2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season started at Angel Stadium in Anaheim California with a loaded 250 West class. Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis started the year properly with the fastest time in the first practice session. Justin Cooper is looking good with a second place score in that session, but it was Austin Forkner who was expected to be his greatest threat. That was put into question in the second session when Forkner went down hard.

250 HEAT ONE

The first heat got underway with Alex Martin in front. It wasn’t long before both Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper were on him, pushing hard. They came together with Forkner getting the worse end of the deal and going down. In the very next section, Cooper passed Martin for the lead and then pulled away. Forkner recovered to earn third ahead of Derek Drake. Derek Kelley and Mitchell Falk battled for the final transfer spot with Kelley coming out on top.

250 HEAT ONE RESULTS

1 Justin Cooper

2 Alex Martin

3 Austin Forkner

4 Derek Drake

5 Jacob Hayes

6 Jett Lawrence

7 Jay Wilson

8 Robbie Wageman

9 Derek Kelley

10 Mitchell Falk

11 Michael Mosiman

12 Chris Howell

13 Ludovic Macler

14 Devin Harriman

15 Aaron Tanti

16 Mathias Jorgensen

17 Brian Marty

18 Chase Felong

19 Dare Demartile

20 Kordel Caro

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Dylan Ferrandis 56.765

2 Justin Cooper 57.378

3 Christian Craig 58.259

4 Alex Martin 58.423

5 Cameron Mcadoo 58.472

6 Austin Forkner 58.553

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 58.751

8 Michael Mosiman 58.755

9 Brandon Hartranft 59.063

10 Derek Drake 59.183

11 Luke Clout 59.705

12 Jett Lawrence 59.883

13 Michael Leib 1:00.349

14 Jacob Hayes 1:00.526

15 Carson Brown 1:00.870

16 Aaron Tanti 1:00.961

17 Martin Castelo 1:01.018

18 Mitchell Falk 1:01.204

19 Killian Auberson 1:01.229

20 Jay Wilson 1:01.524

21 Logan Karnow 1:01.551

22 Robbie Wageman 1:01.634

23 Taiki Koga 1:02.242

24 Chris Howell 1:02.361

25 Cheyenne Harmon 1:02.596

26 Ludovic Macler 1:02.631

27 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:02.676

28 Derek Kelley 1:02.811

29 Dylan Woodcock 1:02.821

30 Mathias Jorgensen 1:03.596

31 RJ Wageman 1:03.883

32 Dare Demartile 1:03.952

33 Camporese 1:04.091

34 Devin Harriman 1:04.255

35 Geran Stapleton 1:04.428

36 Brian Marty 1:04.657

37 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:05.020

38 Kordel Caro 1:05.238

39 Chance Blackburn 1:05.264

40 Chase Felong 1:05.587

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 259 Corbin Hayes Husqvarna FC250 1:05.687

42 120 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 1:06.111

43 311 Mitchell Gifford Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.427

44 395 Charl Van Eeden Husqvarna FC250 1:06.733

45 474 Niclas Hallafors Husqvarna FC250 1:06.963

46 538 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1:07.284

47 244 Mike Henderson Kawasaki KX250 1:08.337

48 316 Dawson Newby Kawasaki KX250 1:08.953

250 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Dylan Ferrandis 58.624

2 Justin Cooper 59.331

3 Christian Craig 59.646

4 Austin Forkner 59.936

5 Alex Martin 1:00.492

6 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:00.627

7 Luke Clout 1:00.632

8 Cameron Mcadoo 1:00.673

9 Jett Lawrence 1:00.906

10 Derek Drake 1:01.156

11 Michael Mosiman 1:01.291

12 Brandon Hartranft 1:01.388

13 Jacob Hayes 1:02.224

14 Martin Castelo 1:02.487

15 Chris Howell 1:03.287

16 Mitchell Falk 1:04.526

17 Robbie Wageman 1:05.137

18 Logan Karnow 1:05.625

250 GROUP B, SESSION 1

1 Jay Wilson 1:01.524

2 Aaron Tanti 1:01.875

3 Michael Leib 1:02.130

4 Carson Brown 1:02.485

5 Killian Auberson 1:02.832

6 Derek Kelley 1:03.823

7 Ludovic Macler 1:04.500

8 Cheyenne Harmon 1:04.913

9 RJ Wageman 1:05.033

10 Deegan Vonlossberg 1:05.514

11 Dare Demartile 1:06.542

12 Mathias Jorgensen 1:07.077

13 Devin Harriman 1:07.235

14 Todd Bannister 1:08.544

15 Mike Henderson 1:11.509

16 Dawson Newby 1:15.438

17 Kordel Caro 1:15.814

250 GROUP C, SESSION 1

1 Taiki Koga 1:04.003

2 Dylan Woodcock 1:04.143

3 Camporese 1:05.724

4 Brian Marty 1:06.196

5 Chance Blackburn 1:06.912

6 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:07.202

7 Geran Stapleton 1:07.259

8 Corbin Hayes 1:07.307

9 Chase Felong 1:07.476

10 Charl Van Eeden 1:09.145

11 Niclas Hallafors 1:09.194

12 Mitchell Gifford 1:10.933

13 Addison Emory 1:11.606