 1:01.388
13 Jacob Hayes 1:02.224
14 Martin Castelo 1:02.487
15 Chris Howell 1:03.287
16 Mitchell Falk 1:04.526
17 Robbie Wageman 1:05.137
18 Logan Karnow 1:05.625
250 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 Jay Wilson 1:01.524
2 Aaron Tanti 1:01.875
3 Michael Leib 1:02.130
4 Carson Brown 1:02.485
5 Killian Auberson 1:02.832
6 Derek Kelley 1:03.823
7 Ludovic Macler 1:04.500
8 Cheyenne Harmon 1:04.913
9 RJ Wageman 1:05.033
10 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:05.514
11 Dare Demartile 1:06.542
12 Mathias Jorgensen 1:07.077
13 Devin Harriman 1:07.235
14 Todd Bannister 1:08.544
15 Mike Henderson 1:11.509
16 Dawson Newby 1:15.438
17 Kordel Caro 1:15.814
250 GROUP C, SESSION 1
1 Taiki Koga 1:04.003
2 Dylan Woodcock 1:04.143
3 Camporese 1:05.724
4 Brian Marty 1:06.196
5 Chance Blackburn 1:06.912
6 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:07.202
7 Geran Stapleton 1:07.259
8 Corbin Hayes 1:07.307
9 Chase Felong 1:07.476
10 Charl Van Eeden 1:09.145
11 Niclas Hallafors 1:09.194
12 Mitchell Gifford 1:10.933
13 Addison Emory 1:11.606
Comments are closed.